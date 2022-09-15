ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin on Sunday as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen's state funeral — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Biden: Classified documents at Mar-a-Lago raise concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the discovery of top-secret documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised and called it “irresponsible.” Biden, who rarely does interviews, spoke to CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a segment that aired Sunday. He said that when he heard about classified documents taken from the White House, he wondered how “anyone could be that irresponsible.” Biden added: “And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?” The president said he did not get a heads-up before the Trump estate was searched, and he has not asked for any specifics “because I don’t want to get myself in the middle of whether or not the Justice Department should move or not move on certain actions they could take.”
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy