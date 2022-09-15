Read full article on original website
The Verge
What the Biden administration might do to keep crypto mining from derailing climate goals
Crypto mining has exploded in the US over the past few years, and we’re just now starting to understand how that boom affects our infrastructure, environment, and daily life. As the US became the biggest hub for Bitcoin mining, for instance, crypto mines have revived ailing fossil fuel plants and driven up electricity bills.
Parler pivots to ‘uncancelable’ cloud services
On Friday, Parler announced that it was entering the internet infrastructure industry in order to provide new “uncancelable” cloud services for online businesses. In a Friday press release, Parler announced that it was restructuring; the new venture, called Parlement Technologies, will provide new internet infrastructure services for businesses it says are at risk of being forced off the internet. With $16 million in new Series B funding, the company purchased Dynascale, a California-based cloud services company that touts more than $30 million in annual revenue and 50,000 square feet of data center space.
The Dynamic Island might come to all iPhone 15 models
If true, this would make the Dynamic Island the standard across all new iPhones, allowing it to fully replace the notch that Apple first introduced with the iPhone X in 2017 (at least until Apple comes up with another design). Young also indicates that the base iPhone 15 still won’t come with an 120Hz LTPO display that enables the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display and snappy ProMotion feedback, citing that the “supply chain can’t support it.”
Another space SPAC is in the works.
Intuitive Machines will become the latest space company to go public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (aka, a SPAC). Intuitive Machines is one of three companies that was selected to build robotic lunar landers in partnership with NASA. It’s lander, Nova-C, will have its first launch next year.
Adobe’s Figma acquisition is a $20 billion bet to control the entire creative market
Over the past several years, Figma has built its name as a forward-thinking and collaborative design platform and a formidable competitor to Adobe, the giant in the creative apps market. That rivalry ended on Thursday when Adobe announced that it has struck a $20 billion deal to acquire Figma. The...
Apple is too strict with copy and paste in iOS 16
In my time using iOS 16 so far, I’ve generally been very pleased with the new features and improvements. The customizable lock screen is fun. Removing the background of images just by holding down on a picture’s subject still hasn’t gotten old. But only a few days after the new software rolled out, I’ve already found my biggest frustration: iOS now asks if it’s okay to paste an item from one app to another. Constantly. Over and over and over again.
It sure seems like Google is struggling to invent the future
Earlier this week, Google made some serious cuts to its startup incubator Area 120, cutting half of its projects, according to TechCrunch. The purpose of Area 120 was to give Google employees somewhere to experiment or chase their passion projects, with the hope that they could stumble upon the next Big Idea like Adsense, Gmail, or Google News.
EVGA stops making video cards and blames Nvidia’s bad behavior
EVGA, a titan in the PC component space, is getting out of the graphics card game. The company posted in its community forum, saying that it won’t be making next-generation Nvidia graphics cards but will continue to sell and support “the existing current generation products.” According to Gamers Nexus, the company doesn’t currently have plans to make AMD or Intel graphics cards.
DIY replacement screens and batteries for iPhones and Pixels are 20 percent off at iFixit
You know, just because it’s new phone season doesn’t mean you actually need to buy a new phone. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the new hotness, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s unique experience or the iPhone 14 Pro’s quirky new dynamic island, but maybe your current phone is perfectly fine if it just gets some overdue TLC (or perhaps some DIY love).
