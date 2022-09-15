Read full article on original website
50 Cent Reacts To Young Guru Saying Jay-Z Warned Roc-A-Fella About Fif
When 50 Cent entered the Rap game, even Jay-Z recognized that there was new blood in town. Back in the 1990s, New York was swimming with rising talents, many of which have earned current titles of "icons" and "legends." A handful of those hitmakers have gone on to become some of the entertainment industry's biggest moguls—including Jay-Z and 50 Cent.
Fat Joe Calls PNB Rock's Killers "Evil," Believes Robbers Don't Have To Murder
Hip Hop has been debating what led to the tragic murder of PNB Rock and opinions have varied. There are some who have opted to target Rock's girlfriend, blaming her for his demise because she shared that they were at a restaurant where the rapper was robbed, shot, and killed. Others have defended her, stating that the shooters are to blame for the tragedy, and no one else.
Fat Joe Tells Charlamagne Tha God That The Murder Of Rappers Is Rooted In Jealousy
It isn't difficult to find a quote from a rapper lamenting that being an influential figure in Hip Hop makes them a target. The senseless murder of PNB Rock has cemented those statements for some, and we've seen, once again, an influx of similar takes from artists. Yesterday (September 15), Fat Joe appeared on Livestream where he discussed why thieves find it necessary to kill someone after robbing them, calling those criminals "evil."
Soulja Boy Teases Charleston White Over Rumors That He Shot Himself
A social media character that rubs a few Hip Hop figures the wrong way is Charleston White. His unfiltered takes have often taken social media by storm before erupting into short-lived online spats that dissipate as quickly as they arise. We recently reported on White's run-in with Soulja Boy at a restaurant, and during the altercation, White didn't hesitate to pepper spray the rapper.
Lil Keke Reveals Drake Cut Him A Check For Borrowing A Lyric
Once again, rappers are giving insight into how Drake moves behind the scenes, and this story comes straight from Lil Keke. The Texas rapper joined Willie D and Scarface on their Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast for a comprehensive discussion filled with gems, but a brief highlight about Drake was quickly snipped and circulated online.
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Tee Grizzley Speaks Out After Home Burglary
Tee Grizzley shared a video on Instagram, Saturday night, addressing the news that his Los Angeles home was burglarized two weeks ago. Looters reportedly smashed a window and stole over $1 million in jewelry as well as a heap of cash. News of the burglary comes following the death of...
Candice Swanepoel & Kanye West Are Dating, Sources Say It's A "PR Stunt" To Promote YZY GAP SHDZ
After they were spotted at New York Fashion Week together a few days ago, romance rumours began swirling around Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel and recording artist Kanye West. At the time, it was said that the duo was "super flirty" during their evening out on the town, even taking the 45-year-old's SUV back to the same hotel after the festivities came to an end.
Ye & Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Were "Super Flirty" At NYFW: Report
The roster of women that Kanye West has been attached to this past year continues to grow. First, the father of four was in a whirlwind entanglement with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox which saw her declare herself as his "muse" shortly before their sudden separation. He's also been linked to Bradley Cooper's ex, supermodel Irina Shayk, and he spent considerable time with Kim Kardashian-lookalike, Chaney Jones.
Lil Tjay Freestyles Over 50 Cent's "Many Men" On "FACESHOT": Listen
Lil Tjay was incredibly lucky to survive after being shot seven times earlier this year, something the 21-year-old acknowledged on his new "FACESHOT" freestyle, which finds him rapping over the beat to 50 Cent's "Many Men." Fif and his fellow New Yorker linked up earlier this month, sharing an Instagram...
What Happened To Kevin Rudolf?
From humiliating commercial failures to dark personal and legal struggles, there are countless reasons why you may not hear a once-prominent artist’s name pop up in conversation anymore. With that being said, it’s always an interesting experience to be reminded of one of your past favorite artists who didn’t necessarily experience a tragic downfall but seemingly stepped away from the limelight nevertheless. One such artist is Kevin Rudolf.
Symba Connects With DJ Drama For "Results Take Time" Album Feat. Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & More
Earlier this year, DJ Drama showed out alongside the Dreamville crew on D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape, but as we head into the fall, the renowned Generation Now head has teamed up with West Coast rapper Symba for Results Take Time. The pair recruited names like Roddy Ricch, Fridayy, Rayven...
PnB Rock's Body To Be Released After Family Has Trouble Preparing Funeral
PnB Rock's body is set to be released to his family after the late rapper's brother, PnB Meen, alluded to having difficulty getting access to the body for a funeral ceremony. “We been having trouble getting my brother back to Philadelphia,” PnB Meen had written on Instagram. “The state of Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law, going against our as Muslims. Now I have no clue when his Janazah. It’s not right, yo. It’s goin on a week. Prayers up. I got you bro an ya daughters.”
Fabolous Gets His Nails Done In The Back Of A Maybach
Fabolous, born John David Jackson, has been in the rap industry for decades. Raised in Brooklyn, New York, the 44-year-old artist began receiving recognition for his talent when he was still in high school. Since then, he has paved the way for many artists in his area and still creates music for the masses.
NLE Choppa's Ex GF Shares Update After Tearful Video: "I Love Hard"
NLE Choppa's ex-girlfriend Marissa DaNae had the Internet split on Thursday (September 16) when she shared a tearful video, breaking down her split with the Memphis rapper. While some came to the 21-year old's defense, others shamed her bringing her personal life on to social media. Either way, DaNae's message was heard, and NLE took to social media shortly after to clear his name.
Tory Lanez Speaks On August Alsina Altercation Rumors After Gossip Circulates Online
Early this morning, a social media outlet named Gossip of the City sparked a rumor that garnered much attention. The page alleged that two entertainers got into a physical altercation due to words that were shared online. The account wrote, "Tory Lanez KO’d August Alsina tonight after August got froggy...
Bun B Explains How Pimp C's Respect For Tupac Almost Kept Him Off "Big Pimpin" Because Of Jay-Z Beef
Twenty-two years ago, Hip Hop was hit with a new single that would soon take over airwaves worldwide. It was then that Jay-Z shared "Big Pimpin," a track that hosted unforgettable looks from UGK, but according to Bun B, it was a collaboration that almost didn't happen. At the time, Hip Hop was still reeling from the deaths of iconic rappers Tupac Shakur and Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, and Pimp respected Pac so much that he wasn't initially on board with "Big Pimpin."
Nipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Album Was Executive Produced By Diddy, Rapper Confirms
Sean Combs has assisted with the production and lyricism on countless projects over the years, but during a recent sitdown with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, the New York native made it abundantly clear that he was, in fact, one of the executive producers of Nipsey Hussle's final album. During...
KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Blaze Through Joint Project "Harbor City Season One" Ft. AZ, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
It's time for another round of tracks from Joell Ortiz and KXNG Crooked. The pair recently made waves with their The Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse effort that didn't sit well with their former groupmates. The controversy involved Royce Da 5'9" and Joe Budden telling Oritz and Crook that they weren't huge fans of the release, resulting in an explosive Livestream moment.
