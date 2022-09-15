ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Have Work To Do: What To Watch This Weekend

Bitcoin BTC/USD was showing strength in comparison to the general market during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, despite trading slightly lower. The S&P 500 gapped down and continued to slide almost 2% lower during the regular session, in a continued bearish reaction to CPI data from the U.S. Labor Department and in anticipation of a sharp rate hike coming from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Biden's Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News, Says Binance CEO

The White House on Friday published the framework for cryptocurrencies, outlining how crypto regulations in the U.S. will be handled. Last year, President Joe Biden directed the government to study cryptocurrency to ensure responsible digital asset development. Sections of the framework include "Protecting Consumers, Investors, and Businesses," "Promoting Access to...
Ethereum Tumbles After 'Merge,' Bitcoin, Dogecoin Drop: Trader Sees 2nd-Biggest Crypto Sliding To $800 If This Happens

Major coins fell sharply on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap lost 4% to $960.8 billion at 8:15 a.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum tanked after successfully completing its transition to a proof-of-stake network in an event dubbed “The Merge.” Other major coins were also in the red.
A Look At Chipmakers In The Wake Of The Ethereum Merge. Is There Still Demand For Graphics Cards?

Considered the world’s most actively used blockchain network, Ethereum ETH/USD has successfully transitioned from a mining and energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model that replaces miners with validators. Dubbed as The Merge, this move has been touted to help improve Ethereum’s scalability, reduce its energy...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Netflix, Meta, NVIDIA, Disney And The Battle For The Stable Coin Market

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. In Barron's "Netflix and Disney+ Are About to Get Ads. What It Means for Streaming Stocks," Jack Hough writes that the outlook for the stocks of Netflix Inc NFLX and Walt Disney Co DIS may hinge on the upcoming launches of their ad-supported tiers.
