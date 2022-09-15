Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Are SSDs more reliable than HDDs? This research may have the answer
Solid state drives (SSDs) are more reliable than hard disk drives (HDDs) – at least for certain use cases, according to cloud-storage firm Backblaze. But that might not actually make much of a difference when deciding what type of storage you should buy. The company this year was looking...
ZDNet
Insta360's X3 360-degree action cam will blow you away
Insta360 has been on an absolute tear lately, churning out cameras as if supply chain issues were non-existent. From the gimbal-like Link webcam to the modulating One RS that my colleague Matthew Miller tested earlier this year, the company clearly doesn't have any shortage issues with components -- or ideas.
ZDNet
iPhone 14 Pro innovation scorecard: The homeruns and the strikeouts
Apple's flagship product launch of 2022 is in the books and our hands have now clasped the iPhone 14 Pro. How does it measure up this year? Let's talk about the best -- and the most important -- innovations in the new iPhones. Let's also talk about what we didn't get, and what we're still waiting for.
ZDNet
Product review: RF Code Sentry for data centers
For IT pros, one of the most difficult parts of the job is to have "eyes and ears" in remote or "lights-out" locations, such as branch offices, wiring closets, or remote data centers. When you are in the same location as the equipment, it's easy to understand the dynamics of the environment, but it's not so easy if you aren't. Complicating issues is that IT pros are often forced to put equipment in locations that were never designed to have it due to building limitations; those often do not have the necessary HVAC, power, or other facilities that IT infrastructure requires.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
How to save $300 on a MacBook Pro if you're a Costco member
Whether you missed back to school sales or you're looking for deals , if you're in the market for a new laptop, Costco members right now can save $300 on the Apple MacBook Pro M1 laptop. It's a steal of a deal on one of Apple's top models, priced at only $899 for a 256GB model.
ZDNet
iPhone 14 early hands-on: The camera is where all the Action is
Shipments of Apple's iPhone 14 lineup are now arriving at customers' doors and on retail shelves. Apple announced the four new iPhone 14 models earlier this month, along with other new hardware, at its Far Out event. As is now tradition, the models are split up between different sizes of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
ZDNet
A famous actor bought a TV at Best Buy. Now he's mad he didn't go to Costco
Would you use your power for good? Or would it all go to your head? Or, perhaps, a little of both?. I only ask because of a fascinating diatribe just offered by very famous actor Diego Tinoco. I say he's very famous, even though I've never heard of him. He's...
ZDNet
This 'incredible' Microsoft Teams ringtone remix will make you want to dance
Microsoft has added a humorous TikTok remix of its classic Teams ringtone as a custom option in Teams. You can now add this Microsoft-endorsed version to Teams if you're tired of the classic ringtone. Australian musician Calum Newton, who goes by CandyMoore.mp3 on TikTok, in March released a party remix...
