kmvt
Kimberly blanks Gooding on soccer pitch, Canyon Ridge sweeps Buhl and Burley on volleyball court
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly boys soccer team moved to 4-3 in the High Desert Soccer Conference with a comfortable win over Gooding Wednesday. Wendell (8-0) is ranked No. 1 in 3A in this week’s Coaches Poll. GIRLS SOCCER. Wendell 4, Bliss 1. Yoselin Acevedo has all...
KTVB
Friday Night Football: Southern Idaho final scores, highlights from Week 4
BOISE, Idaho — Week 4 of high school football action in southern Idaho kicked off Thursday evening with a pair of contests at the 5A and 1A levels. Meridian defended its undefeated record at Dona Larsen Park, defeating Timberline 56-6 to move to 4-0. The Hagerman Pirates improved to 3-1 Thursday at home, dominating the Idaho City Wildcats 54-18.
