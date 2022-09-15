ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

talkbusiness.net

DHS Director Gillespie leaving Arkansas to be closer to mother

Cindy Gillespie is resigning as director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services to spend time with her 85-year-old mother in Georgia, she said in an interview Sept. 16. She will leave the position Oct. 7. Her salary is $287,042.08. “She’s had a few health issues this year, and that’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas State University names South Arkansas graduates

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement. The list includes graduates from 38 states and 11 other countries. Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum...
COLLEGES
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas lawmakers OK funding for Camden hospital, continue debate on federal pandemic relief

Arkansas legislators on Friday approved a request from the state Department of Human Services for up to $6 million in federal pandemic relief funding to support a Camden hospital at risk of closing. However, the Arkansas Legislative Council also sent three of four committee-approved projects back to its Performance Evaluation...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death

COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases down in Columbia, up in Union and Lafayette counties

Active COVID-19 cases increased in Union and Lafayette counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in a five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,241. Total Active Cases: 106, down eight since Thursday. Total Recovered...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Gov. Hutchinson announces resignation of Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson Thursday announced Cindy Gillespie will resign as Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management capabilities, and the right ideas that have led us in a great direction, Governor Hutchinson said. She is a great friend, and she is truly passionate about making a difference in the lives of Arkansans every day.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Donut Stop Believin’: Hostess celebrates pledge to Arkadelphia

CLARK COUNTY INDUSTRIAL PARK — Although unveiling the enormous Hostess Brands signs at its new facility didn’t go as planned (as seen in the video below), the company’s chief executive officer delivered a message of hope and encouragement to the citizens of Clark County and southwestern Arkansas.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas recreational marijuana advocates say it could be $1 billion industry

River Valley Relief in Fort Smith could add up to 150 jobs. Kansas City, Kan.-based Greenlight estimates adding 100 jobs in Arkansas with $2 million in new investment. They’re just two of many medical marijuana companies operating in Arkansas likely to add jobs and investment if voters approve recreational marijuana use for adults in November.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas students National Merit semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
EL DORADO, AR
kasu.org

Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones

On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Ledbetter joins SAU's Athletic Communications

Kayte Ledbetter has been named as Southern Arkansas University’s new assistant communications director for Athletics. "I am excited to have the opportunity to bring Kayte back to Magnolia," said Jacob Pumphrey, Sports Communications director. "It is always special when a Mulerider gets to return home and this is no exception. Her love and passion for Mulerider Athletics will fit right in with the department and I can't wait to see how far she takes this new venture in her athletic communications career."
MAGNOLIA, AR
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident

Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said. “Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

