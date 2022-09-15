Read full article on original website
Jon Bursey
3d ago
so greed drew you to move ac4oss the country; then you broke the rules by doing it for athletics and had contact with coaches there and now your wanting special accommodations? why not we let Hillary slide
2
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
Golf Digest
The University of Texas reportedly spent $280,000 on Arch Manning’s recruiting visit … including a trip to Topgolf
For years, media and fans alike have peddled a huge misnomer about college football: Just because the players don’t get paid, doesn’t mean they come cheap. This isn’t a justification for NOT paying them. Nor is it a commentary on the new NIL/transfer portal landscape. But the notion that the blue-blood programs remain the blue-blood programs based on reputation and savvy recruiting—that players are “free” commodities—simply isn’t accurate. Don’t take our word for it, though. Just listen to the much smarter folks over at The Athletic, who dug into all the details of Texas’ lavish recruiting visit for five-star, internet-famous QB Arch Manning and nine other recruits back in June; a $280,000 weekend replete with tomahawk ribeyes, ice sculptures, luxury suites, open bars, and more.
ESPN
Texas Tech LB Bryce Ramirez has fractured lower left leg, will remain in hospital overnight
Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez has a fractured lower left leg and will remain in a Raleigh, North Carolina-area hospital overnight to receive further medical attention, the school announced via Twitter on Sunday. Sports medicine staff members from Texas Tech were with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, and...
Games forfeited, activities canceled as fallout over Vista High locker room incident continues
Deputies investigating video of teen boy possibly battered by football players
Texas Has Changed This Californian So Much In A Year & Texans Are Proud Of The Transformation
The woman who went viral on TikTok for her witty observations about how different her life is after moving from California to Texas is now sharing the interesting ways living in the southern state has changed her. Sam Speiller, or unmitigated.gall, moved to Round Rock, Texas, last year. The comedian...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
WATCH: Unsettling Footage Shows Monster Shark Lurking Right by Coastline
Some recent unsettling footage taken by a California paddleboarder shows a massive shark as it lurks along the Pacific coastline during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sighting happened over the weekend on the same day that a woman was attacked by a monster shark just off the coast of Hawaii.
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway.The $104.6 million is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants handed out to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.It allows Michigan to move forward on its $270 million effort to transform the stretch in Detroit into a street-level boulevard, reconnecting surrounding neighborhoods and adding amenities, such as bike lanes....
Phys.org
Hidden microearthquakes illuminate large earthquake-hosting faults in Oklahoma and Kansas
Using machine learning to sift through a decade's worth of seismic data, researchers have identified hundreds of thousands of microearthquakes along some previously unknown fault structures in Oklahoma and Kansas. The newly identified microearthquakes allowed the seismologists to map and measure earthquake clusters in the region, which has experienced unusual...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State
Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans? The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew. When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has ...
Photos: Ayala and Chino Hills face off in Battle for the Bone rivalry game
CHINO HILLS, Calif. – In one of the most exciting annual rivalry games in SoCal high school football, Ayala outlasted Chino Hills on Friday in a 20-19 thriller. After the Huskies came back from a 10-0 lead, WR Dominic Alloway scored on a reverse with 3 minutes left in the game to put Ayala up ...
Fresno State QB Jake Haener carted off after gruesome injury vs USC
The USC Trojans are suffering some injuries. Travis Dye got hurt against Fresno State, as did Bobby Haskins. However, the biggest injury of the game affected the Bulldogs. Jake Haener, Fresno State’s star quarterback who defeated UCLA in September of 2021 and has carved out a well-earned reputation as a tough-as-nails leader who will do anything and everything for his teammates, suffered a very ugly injury early in the second half of Saturday night’s game against USC.
Troy Aikman Calls UCLA’s Attendance an ’Embarrassment’
Another poor fan showing at the Rose Bowl had a prominent alum up in arms.
Los Alamitos tops Santa Margarita 69-49 thanks to five TDs from Damian Henderson
Henderson rushed for 303 yards in the win.
Prep football: Week 5 schedule
Prep football: Week 5 schedule for games across the Southland.
ESPN
Denver 16, Houston 9
Den--FG McManus 20, 5:30. Hou--FG Fairbairn 40, 2:19. Hou--FG Fairbairn 44, 7:20. Hou--FG Fairbairn 24, 8:33. Den--Saubert 22 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 12:37. Den--FG McManus 50, 3:36. A--76,191. ------ ------ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS. RUSHING--Houston, Pierce 15-69, Driskel 1-10, Mills 2-1. Denver, J.Williams 15-75, Gordon 10-47, Washington 1-19, Sutton 1-5, Wilson...
