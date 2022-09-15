Read full article on original website
Shopping ASAP! The 5 Best Boots for Fall 2022
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps! It’s time to give your summer sandals the boot and start shopping for fall footwear. Just like it wouldn’t be spooky season without jack-‘o-lanterns, […]
thezoereport.com
Tiffany Blue Inspired Fall's Most Elegant Pedicure Trend & We're Obsessed
With the changing of seasons comes a whole new assortment of pedicure color trends, even if you don’t exactly want to bid your summer sandals adieu just yet. There’s absolutely no reason you shouldn’t embrace pretty toes once fall rolls around — it’s one of the best forms of self-care. Among the top color choices this year, Anastasia Totty, LeChat Nails educator, predicts unexpectedly vibrant shades will be among the leading polishes for the season. “Bright colors like neon yellow will be a very popular add on to any pedicure this season,” she says.
Kate Moss Is Breezy in Blush Pink Bohemian Dress and Classic Black Leather Boots for the Launch of her Beauty and Wellness Brand Cosmoss
Kate Moss celebrated the release of her new beauty and wellness brand Cosmoss at Harrods in London on Sept. 6. Dressed in a flouncy summery dress and closet staple footwear, Moss greeted guests and posed with her products. Moss exuded a bohemian-esque aura that was reflected in her blush pink clothing. The garment featured long bell sleeves and a risky plunging neckline partnered with a flowing maxi-style skirt. Furthering those witchy bohemian vibes, the supermodel wore a plethora of jewelry stacked around her neck, wrists, and on each finger in a variety of metals, some adorned with varying crystals. The mom of...
15 best slippers for women 2022: from sheepskin to slides
IF YOU'RE like us, then you'd be lost without a pair of slippers to mooch around the house in. So it's a good thing there are so many comfortable, warm and sturdy slippers for you to choose from at a whole range of prices. Whether you're looking for a shoe-like...
thezoereport.com
Simone Rocha’s Latest Runway Collection Offers Anti-Princess Dresses For Next Spring
In Simone Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the Irish fashion designer continues to straddle the line between functionality and beauty that she so frequently does in her creations. Take her bomber jackets from her latest runway show, which come in a slouchy, oversize fit in restrained black as well as an all-over pink and green floral pattern. This outerwear is then reimagined as a billowy-sleeved voluminous mini dress — identifiable by the bomber-inspired collar and zipper details. Her utilitarian pieces, whether it be a jacket or even a T-shirt, always look like works of art. All the pieces were presented before an audience, who gathered inside the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales during London Fashion Week.
thezoereport.com
Meet The Ombré French Manicure, Fall’s Buzziest New Nail Trend
The French manicure train just keeps on going. As fall beauty trends continue to emerge, it seems like there’s no end in sight when it comes to the Y2K-inspired nail style that’s made a notable resurgence in the last few years among celebrities and nail enthusiasts alike. More and more variations on the French manicure are popping up left and right, each more creative (and gorgeous) than the last. Ombré French nails are the latest to hit the scene, with the trend taking over TikTok one mesmerizing tutorial at a time.
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
Vogue
Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits
From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC
Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground. Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila storms the Tommy Hilfiger runway as her mum sits in the front row at NYFW
Lila Moss put on a show-stopping display as she took to the catwalk on Sunday during the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Show at New York Fashion Week. The 19-year-old had the support of her supermodel mum Kate Moss, who sat in the front row at the show - which was held in Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theatre.
Julia Fox Flaunts Her Love for Leather in Studded Top and Snake-Printed Boots at Hennessy Party
Julia Fox is ensuring everyone knows her love for leather, giving the texture a Western twist for a Hennessy cocktail party this weekend. On Saturday, the “Uncut Gems” actress stopped by the V.S.O.P event during the wrestling match between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin II. For the “Canelo vs. GGG” event, Fox wore a brown zip-up leather top with a deep neckline and cropped silhouette. Adding a grungy finish to the piece were dark rounded stud accents, as well as sharp pointed bottom cutouts that created a corset-like effect. Fox finished her outfit with black belted leather pants and a dark brown...
Suki Waterhouse’s West London Flat Embraces Vintage Finds and Bold Patterns
Suki Waterhouse is constantly traveling for fashion campaigns, film shoots, and concert tours, so she wanted her West London flat to truly feel like a home. The English multihyphenate added warmth to the historic apartment, which she purchased for its huge windows and natural light, with a deep green Devol kitchen and rare reclaimed floorboards. She then enlisted designer Izzy Hamilton-Fairley of IHF Interiors to furnish the place with vintage treasures and patterned textiles.
Refinery29
‘Laminated Skin’ Is Taking Over London Fashion Week & It’s So Easy
It's hard to keep up with the wealth of creative beauty trends each time London Fashion Week comes around. Though they're all incredibly Instagram-worthy, lots of them can seem a little too adventurous for everyday wear. Take gold leaf bronzer, for example. Totally mesmerising but likely not a look you'd consider while hanging out with friends.
Refinery29
The Zara x Narciso Rodriguez Collection Includes Slip Dresses & Bustiers
Update: The Narciso Rodriguez x Zara collection is available to shop in Australia now. In case you missed it, '90s minimalism is back by way of trends like tube dresses, sleek waistcoats, and all things slinky and timeless. While contrary to Y2K’s statement prints and colourblocking, the minimal look is perfect for this warmer period. From Posh Spice’s all-black fits to Kate Moss’ simple jeans-and-tee combos, one of the '90s era’s most iconic minimal moments has to be Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s floor-length slip wedding dress, designed by Narciso Rodriguez in 1996.
Vogue
Rejina Pyo Is Redefining The Working Woman’s Wardrobe For SS23
Rejina Pyo’s eponymous brand has always been about making clothes that women actually want to wear. And this season, the Korean designer has been thinking about workwear – and specifically, what workwear looks like in 2022. Inspired by a Tolstoy quote – “One can live magnificently in this world if one knows how to work and how to love” – Pyo “wanted to explore what love and work means for women today, embracing their femininity, individuality and confidence, and breaking rules, norms and expectations”.
thebiochronicle.com
The best coffin nails for Autumn Winter 2022
As the weather gets colder and the days get shorter, our thoughts turn to Autumn and Winter. And what better way to celebrate the change of seasons than with a new coffin nail design? Check out our top picks for the best coffin nails including red baddie coffin nails for Autumn Winter 2022!
Refinery29
The Uniqlo x Ines De La Fressange Collection Is Giving French Girl Meets Menswear
We can always count on Uniqlo to link up with unexpected and understated designers. Usually, these are skilled legacy folks in classic tailoring who use premium fabrics to maintain crisp lines, pressed lapels, and razor pleats. When the Japanese fashion brand brings these designers into its retail space, the collabs generally beget collections that offer a fresh and exciting take on the “fashion staples” or “capsule wardrobe” concepts. For its latest major drop, Uniqlo has continued its partnership with French model and fashion designer Inès de la Fressange, whose eye for feminine beauty, suiting details, and appreciation for utility have spawned inspiration for what the “everyday uniform” for the everyday woman can be and look like.
Gigi Hadid Goes Moto-Chic in Brown Leather Jacket & Pumps To Party During NYFW
NYFW is here, and Gigi Hadid is making the rounds The model hit British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s party for his memoir “A Visible Man” on Thursday. Other attendees included Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and more. To the party, Hadid wore a matching two-piece set. Her brown leather jacket featured a thick black stripe across the bodice and arms and also featured multiple zippers. Her pants had a thick black stripe down the side with a zipper. She tied her hair back in a sleek, twisted ponytail and wore small stud earrings, and carried a black top handle bag. The Guest in...
ETOnline.com
Nordstrom Rack Sale 2022: Get an Extra 40% Off Boots, Sweaters, Handbags and More Fall Fashion
Nordstrom Rack's Sale will prepare for the new season. With Fall almost here, it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to get an extra 40% off the cozy sweaters, designer hats, Kate Spade handbags and Chelsea boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. The retailer has deals up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable.
