BOISE, Idaho — Week 4 of high school football action in southern Idaho kicked off Thursday evening with a pair of contests at the 5A and 1A levels. Meridian defended its undefeated record at Dona Larsen Park, defeating Timberline 56-6 to move to 4-0. The Hagerman Pirates improved to 3-1 Thursday at home, dominating the Idaho City Wildcats 54-18.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO