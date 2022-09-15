Read full article on original website
Top 10 Movies to Watch About Witches to Prepare for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
There was definitely a before and after for witches in cinematic history when Hocus Pocus came out in 1993. The fan-favorite sisters took over the witchy genre and showed audiences worldwide what witches are capable of. With Halloween parties, songs, and a sidekick cat, it became a legendary movie. The...
For the Love of Money: The 10 Best Movies About Greed, from 'Goodfellas' to 'Jurassic Park'
One of the most basic things that make stories and characters interesting is a deep and strong sense of wanting something. So, it's no surprise that greed, which is the intense and selfish desire for something, is one of the main themes of some of the most fascinating films in history.
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
The pioneer of streaming, Netflix as a brand remains one of the heaviest hitters in modern film and television. While recent upstarts like Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video are proving to be worthy competitors to the crown, Netflix remains highly popular (despite losing a record number of subscribers recently). Everyone and their dog has access to a Netflix subscription, and the streamer plays host to some of the best original shows around, such as Stranger Things. Founded in 1997, Netflix initially sent subscribers DVDs through the mail, operating like a video store that comes to you. With the rise of technology, however, Netflix saw the opportunity to capitalize on the streaming market, and the rest is history.
For Stanley Kubrick, the More Morally Compromised His Characters Are the Better
"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy." Over and over again, Stanley Kubrick's main character types these words in The Shining. It's at this point that Wendy (Shelley Duvall) realizes that her husband, Jack (Jack Nicholson) has snapped. It's one of the most harrowing moments in the history of cinema, and if you're a fan of the legendary filmmaker, you probably had visions of him rubbing his hands together behind the camera as he relishes another chance to visually capture one of his protagonists careening around the bend into the shadowy area that he so loves to frame main characters. It's a trademark of the director's long and storied career and is in direct contrast to the role of the hero's journey that has dominated modern storytelling. Throughout the history of cinema, we've grown accustomed to a traditional narrative that finds our protagonists overcoming the odds to defeat whatever hurdles stand in their way and accomplish a morally acceptable outcome. Kubrick is in no way interested in that. In fact, the more morally compromised he can make his protagonists, and the less righteous the message, the better.
'The Bad Guys' and 9 2022 TV Shows and Movies on Peacock, Ranked by IMDb
Not everyone will get tired of watching the same movie or TV show over and over again. Reruns provide comfort, where viewers know exactly what will happen and when. Nevertheless, sometimes viewers want to watch a movie or a new TV show that is new and trending among their friends and on social media.
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
‘The Woman King’ Reigns with $19 Million at Domestic Box Office
Mid-budget theatrical movies aren’t dead after all. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical drama The Woman King exceeded expectations with an estimated $19 million in its debut weekend at the box office. The film — starring and produced by Viola Davis — was projected to make between $13 million and $16 million going in to the weekend.
'The Wizard of Oz': 10 Biggest Differences Between the Movie and the Book
The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of the greatest movies of all time, and is considered by cinephiles and critics alike to be a classic and essential movie. The movie is based on a children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, who went on to write multiple other Oz books.
Netflix's 25th: 10 Best Original Netflix Documentaries, Ranked by IMDb
Twenty-five years ago in August, Rather than viewers logging into their streaming account on their TV, smartphones, or tablets, they would open an envelope to find their physical copy of their movie from Netflix. Yet, who would want to wait to watch only one movie, when you can binge-watch several movies or TV show episodes?
Why 'Everwood' Is Still One of the Best Family Dramas of All Time
Today, Greg Berlanti is, without a doubt, one of Tinseltown’s most bankable names. Listed by Time as one of 2020's most influential people, he has captivated viewers as the man behind The CW’s Arrow (2012 – 2020) and The Flash (2014 – present), You (2018 – present) on Netflix, and the award-winning feature film Love, Simon (2018). As the 2022 recipient of the Norman Lear Achievement Award, it looks as though Berlanti has no intentions of slowing down just yet. But back in the early 2000s, long before the writer-director-producer extraordinaire was on the radar of audiences everywhere, he took us on an unforgettable trip to Everwood (2002 – 2006).
Why Now is the Perfect Time for a ‘Hellraiser’ Remake
After ten sequels released across thirty years, the Hellrasier franchise is about to be rebooted with a new "reimagined" adaptation of Clive Barker's The Hellbound Heart. It is no secret that the Hellraiser sequels have not been up to par with the original classic 1987 film. Many of them have been direct-to-video, some even reworking scripts to connect it to the horror franchise. Hellraiser is in need of a fresh start if the franchise ever wishes to continue, and where better to start at than the beginning?
How To Watch 'The Retaliators'
Better Noise Films ushers in its successful 2021 film The Retaliators to theaters, offering audiences a bloody, unsuspecting tale of broken innocence and a father's revenge. John Bishop (Michael Lombardi) is a well-reputed pastor in his community. Yet his entire life, and the peace within it, comes to a screeching halt when his teenage daughter, Sarah (Katie Kelly), is brutally murdered. Bishop feels utterly hopeless until the man investigating Sarah's death, Detective "Jed" Sawyer (Marc Menchaca), offers Bishop the opportunity any grieving parent would seek: one minute, alone, with the man (Joseph Gatt) who killed Sarah. As if this dark turn of character isn't enough, the killer's family is hunting down their brethren, and Bishop will have to fight in ways he never dreamed of.
Best Shows Like 'Thundercats': From 'Gargoyles' to 'Transformers'
Animated shows of the 1980’s were far from subtle in what their motives were; to sell toys to kids and run repeatedly in syndication. While this mandate to bank off the market capital of Saturday mornings and after-school programming may seem opportunistic, it drove the creation of many memorable series that helped define the decade of children’s TV for how unapologetically fun and relentlessly hyper-stimulating they were.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Sets Theatrical Release Date
It's showtime for Steven Soderbergh's latest Magic Mike installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance, with an official release date for the film now on the cards. Fans can expect to see Channing Tatum work center stage as Mike Lane in theaters on February 10 2023. The franchise, which is vaguely based on Tatum's brief stint as a stripper in Florida, was previously expected to exclusively debut on HBO Max. However, Warner Bros. Discovery Chief David Zaslav has made his intentions to give movies their rightful space on the silver screen clear and Magic Mike's Last Dance is no exception.
10 Chris Hemsworth Performances to Watch After 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Chris Hemsworth made a household name for himself upon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the God of Thunder, Thor, in 2011. But what was your first encounter with his work? Was it when he joined the MCU? Or, if you're not a Marvel fan, maybe his portrayal of F1 racing driver James Hunt in the 2013 biopic, Rush? Or was it his three-year stretch as Kim Hyde on the Australian soap opera Home and Away? Whatever your first interaction with Mr. Hemsworth was, he's come a long way from teaching surfing lessons in Summer Bay.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Why Robyn Lively's Cameo Is the Best 'Karate Kid' Tie-in Yet
When it comes to Cobra Kai as a legacy sequel series, it has featured a ton of references and cameos from the overall Karate Kid universe. While all these tie-ins have been satisfying in their own right, none of them were as unexpected or as well done as the Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) cameo during Season 5, Episode 5 "Extreme Measures." Many fans will remember her as Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) potential love interest turned friend in The Karate Kid Part III. She saw first-hand the madness that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) were causing, in addition to the struggle they put Daniel through.
How to Watch 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn'
It’s been 21 years since the original Jeepers Creepers introduced horror fans to The Creeper, the grotesque monster that not just hunts and kills but harvests and eats the organs of human beings. Two more years and it would have been 23 years, an auspicious number for Jeepers Creepers fans because this particular monster is known for surfacing only every 23 years to massacre victims for exactly 23 days. But better now than later. This is the year, after all, when iconic monsters come back. Leatherface, Pinhead, the Predator, Ghostface, and Michael Myers have all returned or will be returning to the screens this year. It’s the ghoulish grand reunion party The Creeper just can’t miss.
Keanu Reeves Set to Reprise Role in 'Constantine' Sequel
Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel to Constantine, the 2005 film directed by Francis Lawrence. Per the report from Deadline, Lawrence is also set to return as director, with Akiva Goldsman writing the script. This news comes on the heels of a lot of renewed interest in Reeves, following the continued success of John Wick and the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections last year. And the star was expressing interest in revisiting the hellishly fun character just a few months ago.
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
How Does the 'Vampire Academy' Series Differ From the Novels?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Peacock series, Vampire Academy. For those die-hard fans of the popular Vampire Academy book series by Richelle Mead, the new release of the TV adaptation was an exciting moment. After the major flop of the 2014 film adaptation of the same name, fans have been jonesing for a loyal remake. But have we received it? For those book loyalists, the answer would be absolutely not. Showrunner Julie Plec has a habit of creating adaptations that majorly deviate from the original source material, take Vampire Diaries for example. That’s not to say it’s a poor show, but if you’re looking for something even remotely resembling the original novels, this isn’t it.
