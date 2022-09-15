ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Squid Game Season 3 Happens, It Could Feature Hollywood Stars

Netflix's Squid Game became a pop culture sensation and eventually became the streamer's most-watched of all time. As part of a special Squid Game press conference after winning six Emmys including Outstanding Director for Drama and Outstanding Lead actor, director Hwang Dong-hyuk talked about upcoming plans for the later seasons.
TV SERIES
Genshin Impact Anime Project Announced, Concept Trailer Revealed

With the success of Genshin Impact, an adaptation of some kind felt inevitable. Announced during the game's version 3.1 presentation, a three-minute concept trailer showed the art style and feel of what the anime will eventually look like. The trailer was later shared on the official Genshin Impact Twitter account.
COMICS
Tower Of Fantasy Version 1.5 Is Live

Level Infinite has launched the 1.5 update for its MMORPG mobile and PC game Tower of Fantasy. The latest update introduces new bosses, characters, weapons, and areas to explore. Players can now find the Artificial Island in an area separate from the main game. To unlock it, they must either...
VIDEO GAMES

