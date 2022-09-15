In Simone Rocha’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the Irish fashion designer continues to straddle the line between functionality and beauty that she so frequently does in her creations. Take her bomber jackets from her latest runway show, which come in a slouchy, oversize fit in restrained black as well as an all-over pink and green floral pattern. This outerwear is then reimagined as a billowy-sleeved voluminous mini dress — identifiable by the bomber-inspired collar and zipper details. Her utilitarian pieces, whether it be a jacket or even a T-shirt, always look like works of art. All the pieces were presented before an audience, who gathered inside the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales during London Fashion Week.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 HOURS AGO