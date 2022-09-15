Earlier this season, on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew Sidora was told that her assistant, Anthony, was allegedly telling people that her husband, Ralph Pittman, is gay. Drew heard this information through Sheree Whitfield’s friend, Fatum, and she wasn’t happy about it. But after hearing it, she revealed that her same assistant told her that he once worked for Sheree, but Sheree never paid him for his services. So during Part 2 of the RHOA reunion, Andy Cohen tried to get to the bottom of it all.

