Yuma, AZ

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits today but rain chances return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mostly dry conditions are expected today with a few showers and storms possible out east near the Arizona/New Mexico border. Above normal temps will continue through Tuesday with chances for showers and storms increasing each day. Tuesday and Wednesday will see the most widespread showers and storms before chances begin a downward trend through the end of the week.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple digits back this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect dry conditions across most of southeast Arizona through the weekend. High temperatures will be above normal into early next week. A weather system will enter the western United States next week, resulting in a gradual lowering of daytime temperatures and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona must develop new water supplies now

Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
KTAR.com

2 dead, small aircraft engulfed in flames found near Yuma

PHOENIX — The pilot and a passenger in a two-seater plane were found dead after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper located the aircraft engulfed in flames in Dateland. The trooper spotted a plume of smoke while on patrol near Spot Road and Interstate 8. Yuma County Sherriff’s...
azbigmedia.com

5 common summer plumbing issues in Arizona

The summer weather can cause many issues when it comes to your home’s plumbing system. More people being at home, monsoon rains and extreme heat are all factors that go into problems occurring with your home’s plumbing. Throughout my years in the Valley with SAK Electric Plumbing Inc I have seen these summer plumbing issues arise quite often. Here are five of the most common plumbing problems Arizona homeowners experience during the summer months.
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says She Will Be the Governor to Back the Police

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake spoke at a press conference Thursday in support of Arizona police. “I want these men and women behind me to know that on your darkest day, on your toughest day, when you’re in the middle of that storm, I will be standing right there by you as your governor,” Lake said. “I will not step away. I will not waiver. I will support you until you have due process. That’s what these men and women deserve.”
