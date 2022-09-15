ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 5

Jon Bursey
3d ago

so greed drew you to move ac4oss the country; then you broke the rules by doing it for athletics and had contact with coaches there and now your wanting special accommodations? why not we let Hillary slide

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
Golf Digest

The University of Texas reportedly spent $280,000 on Arch Manning’s recruiting visit … including a trip to Topgolf

For years, media and fans alike have peddled a huge misnomer about college football: Just because the players don’t get paid, doesn’t mean they come cheap. This isn’t a justification for NOT paying them. Nor is it a commentary on the new NIL/transfer portal landscape. But the notion that the blue-blood programs remain the blue-blood programs based on reputation and savvy recruiting—that players are “free” commodities—simply isn’t accurate. Don’t take our word for it, though. Just listen to the much smarter folks over at The Athletic, who dug into all the details of Texas’ lavish recruiting visit for five-star, internet-famous QB Arch Manning and nine other recruits back in June; a $280,000 weekend replete with tomahawk ribeyes, ice sculptures, luxury suites, open bars, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
State
California State
State
Georgia State
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Marketing#Injunction#American Football#Cif Southern Section#Levels Sports Group
CBS Detroit

Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway.The $104.6 million is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants handed out to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.It allows Michigan to move forward on its $270 million effort to transform the stretch in Detroit into a street-level boulevard, reconnecting surrounding neighborhoods and adding amenities, such as bike lanes....
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fresno State QB Jake Haener carted off after gruesome injury vs USC

The USC Trojans are suffering some injuries. Travis Dye got hurt against Fresno State, as did Bobby Haskins. However, the biggest injury of the game affected the Bulldogs. Jake Haener, Fresno State’s star quarterback who defeated UCLA in September of 2021 and has carved out a well-earned reputation as a tough-as-nails leader who will do anything and everything for his teammates, suffered a very ugly injury early in the second half of Saturday night’s game against USC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Denver 16, Houston 9

Den--FG McManus 20, 5:30. Hou--FG Fairbairn 40, 2:19. Hou--FG Fairbairn 44, 7:20. Hou--FG Fairbairn 24, 8:33. Den--Saubert 22 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 12:37. Den--FG McManus 50, 3:36. A--76,191. ------ ------ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS. RUSHING--Houston, Pierce 15-69, Driskel 1-10, Mills 2-1. Denver, J.Williams 15-75, Gordon 10-47, Washington 1-19, Sutton 1-5, Wilson...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy