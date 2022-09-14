Read full article on original website
CAR CRASHES INTO THE SIDE OF SCHULZ CARPETING
On Thursday, September 15, at 1:01 p.m., The Crookston Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident on South Main Street in Crookston. The Crookston Police Department reported that Betty Juve of Crookston, was driving a 2002 Lexus, first struck a 2011 Jeep Wrangler, owned by Schulz Carpeting owner, Michael Schulz before turning and striking the Schulz Carpeting building itself. Moderate damage was reported on Juve’s car, mainly on the back bumper of the car, and minor damage was reported on Schulz’s car.
Man missing in Polk County area
POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last.
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102
Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
Mobile Home Explosion Investigation in Thief River Falls Continues
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — The investigation into the cause of a mobile home explosion in Thief River Falls last week continues. A Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson says they cannot release any information until the case is closed and the report is processed. The person...
Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
Missing: Michael Minteer, 58, last seen in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The sheriff's office says Minteer may be armed, and he "suffers from a mental health disorder." They advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, and instead call 715-485-8300.
Crookston man killed in head-on collision is identified
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Crookston man who died Tuesday morning in a head-on collision east of Thompson (ND). Forty-two-year-old Thomas McWaters was killed when his westbound pickup truck was struck by an eastbound Dodge Charger that crossed the center line on County Road 7. McWaters was...
One Dead Following Head-On Collision
A Crookston man is dead following a two vehicle accident this morning approximately 6 miles east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42 year old man was killed when the westbound 1994 Ford F150 he was driving was struck by an eastbound 2016 Dodge Charger driven by 20 year old Tyson Horton, of Fertile.
Bernice Katherine Sherry – Obit
Bernice Katherine Sherry, 92, of Crookston, died early Wednesday morning at the Riverview Memory Care unit, where she had moved to just over a month ago. Bernice’s faith-filled life began on May 27, 1930, when she was born to Werner and Minnie (Behlke) Schulz, in the home that her father built on the original Schulz family homestead west of Euclid, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Euclid and attended the Euclid country school until the 8th grade when she graduated. Bernice worked on her parent’s farm and also did house-keeping for neighbors. She rarely sat idle whether working in the house, the garden, milking cows, or tending to other farm animals; all while growing up with her 5 siblings: Harold, Martin, Edna, Arlene, and Clifford Schulz.
Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
DWI Charges Pending Against 14 Year Old
Several alcohol related charges are pending against a teen from Thief River Falls following a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Police initiated the traffic stop at Third and Horace just after 3AM. Charges are pending for the 14 year old male including DWI, No Minnesota License, and Open Bottle. The...
BULLETIN BOARD- SEPTEMBER 15, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the American Legion on the week of September 12-16. The Crookston Care & Share is holding its winter coat/clothing giveaway every day this week until Friday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is currently accepting donations for them. The donations are of no cost to anyone and is open for everyone. To learn more about the giveaway, you can call the Crookston Care & Share Center at 218-281-2644.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
FERTILE PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST WELLNESS IN THE WOODS PRESENTATION ON TUESDAY
The Fertile Public Library will host an informational program hosted by Renee Cardarelle of Wellness in the Woods on Tuesday, September 20, at 10:00 a.m. Cardarelle will share information about Peer Specialists which support people who have lived mental health and substance use experiences. They are not psychiatrists or counselors but are instead people who have their own lived mental health and/or substance disorders and have been trained in how to support others with these experiences. They offer compassionate and caring environments for individuals who need support.
FOSSTON/BAGLEY/CROOKSTON GIRLS SWIM TEAM FINISHES THIRD IN CROOKSTON INVITE
The Fosston/Bagley/Crookston Seal Girls Swim Team finished third place out of four teams at the Crookston Invitational, the only event held at the Crookston Community Pool this season. Detroit Lakes won the event with 219 points, 65 points better than runner-up Thief River Falls. Chloe Boll continues to dominate the...
Dennis L. Woltjer – Obit
Dennis L. Woltjer, 81, of Borup, MN passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at his residence in Borup under the care of his family. Dennis was a graduate of Borup High School in 1959, soon after on November 15, 1961, he married his one and only love. Shirley and Dennis had a wonderful and long-lasting marriage of 61 years. Together they raised two children, Curtis and Colleen.
CLIMAX-FISHER VOLLEYBALL HOSTING WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO – ON KROX
We will have Climax-Fisher Knights Volleyball vs the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies on the air tonight starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 7:00 p.m., and the first serve from Climax at 7:30 p.m. You can listen on 1260 AM, 105.7 FM, and on 92.1 FM in the Grand Forks & East Grand Forks listening area. You can also listen anywhere by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON PIRATES GOES FOR FIRST WIN WITH A SECTION 8AA GAME AT HAWLEY
The Crookston Pirate Football team is 0-2 on the season, but made a good step forward from game one to game two in their loss last Friday to Barnesville 28-0. The Pirate defense played very good at times in that game and hope to carry that over to their game tonight at Hawley. The offense has been slow in finding themselves and need to improve in that department.
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL RUNS THROUGH HAWLEY TO TAKE HOME FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON
1st Quarter- The Nuggets received the opening kickoff to start the game and got an easy first down without even running a play after an offsides and encroachment penalty called on the Pirates to move them up to their own 30-yard-line. The Nuggets finally were able to snap a play and quickly got to midfield in two plays. However, the Pirates’ defense was able to stand strong not far into their territory and forced the Nuggets to punt. The Nuggets tried to fool the Pirates with a fake punt, but the Pirates saw through the ruse to stop the Nuggets well short of the line to cause a turnover on downs to start the Pirates at their own 38-yard-line. The Pirates chose to start stick to the ground with the good field position and pushed to midfield after a 12-yard run by Running Back Ethan Boll. Ethan Boll continued to show off his speed and charged down into the Nuggets’ red zone after a strong 24-yard run to get the Pirates at the 14-yard line. The Pirates kept it with Boll who weaved through the Nuggets’ defense to find the endzone to have the Pirates strike first to go up 7-0. The Pirates kicked the ball back to the Nuggets but after a player touched the ball before it bounced out of bounds caused the Nuggets to begin at their own 12-yard line. The Pirates’ defense felt the momentum on their side and forced them to punt. But the Pirates continued their aggressiveness with Jaren Bailey breaking through the line to block the punt and recovered the ball at the Nuggets’ 1-yard-line. Quarterback Jack Doda took advantage of the short field to charge into the endzone for another touchdown. However, kicker Jake Erickson’s kick drifted left to miss the extra point to only put the Pirates up 13-0. The Pirates kicked off once again and trapped the Nuggets deep in their own territory once again to have them start at their own 19-yard-line. But once again, the Pirates stood strong once again with Linebacker Tanner Giese sacking Quarterback Noah Nelson for another loss and forcing the Nuggets to punt again. The Pirates started this drive at their own 39-yard-line and continued to move along the ground. But, the Nuggets’ defense stood strong and held the Pirates’ run game to a three-and-out. However, the Pirates weren’t ready to give the ball back and gave the ball to Tanner Giese to charge ahead on a fake punt of their own to pick up the first down and end the quarter with a fresh set of downs.
