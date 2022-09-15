Area high school football standings and leaders
STANDINGS
EASTERN BUCKEYE CONFERENCE
(league / overall)
Alliance - 0-0 - 3-1
Carrollton - 0-0 - 3-1
Salem - 0-0 - 3-1
West Branch - 0-0 - 3-1
Minerva - 0-0 - 0-3
Marlington - 0-0 - 0-4
MVAC SCARLET
Jackson-Milton - 1-0 - 4-0
Lowellville - 1-0 - 4-0
Mineral Ridge - 1-0 - 4-0
Waterloo - 1-0 - 2-2
McDonald - 0-1 - 1-3
Western Reserve - 0-1 - 1-3
Sebring - 0-1 - 0-4
Springfield Local - 0-1 - 0-4
PORTAGE TRAIL CONFERENCE
Mogadore - 0-0 - 4-0
Rootstown - 0-0 - 4-0
Warren JFK - 0-0 - 4-0
Southeast - 0-0 - 2-2
St. Thomas Aquinas - 0-0 - 0-4
FEDERAL LEAGUE
Lake - 1-0 - 4-0
Green - 1-0 - 3-1
Perry - 1-0 - 3-1
Hoover - 0-0 - 3-1
Jackson - 0-1 - 2-2
GlenOak - 0-1 - 1-3
McKinley - 0-1 - 0-4
STARK COUNTY
Fairless - 4-0
Massillon - 3-1
Canton South - 2-2
Central Catholic 2-2
Northwest - 2-2
Sandy Valley 2-2
Tuslaw 2-2
East Canton 1-3
Louisville 1-3
AREA LEADERS
Information provided by coaches or compiled from game summaries:
RUSHING
(player, school, attempts-yards-TDs)
Kayden Davis, Alliance, 62-604-8
Jayden Hakin, Waterloo, 66-558-8
Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance, 41-333-5
Dru DeShields, West Branch, 42-320-3
Jahvian Cundiff, Sebring, 83-297-3
Andrew Essik, Louisville, 66-274-0
Boston Mulinix, West Branch, 44-201-2
Caden McFarland, Marlington, 44-166-2
PASSING
(player, school, completions-attempts-yards-TDs-INTs)
Dru DeShields, West Branch, 76-119-1,187-17-0
Brendan Zurbrugg, Alliance, 52-79-861-7-2
Daveion Cruse, Louisville, 34-62-429-2-2
Bryson McCord, Marlington, 48-99-389-2-4
Jayden Hakin, Waterloo, 22-35-247-2-0
Braiden Yeater, Sebring, 9-36-153-1-1
RECEIVING
(player, school, receptions-yards-TDs)
Ramhir Hawkins, Alliance, 24-408-2
Joey Jackson, West Branch, 18-395-5
Michael Kanagy, West Branch, 22-270-5
Anthony Perry, West Branch, 13-259-4
Christian Martig, West Branch, 17-235-2
Beau Himmelheber, Marlington, 18-190-0
Kayden Davis, Alliance, 11-149-2
Tyion Miles, Alliance, 9-130-2
Carter Bugara, Alliance, 8-126-1
Bobby Harouff, Waterloo, 7-115-0
Scott Boston, Sebring, 4-104-1
Jaden Proctor, Marlington, 10-87-2
Tate Golden, Louisville, 5-71-0
TACKLES
Adam Zumbar, Alliance, 52
Jackson Eddy, Alliance, 47
Qwintin Hancox, Marlington, 39
Thomas Egli, West Branch, 33
Trent Stryffeler, West Branch, 32
Garin Harlan, West Branch, 29
Boston Mulinix, West Branch, 29
Ex'Ziriaun Williamson, Alliance, 27
Aidan Mozden, Alliance, 26
Jack Flickinger, West Branch, 25
Lucias Rowser, Alliance, 25
Dylan Bell, Alliance, 22
De'Ovion Jones, Alliance, 21
Edgar Paulino, Waterloo, 19
