Moncada leads White Sox over Tigers 4-3 in 11 innings
DETROIT (AP) — Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 on Saturday night after losing to the Tigers in extra innings in the series opener. With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th. Gregory Soto (2-9) failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third. “It is a little uncharacteristic for road teams to bunt in that spot, but Andrus got it down and Gregory didn’t field it,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Those are small things that are big plays when you are in extra innings.” Moncada hit an RBI single, José Abreu struck out and, after a double steal, Eloy Jiménez’s sacrifice fly gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday night. Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs for St. Louis. (85-60). Jake Fraley hit a...
FOX Sports
Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0
PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
Mets' win, Yankees' win over Brewers drops Amazins' playoff magic number to two
The Mets’ win over Pittsburgh, combined with the Yankees’ win over the Brewers, dropped the Mets’ magic number to make the playoffs down to two, with the Mets now headed to Milwaukee for three games.
Rangers' Leody Taveras sitting versus Rays Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not include Leody Taveras in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Taveras will take a seat Sunday while Josh Smith starts in left field and bats seventh. Bubba Thompson will take over for Taveras in centerfield. Taveras is batting .271 with a...
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Tigers prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will square off in a weekend series at Comerica Park in Detroit this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Tigers prediction and pick, laid out below. The Chicago White...
Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0
Chicago White Sox (74-71, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (54-89, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-8, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -155, Tigers +132; over/under...
Johnny Cueto Scratched From White Sox Game Against Detroit
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday night against the Detroit Tigers. The White Sox stated the reason for the scratch is due to Cueto feeling under the weather. Recently recalled pitcher, Davis Martin, started the ballgame in Johnny Cueto’s absence. Martin...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Hunter Dozier sitting for Royals Sunday
The Kansas City Royals did not include Hunter Dozier in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Dozier will take a seat Sunday while Kyle Isbel joins the lineup in right field and bats ninth. Dozier has made 465 plate appearances this season, with 10 homers, 46...
