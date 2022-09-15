Section 4 high school football Week 2 scoreboard
Maine-Endwell and Elmira High School both improved to 2-0 Friday night with high-scoring performances, while Union-Endicott broke into the win column with an impressive win at Horseheads.
Defending Class B state champion Maine-Endwell was a 45-14 winner over Norwich. A late touchdown propelled Elmira to a 42-34 win against Vestal.
Elsewhere, defending Class C state champ Chenango Forks made it 3-0 Friday night with a 25-0 win against Oneonta, a mark 2021 Class D state titlist Tioga matched Saturday afternoon with a 54-7 triumph against Harpursville-Afton. Both teams played Week 0 games that count in official records.
Friday, Sept. 16
Corning 61, Binghamton 37
Elmira 42, Vestal 34
Union-Endicott 32, Horseheads 7
Owego 24, Chenango Valley 13
Chenango Forks 25, Oneonta 0
Waverly 52, Newark Valley 34
Maine-Endwell 45, Norwich 14
S-VE/Candor 48, Sidney 26
Johnson City at Chester (halted at halftime, power failure)
Windsor 24, Ithaca 0
Beaver River 7, Dryden 6
Fulton 42, Lansing 6
Saturday, Sept. 17
Susquehanna Valley 51, Highland 14
Delhi 51, Bainbridge-Guilford 3
Walton 54, Deposit-Hancock 12
Tioga 54, Harpursville/Afton 7
Watkins Glen/O-M 48, Whitney Point 20
Eight-per-side
Friday, Sept. 16
Unadilla Valley 53, Oxford 0
Moravia 26, Trumansburg 21
Saturday, Sept. 17
Groton 54, Newfield 6
Unatego 34, Thomas A. Edison 20
Greene 26, Tupper Lake 20
