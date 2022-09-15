ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Area high school football standings and leaders

By Rob Todor, The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

STANDINGS

EASTERN BUCKEYE CONFERENCE

(league / overall)

Alliance - 0-0 - 3-1

Carrollton - 0-0 - 3-1

Salem - 0-0 - 3-1

West Branch - 0-0 - 3-1

Minerva - 0-0 - 0-3

Marlington - 0-0 - 0-4

MVAC SCARLET

Jackson-Milton - 1-0 - 4-0

Lowellville - 1-0 - 4-0

Mineral Ridge - 1-0 - 4-0

Waterloo - 1-0 - 2-2

McDonald - 0-1 - 1-3

Western Reserve - 0-1 - 1-3

Sebring - 0-1 - 0-4

Springfield Local - 0-1 - 0-4

PORTAGE TRAIL CONFERENCE

Mogadore - 0-0 - 4-0

Rootstown - 0-0 - 4-0

Warren JFK - 0-0 - 4-0

Southeast - 0-0 - 2-2

St. Thomas Aquinas - 0-0 - 0-4

FEDERAL LEAGUE

Lake - 1-0 - 4-0

Green - 1-0 - 3-1

Perry - 1-0 - 3-1

Hoover - 0-0 - 3-1

Jackson - 0-1 - 2-2

GlenOak - 0-1 - 1-3

McKinley - 0-1 - 0-4

STARK COUNTY

Fairless - 4-0

Massillon - 3-1

Canton South - 2-2

Central Catholic 2-2

Northwest - 2-2

Sandy Valley 2-2

Tuslaw 2-2

East Canton 1-3

Louisville 1-3

AREA LEADERS

Information provided by coaches or compiled from game summaries:

RUSHING

(player, school, attempts-yards-TDs)

Kayden Davis, Alliance, 62-604-8

Jayden Hakin, Waterloo, 66-558-8

Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance, 41-333-5

Dru DeShields, West Branch, 42-320-3

Jahvian Cundiff, Sebring, 83-297-3

Andrew Essik, Louisville, 66-274-0

Boston Mulinix, West Branch, 44-201-2

Caden McFarland, Marlington, 44-166-2

PASSING

(player, school, completions-attempts-yards-TDs-INTs)

Dru DeShields, West Branch, 76-119-1,187-17-0

Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance, 52-79-861-7-2

Daveion Cruse, Louisville, 34-62-429-2-2

Bryson McCord, Marlington, 48-99-389-2-4

Jayden Hakin, Waterloo, 22-35-247-2-0

Braiden Yeater, Sebring, 9-36-153-1-1

RECEIVING

(player, school, receptions-yards-TDs)

Ramhir Hawkins, Alliance, 24-408-2

Joey Jackson, West Branch, 18-395-5

Michael Kanagy, West Branch, 22-270-5

Anthony Perry, West Branch, 13-259-4

Christian Martig, West Branch, 17-235-2

Beau Himmelheber, Marlington, 18-190-0

Kayden Davis, Alliance, 11-149-2

Tyion Miles, Alliance, 9-130-2

Carter Bugara, Alliance, 8-126-1

Bobby Harouff, Waterloo, 7-115-0

Scott Boston, Sebring, 4-104-1

Jaden Proctor, Marlington, 10-87-2

Tate Golden, Louisville, 5-71-0

TACKLES

Adam Zumbar, Alliance, 52

Jackson Eddy, Alliance, 47

Qwintin Hancox, Marlington, 39

Thomas Egli, West Branch, 33

Trent Stryffeler, West Branch, 32

Garin Harlan, West Branch, 29

Boston Mulinix, West Branch, 29

Ex'Ziriaun Williamson, Alliance, 27

Aidan Mozden, Alliance, 26

Jack Flickinger, West Branch, 25

Lucias Rowser, Alliance, 25

Dylan Bell, Alliance, 22

De'Ovion Jones, Alliance, 21

Edgar Paulino, Waterloo, 19

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Area high school football standings and leaders

Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28

MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
MASSILLON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Archbishop Hoban student section includes 'superfans'

AKRON, Ohio — Senior Andrew Griffith said banging a drum followed by a clap is a tradition. “Since I was a freshman I was up there, but just carrying on the tradition, and it’s just, it's a fun thing to have," Griffith said. He’s now one of several...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards

The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee player ejected for throwing multiple punches during Akron game

Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway was ejected during Saturday night’s game against Akron. Calloway threw multiple punches against an Akron player, who had his helmet on. That’s the dumbest thing in all of sports — punching someone with a helmet on. Calloway didn’t just throw a couple...
KNOXVILLE, TN
whbc.com

UPDATE: More on Louisville Killing

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More information Thursday morning on that homicide in Louisville from Tuesday. 17-year-old Marissa Smith of Louisville is charged with murder, accused of stabbing 22-year-old Michael Morris to death at Wildwood Park on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate Smith’s case will be transferred...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great pizza in the Akron area?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. This restaurant is known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Customer favorites include the Russian (a pizza topped with house-made vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, seasoned mushrooms, peas, and prosciutto), the spicy Diablo (topped with habanero and vodka cream sauces, mozzarella, various hot peppers, and basil), and the Caprese (topped with mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, basil, and balsamic glaze).
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
whbc.com

The Bulldog Activity Center Coming to Downtown Canton – What About McKinley High School?

The Canton School Board has approved building a 110,000 square foot Bulldog Activity Center at the Timken Campus off Fulton Road. School Board President JR Rinaldi joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News this morning to talk about it. And what about the ongoing rumors that McKinley High School will move? He addresses that as well – pretty candidly. Check out the interview here:
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Charges filed in connection with turnpike death of Washingtonville man

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has filed charges in connection with the August traffic death of a Washingtonville man along the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Nikolas Gable of Macedonia, Ohio who has been charged with vehicular homicide and failing to keep an assured clear distance.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Three Valley schools named 'Blue Ribbon Schools'

Three schools in the Valley have been singled out for what the U.S. Department of Education calls “exemplary achievement”. Included among 13 Ohio schools named “National Blue Ribbon Schools” are Canfield Village Middle School, South Range Elementary School, and Seaborn Elementary school in Mineral Ridge. U.S. Secretary...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
