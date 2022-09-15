Read full article on original website
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
Minor party endorses Lamont after a pledge for election reform
The Democratic ticket of Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be on an unprecedented three ballot lines in November with the cross endorsement by a minor party committed to election reforms. Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski sought the endorsement of the Griebel-Frank for CT Party, each pledging...
District 143 candidates announce endorsements
NORWALK, Conn. — Republican State Representative candidate Nicole Hampton has won an endorsement from the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police in her drive to represent District 143 in the coming two years. Asked for a response, her opponent, Democratic candidate Dominique Johnson, said she has won 12 endorsements from...
Court rejects Stefanowski’s bid to keep Independent Party off the ballot
A Hartford Superior Court judge ruled Thursday against Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski in his effort to block the Independent Party of Connecticut from running a candidate for governor. Stefanowski had complained that the party’s chair, Michael Telesca, violated bylaws in breaking a tie at a caucus that gave the...
Spot the insects; Backpacks; Fodor fun; Hazardous Waste Day; Mayor’s Summer Youth Program
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Spotted Lanternfly is a new plant pest in the United States, have been detected in Connecticut. Established populations are in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, and single individuals have been confirmed in other towns, a City news release said. You can check out a map here.
