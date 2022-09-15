Read full article on original website
Mike Carter
3d ago
Like close because they don't want the people to speak cause they don't have answers for the corruption that's happening under these democratic administrations
hh-today.com
Seniors make requests about center
One afternoon this week, I dropped by what Albany now calls its Riverfont Community Center. I hadn’t been inside the place since just before it reopened last winter after being shut down for Covid. During the shutdown, the center was remodeled. Then it was “rebranded,” so-called, in order to...
Lebanon-Express
Striking Weyerhaeuser workers to rally in Lebanon
Weyerhaeuser workers striking over low wage increases and high health care premiums plan to rally Saturday at the company's Santiam Sawmill in Lebanon. Workers have been picketing Oregon and Washington locations since midnight Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a Friday, Sept. 16 news release from the International Association of Machinist & Aerospace Workers District Lodge in Gladstone.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Best Candidate to Represent Oregon Senate District 16 – Melissa Busch
This summer I had the opportunity to meet and speak with Melissa Busch on more than one occasion. Melissa is young, intelligent, high energy and completely dedicated to serving the individuals and families of our north coast. I have come to the conclusion that she is the best candidate to represent us as state senator in Salem for Senate Dist 16.
kezi.com
Renovation on Washington Jefferson Park begins
EUGENE, Ore. -- After several months of preparation, work on Washington Jefferson Park that city officials say will repair and improve infrastructure has begun. The city of Eugene says contractors began repairing the park’s irrigation system on September 12, including replacing broken parts, sprinkler heads and damaged water lines. Once they’re done, lighting fixtures and wiring will be replaced. After that, topsoil will be removed and replaced as needed, then seeded with new grass. Eugene officials estimate an average of three inches of topsoil will have to be replaced across the area being restored to due compacted debris including needles. Work is currently ongoing between the railroad tracks and west Fifth Avenue, according to officials.
Salem-Keizer school board meetings go virtual again after tension between groups
SALEM, Ore. — School boards across the country have become hotbeds of division with parents and community members attending meetings and butting heads over topics like politics, race and LGBTQ+ issues. Leaders of the Salem-Keizer School District this week reverted back to virtual school board meetings after tension during...
philomathnews.com
Pedestrian struck and killed in Corvallis alleyway
A 42-year-old Albany man was killed early Saturday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in a Corvallis alleyway, the Corvallis Police Department reported. Corvallis police arrived on the scene at 3:40 a.m. Sept. 17 in an alleyway in the 100 block of Southwest Second Street. Police provided emergency life-saving measures and he was transported via Corvallis Fire ambulance to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.
WWEEK
Linn County Republicans Fume at “Unacceptable” Defections From Christine Drazan
Oregon Republicans have long viewed 2022 as the best opportunity in 40 years to reclaim the governor’s mansion. But an email from one party committee chides Republicans for potentially squandering that chance with apathy and division. “We must recognize that some are not fully backing our Gubernatorial nominee Christine...
Lebanon-Express
President steps down, more staff leave Helping Hands
Two more staff members have resigned from Albany Helping Hands amid “concerning behavior” over former board President James Sapp. This brings the total to seven members, five staff and two board members, who have left the non-profit homeless shelter, said former director Emma Deane in an interview over email.
kykn.com
Update on Vitae Springs Fire in South Salem
The Vitae Springs Fire that began late in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, is currently 100% contained. There have been no reported injuries or structures lost. The fire, located within the Salem Suburban Rural Fire Protection District, burned approximately 164 acres in the largely rural area south of Vitae Springs Rd S and west of Skyline Rd S, which is behind the containment lines established by fire crews over the past 7 days. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
hh-today.com
A growing ‘attraction’ on the Clark Path
Is there anything special about the view above? Nope, not really. Except that the pile of driftwood jammed up against the pier is bigger than it was. This logjam is one of the visual attractions on the Dave Clark Park. (There are not that many.) But you have to get off the paved path at least a little to get a clear view.
klcc.org
Eugene retailers produce 'abysmal' rate of sales to underage decoys
A recent decoy operation to see if Eugene-area retailers would sell alcohol to minors yielded the worst results in the decades-old program. Over two days this summer, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent 18-to-20-year-olds into more than two dozen stores in the Eugene and Springfield area. The result: nearly two-thirds of them sold alcohol to the underage, undercover buyers.
iheart.com
Oregon Humane Society Needs Cat Adopters
Oregon Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult cats, ages 1 and up, and cutting adoption fees by 50 percent for kittens, Sept. 15-18. The adoption promotion is in response to a recent influx of felines from our local community and beyond. This adoption special is taking place at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses.
Potential Tigard land swap details set for discussion
Metro to host upcoming meetings to narrow down sites, allowing River Terrace 2.0 into the urban growth boundary fasterMetro will soon narrow down potential sites for a first-of-its kind "land swap," which would allow the city of Tigard to expedite and expand the development of River Terrace, the rapidly expanding subdivision on the northern most part of the city. The proposal would allow a novel plan to allow River Terrace 2.0 to come into the urban growth boundary faster than normal, something that would allow for construction of a variety of different types of housing sooner than normal. ...
focushillsboro.com
Why Are Oregon Highway Officials Preparing Buses? What Is Going To Happen?
Highway officials in Oregon are putting together buses for rail passengers on affected lines in anticipation of a probable countrywide strike by freight railroad workers that might cause the cancellation of all trains across the United States as early as Friday. Along with long-distance lines, numerous shorter state-supported routes have...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Sept. 15
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 13, 3:55 a.m., 180 NW 5th St., Corvallis, “Corvallis PD serving CBPD warrant on subject,” 36-year old Mellissa Ann Cornett charged with Unlawful Possession of Meth, Attempted Assault on Public Safety Officer, Resisting Arrest & Criminal Trespass II.
kezi.com
Eugene 7-Eleven employee helps deliver a baby during shift
EUGENE, Ore. -- From pumping gas for customers to checking them out at the counter, 7-Eleven employee Karin Warren does a little bit of everything. She works the graveyard shift at the location on Highway 99 and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eugene, also known as four corners. She enjoys helping customers...
yachatsnews.com
Frustrated with lack of code enforcement, Yachats planning commission asks city manager to address staffing “as soon as possible”
YACHATS – For at least the fourth year, an abandoned house on West Second Street in downtown Yachats is overgrown with weeds and blackberries. On the south side of town, a property owner has set up living quarters in a small travel trailer, surrounded it with a tall fence and posted “No Trespassing” signs.
YCSO: Beaverton man 'critically injured' in crash near Carlton
Authorities say the 33-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.A Beaverton man is in critical condition after allegedly crossing into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle near Carlton on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said it responded to the head-on crash on Northeast Kuehne Road near Kinney Road, east of Carlton, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a Subaru Impreza was taken to a Portland-area trauma hospital via Life Flight helicopter, the Sheriff's Office said. As of Friday morning, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old...
KCBY
Eugene Police K-9 Cwyk helps police with arrest at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they had received multiple calls about a violent, disorderly, person at the Valley River Center on Friday, September 16. According to EPD's Facebook, the suspect was tearing apart the store, Cricket, and threatening to fight security and passerby's. Authorities say Cricket employees were hiding in a backroom of the shop.
WWEEK
Liberty Mutual Insurance to End Lease in Lloyd District Building That Bears Its Name and Move to Lake Oswego
Today, Liberty Mutual Insurance told its Portland employees that they’ll be reporting to an office building in Lake Oswego starting next year, after vacating their current office building in the Lloyd District by the end of 2022. That means Liberty is departing the building in inner Northeast Portland that...
