UAF eCampus Exam Services FAQ
Does your UAF online course require proctored exams? Do you need to take a CLEP test? UAF eCampus Exam Services is a monitored space for students to take exams. Students outside of Fairbanks work with eCampus to find exam proctors in their area. Here are the most common questions about Exam Services. If you don’t see your question, drop us a line at uaf-ecampus@alaska.edu. We’re here to answer!
Protestors gather outside Fairbanks Youth Facility
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A small group of protestors gathered at the corner of Wilbur Street and Airport Way speaking out against operations at the Fairbanks Youth Facility, a juvenile correctional facility in the Golden Heart City. Holding signs for passing traffic, the group occupied the area from 11:00 a.m....
Fairbanks North Star Borough prepares for early voting on September 19
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The 2022 municipal elections in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 4. However, the Shoppers Forum will be open for early voting from September 19 to 29. According to Borough Clerk April Trickey, “Here at the early voting station,...
Fritz Pettyjohn: PFD rallies set for Tuesday across state
Your $3,268 dividend to be direct-deposited in your bank account next week, the largest in history, was a close-run thing. Since 2016, the size of the PFD has been an annual battle in the Legislature, and is the most divisive issue it faces. The key vote this year was in...
Fairbanks Police Department searches for 29-year-old Bradley West
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Police Department is looking for 29-year-old Bradley West. He is a person of interest in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Fairbanks in the 21st Ave. area. West could be driving a black 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 with license plate GXC686. West is...
Fairbanks Grand Jury indicts Samantha Pearson for manslaughter in the death of Adam Sakkinen
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE September 2, 2022. A Fairbanks Grand Jury indicted Samantha Pearson on one count of manslaughter and one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance on September 1, 2022. Pearson is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which time the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
