Connecticut State

Nancy on Norwalk

District 143 candidates announce endorsements

NORWALK, Conn. — Republican State Representative candidate Nicole Hampton has won an endorsement from the Connecticut Fraternal Order of Police in her drive to represent District 143 in the coming two years. Asked for a response, her opponent, Democratic candidate Dominique Johnson, said she has won 12 endorsements from...
NORWALK, CT
Norwalk, CT
