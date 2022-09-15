Read full article on original website
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Ethereum Slides More Than Bitcoin, Dogecoin After 'The Merge:' Analyst Says 'Things Look Pretty Ugly' Right Now
Major coins traded sharply lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 4.55% to $929.5 billion at 8:21 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chiliz (CHZ) +3% $0.23. PAX Gold (PAXG) +0.1% $1,669.07. TrueUSD (TUSD) +0.02% $1. Why...
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145M In ETH: What Does That Mean For The Crypto?
According to Whale Alert data, an Ethereum ETH/USD whale has transferred about 100,000 ETH worth about $145.62 million from one anonymous wallet to another. Whale Alert reports, that the tokens were moved on Sept. 16, one day after Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake network. Recently, the market intelligence firm Santiment...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Have Work To Do: What To Watch This Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was showing strength in comparison to the general market during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, despite trading slightly lower. The S&P 500 gapped down and continued to slide almost 2% lower during the regular session, in a continued bearish reaction to CPI data from the U.S. Labor Department and in anticipation of a sharp rate hike coming from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Meltdown Says BTC Has Reached A 'Local Bottom'
Bitcoin BTC/USD closed around $20,000 on Saturday, and on Sunday, the cryptocurrency dropped 1.55% to $19,708. BTC is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. The macroeconomic warnings from Goldman Sachs and Fed's approach to interest rate hikes have played a significant role in determining Bitcoin's price trends.
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FedEx's Economic Warning Rattles Amazon Investors: What's Next For The Stock?
The fallout from FedEx Corporation FDX's pre-earnings announcement is having a ripple effect in the markets, and perhaps the most devastating impact is on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. The reason: the warning from FedEx is a dire one that consumers are buying...
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
Why This Bitcoin Backer Says The Apex Crypto Will 'Get Stronger And Not Weaker' Following Ethereum Merge
Ethereum ETH/USD underwent a major software update called The Merge on Thursday that drastically reduces the amount of energy needed for creating new tokens and changes the way transactions are processed. Notwithstanding talks of the crypto getting a boost, Ethereum has fallen about 13% since The Merge. Some of the...
Techies From Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Are Paying Hefty Amount To Get 3 Inches Taller
Software engineers from various tech firms are undergoing leg-lengthening procedures to increase their height. According to a report by GQ, Kevin Debiparshad, the head of the Nevada-based LimbplastX Institute, said that software engineers from the tech sector comprise a significant chunk of his patients for the cosmetic procedure. The Las...
Biden's Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News, Says Binance CEO
The White House on Friday published the framework for cryptocurrencies, outlining how crypto regulations in the U.S. will be handled. Last year, President Joe Biden directed the government to study cryptocurrency to ensure responsible digital asset development. Sections of the framework include "Protecting Consumers, Investors, and Businesses," "Promoting Access to...
Ethereum Tumbles After 'Merge,' Bitcoin, Dogecoin Drop: Trader Sees 2nd-Biggest Crypto Sliding To $800 If This Happens
Major coins fell sharply on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap lost 4% to $960.8 billion at 8:15 a.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Ethereum tanked after successfully completing its transition to a proof-of-stake network in an event dubbed “The Merge.” Other major coins were also in the red.
A Look At Chipmakers In The Wake Of The Ethereum Merge. Is There Still Demand For Graphics Cards?
Considered the world’s most actively used blockchain network, Ethereum ETH/USD has successfully transitioned from a mining and energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model that replaces miners with validators. Dubbed as The Merge, this move has been touted to help improve Ethereum’s scalability, reduce its energy...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Apple, Meta, Bitcoin And An Investor Darling Down 70%
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week in the red for the fourth time in five weeks. The S&P 500 was off by 5.15%, the Dow Industrials were down by 4.16%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 5.97% this week.
Zero Interest Rates Creating Bubbles And 'Tumors Like Bitcoin,' Black Swan Author Is Doubling Down On $0 Price Target
Former Wall Street trader and author of “The Black Swan” has been a vocal critic of leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD for several years and didn’t hesitate to take more shots last week. What Happened: Author and former options trader Nassim Taleb said many people don’t understand how...
Google Beware! TikTok Is Now Challenging Its Search Leadership: Report
China-based ByteDance-owned TikTok has taken the social media world by storm and has emerged as a serious contender to the likes of Meta Platforms, Inc. META and Snap, Inc’s SNAP Snapchat. TikTok, which is loved for its entertainment-focused short videos, is now increasingly presenting a new use case, according...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Netflix, Meta, NVIDIA, Disney And The Battle For The Stable Coin Market
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. In Barron's "Netflix and Disney+ Are About to Get Ads. What It Means for Streaming Stocks," Jack Hough writes that the outlook for the stocks of Netflix Inc NFLX and Walt Disney Co DIS may hinge on the upcoming launches of their ad-supported tiers.
How Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones Is Disrupting NFL Analytics: 'It's Just So Similar To What We Do With Portfolio Optimization'
Billionaire hedge-fund manager Paul Tudor Jones and SumerSports CEO Thomas Dimitroff are working on developing technology to help NFL teams make decisions during free agency and the draft, so the optimal combination of players is selected to form the best roster possible. According to a Wall Street Journal report, SumerSports...
