For years, media and fans alike have peddled a huge misnomer about college football: Just because the players don’t get paid, doesn’t mean they come cheap. This isn’t a justification for NOT paying them. Nor is it a commentary on the new NIL/transfer portal landscape. But the notion that the blue-blood programs remain the blue-blood programs based on reputation and savvy recruiting—that players are “free” commodities—simply isn’t accurate. Don’t take our word for it, though. Just listen to the much smarter folks over at The Athletic, who dug into all the details of Texas’ lavish recruiting visit for five-star, internet-famous QB Arch Manning and nine other recruits back in June; a $280,000 weekend replete with tomahawk ribeyes, ice sculptures, luxury suites, open bars, and more.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO