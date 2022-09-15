ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Chef Ouita Michel shares bourbon flamed apple recipe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky restaurateur and chef Ouita Michel helps kick off fall with her bourbon flamed apple recipe. 2 cooking apples such as Pink Lady, Jonathan, Macintosh or Winesap. Knob of butter. One tablespoon honey. Sprig of Rosemary. Two tablespoons bourbon. Squeeze of fresh lemon. Peel (if preferred),...
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana looking for new members

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana is looking for new members. The youth organization held a Family Fun Festival on Sunday afternoon at the Mall St. Matthews parking lot, where they had several activities, games and prizes. Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana provides girls of all ages with...
New Hauck's Corner bar in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new version of the classic Hauck's in Schnitzelburg is finally opening for good. Watch our previous coverage of Hauck's in the player above. The old corner store, which had been closed for about three years, is now a bar and restaurant. It had a soft re-opening in late July for the Dainty Contest, but was closed after.
Louisville celebrates LGBTQ+ community in return of Pride Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road was a celebration of love Saturday for the return of the Louisville Pride Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to support the LGBTQ+ community, the sixth year for the event that's put on by the Louisville Pride Foundation. The last two years were canceled...
It’s Almost Closing Time at the Restaurant, But Can I Still Go In And Eat?

I spent my college years waiting tables at The Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Louisville. The last couple of years that I worked there, I worked in Section 6. That section was one of the first sections to open each night and, because I was essentially in charge of cashing out all the other servers in a given shift, my section was the last to close. That meant that all the last-minute tables were seated in my section.
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (9/16)

You know it, and you probably love it — Bourbon and Beyond is back. This music and culinary festival will have performances by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon, Jack White and more. Also happening at the festival, Mayor Greg Fischer will also be announcing the winner of “The Louisville” cocktail competition.
Asian Night Market Coming To Fourth Street Live!

On Oct. 8 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., the Crane House will host its first Asian NIght Market at 4th Street Live! The event will feature food from all across Asia, highlighting the cultural significance of that food. There will also be performances, retail booths and food trucks. The...
The Shelbyville Road branch of Royals Hot Chicken has closed

Editor’s note: “The Taste Bud” by Kevin Gibson returns next Friday. The Courier-Journal reports the closing on August 28 of the Royals Hot Chicken location at 10310 Shelbyville Road. “We closed on Sunday, Aug. 28 due to the continued impact of fluctuating COVID dining restrictions when the...
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October. The location at 3400 Grant Line Road will be closing on Oct. 7, according to Kroger Associate Communications Manager Jessica Sharp. Sharp talked with the News & Tribune on Friday, who...
Meet the 2022 WLKY Bell Award recipients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The WLKY Spirit of Louisville Foundation will commemorate the 45th anniversary of the WLKY Bell Awards and present the2022 WLKY Bell Awards on Oct. 6 at the legendary Churchill Downs Millionaires Row. The Bell Awards program recognizes ten adults and two high school youths who have demonstrated the true "Spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service.
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
