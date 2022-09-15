ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Maokai, Hecarim skyrocket in solo queue following League Patch 12.17

Maokai and Hecarim received adjustments in the latest League of Legends patch, causing the champions to reach new heights in solo queue. The champions have seen a major increase in their win rates, pick rates, and ban rates in ranked games following Patch 12.17, according to a stat site LoLalytics.com.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braindead#Riot Games#Video Game#Valorant Champions#Ascent#Panganiban
dotesports.com

What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer

The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch

Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?

Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Valorant
dotesports.com

What does Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, do in VALORANT?

Nightfall is one of the less straightforward ultimate abilities in VALORANT. When Fade lets her ultimate ability rip across the map, players are quick to panic, largely because the ability has many effects and can be overwhelming for players who aren’t quite used to it. Here’s a quick breakdown of the ability in case you’re struggling to understand exactly what Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, actually does.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will experience and progression from the Modern Warfare 2 beta carry over?

The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off today, beginning with early access to PlayStation players before rolling out to all players across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. The open beta features access to some of the new gameplay modes for six-vs-six action, including Prisoner Rescue...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does the new Overwatch 2 hero release?

Overwatch 2 is diverging radically from many of the original Overwatch‘s procedures, and hero releases are no exceptions. Rather than releasing a new hero to all players every few months, Overwatch 2 will release one hero per season as part of its new seasonal model. These new heroes will still be free for all players, but those who don’t purchase the premium battle pass will need to make their way to tier 55 of the free battle pass to unlock them.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?

During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Faith_bian says he will retire from Dota 2 after The International 2022

Every run in esports will eventually end, and it sounds like the legendary career of Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida will soon be crossing that finish line after the PSG.LGD offlaner revealed he plans to retire after The International 2022. Faith_bian is one of the most successful Dota 2 players...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why

A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best items and synergies for Aphelios in TFT Set 7.5

The Weapon of the Faithful Aphelios returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 as a two-cost champion, featuring a useful kit and powerful synergy to be a backline carry or synergy bot of some compositions in Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. Aphelios remains in his backline carry role and can act either...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai is YouTube’s newest rising star

Making games doesn’t appear to be the only thing Masahiro Sakurai is exceptionally gifted at, with YouTube another avenue through which he has quickly risen up the ranks. Taking to social media on Sept. 15, the Smash Bros. creator showed off his two separate YouTube plaques for hitting 100,000 subscribers and the count is far higher now.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy