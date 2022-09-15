ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Section 4 high school football Week 2 scoreboard

By Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Maine-Endwell and Elmira High School both improved to 2-0 Friday night with high-scoring performances, while Union-Endicott broke into the win column with an impressive win at Horseheads.

Defending Class B state champion Maine-Endwell was a 45-14 winner over Norwich. A late touchdown propelled Elmira to a 42-34 win against Vestal.

Elsewhere, defending Class C state champ Chenango Forks made it 3-0 Friday night with a 25-0 win against Oneonta, a mark 2021 Class D state titlist Tioga matched Saturday afternoon with a 54-7 triumph against Harpursville-Afton. Both teams played Week 0 games that count in official records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYske_0hwAQkMs00

Friday, Sept. 16

Corning 61, Binghamton 37

Elmira 42, Vestal 34

Union-Endicott 32, Horseheads 7

Owego 24, Chenango Valley 13

Chenango Forks 25, Oneonta 0

Waverly 52, Newark Valley 34

Maine-Endwell 45, Norwich 14

S-VE/Candor 48, Sidney 26

Johnson City at Chester (halted at halftime, power failure)

Windsor 24, Ithaca 0

Beaver River 7, Dryden 6

Fulton 42, Lansing 6

Saturday, Sept. 17

Susquehanna Valley 51, Highland 14

Delhi 51, Bainbridge-Guilford 3

Walton 54, Deposit-Hancock 12

Tioga 54, Harpursville/Afton 7

Watkins Glen/O-M 48, Whitney Point 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPGy8_0hwAQkMs00

Eight-per-side

Friday, Sept. 16

Unadilla Valley 53, Oxford 0

Moravia 26, Trumansburg 21

Saturday, Sept. 17

Groton 54, Newfield 6

Unatego 34, Thomas A. Edison 20

Greene 26, Tupper Lake 20

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Section 4 high school football Week 2 scoreboard

