‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’ Lead Shoba Narayan Talks South Asian Representation on Broadway (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
David Bowie’s Dazzling ‘Moonage Daydream’: A Superfan’s Review of the First Graduate School-Level Music Documentary
The first thing to know before seeing “Moonage Daydream,” Brett Morgen’s dazzling, exhaustive and exhausting memoir of David Bowie’s life and career, is that it assumes the viewer already knows a lot about the subject — his relevance, his influence, the brilliance of so much of his music, and the basics of his personal history. Like another recent historical film about an oft-trodden subject — Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground” — it eschews the standard, chronological, done-to-death “Behind the Music”-style template that has become a predictable default for music documentaries and finds a dramatically different way to tell the story.
SFGate
Post Malone is 'sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.
SFGate
LeAnn Rimes on the Quarter-Century Journey From ‘Blue’ to Her Stirring New Album, ‘God’s Work’
Sitting down with Variety in her home in the hills northwest of L.A., Rimes explored the quarter-century-plus journey from “Blue” — the massive hit that made her a household name when she was just 13 — to the depth she now possesses as a veteran who’s all of 40. Her longtime professional partner, co-writer/producer Darrell Brown, joined in with thoughts about what she’s undertaking in putting occasionally more provocative music out into the world as part of a healing journey she wants to share.
SFGate
James Cromwell Talks Getting Arrested for Compassionate Food Choice Advocacy at Mercy for Animals Gala: ‘There Is Progress Being Made’
It’s been over 25 years since actor and activist James Cromwell played one of his most indelible roles, the kindly farmer Arthur Hoggett in ”Babe,” but he’s been both a friend of animals and a champion of their rights for even longer. During Friday evening’s 23rd...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shops suffer shortage of black hats as demand rockets ahead of Queen's funeral... and even Beatrice is hit
Princess Beatrice was turned away empty-handed from a top store amid a shortage of black hats in London. Demand soared after little more than a week’s notice was given of the day of the funeral, making the black ‘pill box’ one of London’s most sought-after items.
Comments / 0