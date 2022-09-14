Does your UAF online course require proctored exams? Do you need to take a CLEP test? UAF eCampus Exam Services is a monitored space for students to take exams. Students outside of Fairbanks work with eCampus to find exam proctors in their area. Here are the most common questions about Exam Services. If you don’t see your question, drop us a line at uaf-ecampus@alaska.edu. We’re here to answer!

