Maokai, Hecarim skyrocket in solo queue following League Patch 12.17
Maokai and Hecarim received adjustments in the latest League of Legends patch, causing the champions to reach new heights in solo queue. The champions have seen a major increase in their win rates, pick rates, and ban rates in ranked games following Patch 12.17, according to a stat site LoLalytics.com.
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
Where to watch 2022 League of Legends World Championship in different languages
This October, the 2022 League of Legends World Championship will bring together fans from around the globe as they root for their favorite teams in one of the biggest esports events of the year. There are many different regions to support, whether you want to fly the flag for Korea’s...
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch
Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
HEET upset Astralis to win first series in ESL Pro League season 16
HEET have won their first two maps in ESL Pro League season 16’s group C today after they scrapped a 2-1 victory against Astralis in the first of the three CS:GO series of the day. This upset means everything for HEET as they would likely have no chance to...
What does Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, do in VALORANT?
Nightfall is one of the less straightforward ultimate abilities in VALORANT. When Fade lets her ultimate ability rip across the map, players are quick to panic, largely because the ability has many effects and can be overwhelming for players who aren’t quite used to it. Here’s a quick breakdown of the ability in case you’re struggling to understand exactly what Fade’s ultimate, Nightfall, actually does.
OpTic vs. LOUD final at Champions 2022 shatters VALORANT peak viewership record
While OpTic Gaming and LOUD battle again in the grand final of VCT Champions 2022, the final chapter in this year’s premier VALORANT rivalry has already become one for the record books, breaking the peak viewer record with ease. Across official broadcasts and co-streams, the grand final has already...
Will experience and progression from the Modern Warfare 2 beta carry over?
The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off today, beginning with early access to PlayStation players before rolling out to all players across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. The open beta features access to some of the new gameplay modes for six-vs-six action, including Prisoner Rescue...
When does the new Overwatch 2 hero release?
Overwatch 2 is diverging radically from many of the original Overwatch‘s procedures, and hero releases are no exceptions. Rather than releasing a new hero to all players every few months, Overwatch 2 will release one hero per season as part of its new seasonal model. These new heroes will still be free for all players, but those who don’t purchase the premium battle pass will need to make their way to tier 55 of the free battle pass to unlock them.
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
Faith_bian says he will retire from Dota 2 after The International 2022
Every run in esports will eventually end, and it sounds like the legendary career of Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida will soon be crossing that finish line after the PSG.LGD offlaner revealed he plans to retire after The International 2022. Faith_bian is one of the most successful Dota 2 players...
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
OpTic continues to cement their legacy with win over DRX to land in 2022 VCT Champions grand final
As the 2022 VALORANT VCT Champions tour wraps up this weekend, fans will get their final look at the unfranchised league and the fan-favorite teams they’ve come to know and love. Today’s big match was the lower bracket final, where North America’s Masters-winning team OpTic Gaming were set to face Korea’s DRX.
Riot reveals VCT Champions 2022 bundle sales milestone before lower bracket final
The VALORANT Champions 2022 skin bundle, a collection of skins and in-game items to celebrate the game’s second-ever world championship, has already raised more than $16 million for the qualified teams, with two full match days still to go. The bundle features a limited-time only Phantom spray, a butterfly...
FaZe Apex? Snip3down’s slip of the tongue hints at FaZe Clan entering ALGS competition
Rumors of FaZe Clan joining the pro Apex Legends scene have swirled for quite a while now. It doesn’t hurt that they now have multiple players who have played in North America’s ALGS Pro League between NICKMERCS and Eric “Snip3down” Wrona. However, one slip of the...
Best items and synergies for Aphelios in TFT Set 7.5
The Weapon of the Faithful Aphelios returns to Teamfight Tactics in Set 7.5 as a two-cost champion, featuring a useful kit and powerful synergy to be a backline carry or synergy bot of some compositions in Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. Aphelios remains in his backline carry role and can act either...
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai is YouTube’s newest rising star
Making games doesn’t appear to be the only thing Masahiro Sakurai is exceptionally gifted at, with YouTube another avenue through which he has quickly risen up the ranks. Taking to social media on Sept. 15, the Smash Bros. creator showed off his two separate YouTube plaques for hitting 100,000 subscribers and the count is far higher now.
