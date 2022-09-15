ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZDNet

Are SSDs more reliable than HDDs? This research may have the answer

Solid state drives (SSDs) are more reliable than hard disk drives (HDDs) – at least for certain use cases, according to cloud-storage firm Backblaze. But that might not actually make much of a difference when deciding what type of storage you should buy. The company this year was looking...
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Insta360's X3 360-degree action cam will blow you away

Insta360 has been on an absolute tear lately, churning out cameras as if supply chain issues were non-existent. From the gimbal-like Link webcam to the modulating One RS that my colleague Matthew Miller tested earlier this year, the company clearly doesn't have any shortage issues with components -- or ideas.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

iPhone 14 Pro innovation scorecard: The homeruns and the strikeouts

Apple's flagship product launch of 2022 is in the books and our hands have now clasped the iPhone 14 Pro. How does it measure up this year? Let's talk about the best -- and the most important -- innovations in the new iPhones. Let's also talk about what we didn't get, and what we're still waiting for.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Product review: RF Code Sentry for data centers

For IT pros, one of the most difficult parts of the job is to have "eyes and ears" in remote or "lights-out" locations, such as branch offices, wiring closets, or remote data centers. When you are in the same location as the equipment, it's easy to understand the dynamics of the environment, but it's not so easy if you aren't. Complicating issues is that IT pros are often forced to put equipment in locations that were never designed to have it due to building limitations; those often do not have the necessary HVAC, power, or other facilities that IT infrastructure requires.
ELECTRONICS
#Laptop#Lenovo Thinkpad#Ubuntu Linux#Lenovo Thinkpad X1#Thinkpad#Intel Core
ZDNet

How to save $300 on a MacBook Pro if you're a Costco member

Whether you missed back to school sales or you're looking for deals , if you're in the market for a new laptop, Costco members right now can save $300 on the Apple MacBook Pro M1 laptop. It's a steal of a deal on one of Apple's top models, priced at only $899 for a 256GB model.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

iPhone 14 early hands-on: The camera is where all the Action is

Shipments of Apple's iPhone 14 lineup are now arriving at customers' doors and on retail shelves. Apple announced the four new iPhone 14 models earlier this month, along with other new hardware, at its Far Out event. As is now tradition, the models are split up between different sizes of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
CELL PHONES

