Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits today but rain chances return
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly dry conditions are expected today with a few showers and storms possible out east near the Arizona/New Mexico border. Above normal temps will continue through Tuesday with chances for showers and storms increasing each day. Tuesday and Wednesday will see the most widespread showers and storms before chances begin a downward trend through the end of the week.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits back this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect dry conditions across most of southeast Arizona through the weekend. High temperatures will be above normal into early next week. A weather system will enter the western United States next week, resulting in a gradual lowering of daytime temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona must develop new water supplies now
Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
Atascadero officials find missing at-risk elderly Arizona man in Santa Barbara Sunday morning
76-year-old Michael Larson was found by California Highway Patrol in Santa Barbara Sunday morning after being reported missing Saturday night. The post Atascadero officials find missing at-risk elderly Arizona man in Santa Barbara Sunday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
AZFamily
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes
Widow heartbroken over husband who died while hiking near Cave Creek. A doctor died while hiking in the blistering heat near Cave Creek and his widow is devastated and has to raise their child alone. Homeless most at-risk as Maricopa County sees increase in heat-related deaths. Updated: Sep. 6, 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
Check Out This Ultimate Fall-Themed Road Trip Through Arizona
You will have stops for apple picking, fall foliage views, and pumpkin patches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
2 dead, small aircraft engulfed in flames found near Yuma
PHOENIX — The pilot and a passenger in a two-seater plane were found dead after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper located the aircraft engulfed in flames in Dateland. The trooper spotted a plume of smoke while on patrol near Spot Road and Interstate 8. Yuma County Sherriff’s...
I-10 reopens following crash that hospitalized DPS Trooper, woman, 2 children
PHOENIX — I-10 eastbound at University Drive has reopened following a crash Saturday morning that hospitalized a DPS Trooper, a woman, and two children. At 7:22 a.m. a DPS Trooper was rear-ended by a another vehicle while investigating a crash on the interstate at 40th Street. >> Download the...
La Niña expected to impact snowfall for the 3rd consecutive winter
PARK CITY, Utah – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting that Utah’s Winter forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La […]
azbigmedia.com
5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona
The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says She Will Be the Governor to Back the Police
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake spoke at a press conference Thursday in support of Arizona police. “I want these men and women behind me to know that on your darkest day, on your toughest day, when you’re in the middle of that storm, I will be standing right there by you as your governor,” Lake said. “I will not step away. I will not waiver. I will support you until you have due process. That’s what these men and women deserve.”
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged DUI crash on I-10 in east Phoenix injures 4, including Arizona trooper
PHOENIX - A woman has been detained on suspicion of driving under the influence after she reportedly caused a crash on Interstate 10 at 40th Street that left four people injured, including two kids and an Arizona state trooper. The eastbound lanes of the freeway had been shut down at...
Comments / 0