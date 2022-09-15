Read full article on original website
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
wdrb.com
Chef Ouita Michel shares bourbon flamed apple recipe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky restaurateur and chef Ouita Michel helps kick off fall with her bourbon flamed apple recipe. 2 cooking apples such as Pink Lady, Jonathan, Macintosh or Winesap. Knob of butter. One tablespoon honey. Sprig of Rosemary. Two tablespoons bourbon. Squeeze of fresh lemon. Peel (if preferred),...
wdrb.com
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana looking for new members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana is looking for new members. The youth organization held a Family Fun Festival on Sunday afternoon at the Mall St. Matthews parking lot, where they had several activities, games and prizes. Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana provides girls of all ages with...
wdrb.com
More than 100 area businesses make for fun weekend at Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is full of fun this weekend for the 53rd Annual Gaslight Festival. Events have been held all week leading up to the big celebration on Watterson Trail. What started as a small street party in 1969 is now one of the area's largest festivals. More...
WLKY.com
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
wdrb.com
4th-generation Peerless Distilling Owner Corky Taylor talks bourbon on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Corky" Taylor is the fourth-generation owner of Peerless Distilling in downtown Louisville. Taylor's great-grandfather Henry Kraver started Peerless in 1889 and was one of the few bourbon distillers allowed to sell bourbon for its medicinal properties during Prohibition. Kraver, a Jewish man, also made sure his...
wdrb.com
Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
It’s Almost Closing Time at the Restaurant, But Can I Still Go In And Eat?
I spent my college years waiting tables at The Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Louisville. The last couple of years that I worked there, I worked in Section 6. That section was one of the first sections to open each night and, because I was essentially in charge of cashing out all the other servers in a given shift, my section was the last to close. That meant that all the last-minute tables were seated in my section.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)
You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Kentucky sure knows how to throw one. For 10 years the Bluegrass State has been host to one of the best and most beautiful fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
Go to this local carwash this weekend to get your car washed for free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To celebrate the grand opening of the brand new Mike's Carwash location, they are holding a free carwash weekend!. The location is opening in Middletown, Kentucky on Shelbyville Road (near Thorton's and Chick-fil-A). The carwashes will be available from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Everyone who...
leoweekly.com
Asian Night Market Coming To Fourth Street Live!
On Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., the Crane House will host its first Asian NIght Market at 4th Street Live! The event will feature food from all across Asia, highlighting the cultural significance of that food. There will also be performances, retail booths and food trucks. The...
foodanddine.com
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed
Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October. The location at 3400 Grant Line Road will be closing on Oct. 7, according to Kroger Associate Communications Manager Jessica Sharp. Sharp talked with the News & Tribune on Friday, who...
WTVQ
Hinton’s Farm & Orchard in Hodgenville ready to kick off Apple Festival
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — After a tough couple of years due to the pandemic and spring storm damage, Hinton’s Orchard is ready to return to full operations starting with its Apple Festival this Saturday. “We have weathered the storm so to speak, and are looking forward to the...
WLKY.com
Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Sandwiches in Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
wdrb.com
Louisville man and girl broadcast all across Times Square to raise awareness for Down syndrome
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sing a verse with 3-year-old Mabelle Holmes and her family and you can't do anything but smile. Talk with 22-year-old Phil Mason for just five minutes and you've made an instant friend. Pictures of three Louisvillians, including Holmes and Mason, were broadcast Saturday all over Times...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Science Center announces name of newly installed World's Fair Triceratops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center's newest dinosaur finally has a name. On Saturday, during "Dino Day," the museum announced that the refurbished World's Fair Triceratops recently installed on top of the building will be named "Lottie." The name comes from the fact that the gigantic model dinosaur...
