FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTBS
Shriners 100
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit cel…
KTBS
Illinois Avenue slaying victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood late Friday night has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot while driving in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue just before 11 p.m. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where she died shortly before midnight.
KTBS
Mobile home owners protest skyrocketing lot rent
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport. "It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered...
KTAL
Shreveport woman dies in overnight shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday in the Mooretown neighborhood. The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the victim as 30-year-old Latoya Kellum. SPD officers were called to the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday in response to...
KTAL
Ochsner LSU Health defends Shreveport health insurance plans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the region’s largest healthcare providers on Friday weighed in on the debate over the City of Shreveport’s health insurance coverage plans for employees and retirees. Ochsner LSU Health plays a major role in the region’s health care. As the City of...
KTAL
LSP: Mooringsport mayor arrested for public contract fraud
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official. According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s...
KTBS
Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Chris Estess' brief stint as Bossier City police chief is over. During a special meeting Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove Estess from his position at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler. Estess did not attend the...
Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
KTBS
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
countylinemagazine.com
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival
Enjoy live music at the always unique and funky "party in the park" with the Highland Jazz & Blues Festival presented by Louisiana Healthcare Connections. This FREE annual event features local and national jazz and blues artists, great food, and local artwork in the historic Columbia Park in Shreveport, Louisiana!
KTBS
DPPJ to consider DA's request to cover ADA salary; 2 make accusations
MANSFIELD, La. – The DeSoto district attorney’s request last week for additional money to cover the cost of another assistant to be dedicated to representation of the Police Jury brought allegations of malfeasance and misuse of funds from two who frequently criticize the D.A. In August, District Attorney...
KSLA
Some Shreveport mail-in ballots, voter registration cards to be reissued following error
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’ve already received your Shreveport absentee mail-in voting ballot for the November 2022 elections — you may be getting another one. Caddo Parish Registrar Dale Sibley Shreveporters noticed they had the incorrect ballots. A memo from the Parish Board of Election Supervisors said 4 to 5,000 voters were affected. In total, seven Shreveport voting precincts were mailed the incorrect ballots.
Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores
In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
Is This Major Retail Chain Closing its Shreveport-Bossier Stores?
A major national retail chain previously announced that it would be shutting down operations at 150 of its locations. Now we know which stores will be the first to close, including one right here in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA. According to CNBC, major retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond has announced...
macaronikid.com
🎃MacKID Shreveport-Bossier Area Pumpkin Patch Guide
We at Macaroni Kid Shreveport Bossier Moms In the Know understand that search for the perfect pumpkin and have compiled as many of the Shreveport Bossier City and surrounding area pumpkin patches as possible to make it easy for you to track down and procure the perfect pumpkin!. Whether you...
Three Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Violently Attacking a Coworker
Three Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Violently Attacking a Coworker. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that investigators apprehended three men for allegedly severely beating up a coworker in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday. According to authorities, Caddo deputies were summoned to a business in the...
KSLA
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18 the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
KSLA
Dam work begins on Wright Patman Lake
For over 100 years, Shriners Children’s has provided life-changing treatment for more than 1.5 million children, and it all started in Shreveport. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 800 wrong absentee ballots sent out in Caddo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The ballots have been tracked and...
bossierpress.com
A Bossier Parish Couple Was Arrested for the Desecration of Graves
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City were arrested Wednesday, September 14, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton.
KTAL
Suspected arson damages Shreveport apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators say an arsonist may have been the cause of an apartment fire Wednesday evening that damaged multiple units. Firefighters were called to the scene at the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton St. around 5:20 p.m. after officials say an off-duty firefighter saw the door of an apartment open and flames inside. He closed the door to stop the fire from spreading while crews rushed to the scene.
