ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 23

Marly Duran
3d ago

Maybe another girl or woman will see this and think "That could happen to me if I don't get away from my guy!" Don't fall for the nice things he says after abusing you. Don't kid yourself that the week or two in between violent outbursts makes up for them. The good times get shorter and shorter.

Reply(5)
14
clearviz
3d ago

What a tragedy..Such young mother..Condolences to the family RIP ! I was so impressed but happy that she could make it to see her parents getting her baby, so she can go rest in heavenly peace..!!

Reply
4
summertime fun
2d ago

please leave before it gets bad to this point where it becomes so dangerous to leave...thats the most dangerous time..when u try and leave them.. I hope this helps someone else in this situation get help to leave before its too late. RIP

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

5 shot after birthday party in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Five people were shot after a birthday party in Las Vegas early Sunday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard. LVMPD said a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

No one hurt after shooting at Las Vegas mall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No one was hurt after someone fired several rounds at a Las Vegas mall Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Town Square Las Vegas, south of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said an unknown person...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: 1 person shot in east Las Vegas valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a shooting at a local recording studio in the east valley after one person was found shot. It happened on Friday, just before 6:30 p.m. east of UNLV at Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street. The person injured went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Bodycam video shows prior arrest of public official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is a disturbing glimpse into the history and mind of an accused killer. Robert Telles, elected Public Administrator of Clark County, is accused of murdering investigative reporter Jeff German who exposed allegations of corruption in his office. FOX5 obtained police body camera video when Telles had a prior brush with the law. Police arrested Telles at his home in 2020 for domestic violence.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Police#San Diego#Violent Crime#Mlk
fox10phoenix.com

Animal shelter says puppy was run over, kicked by bystander

LAS VEGAS - A Nevada animal shelter says a one-year-old puppy is recovering after being hit by a car and kicked by a bystander. The Animal Foundation said they received Remy with severe injuries and pain, posting his backstory on Facebook Friday. "After the crash, as Remy lay helpless on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
onscene.tv

Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested | San Diego

09.12.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police received a tip that a murder suspect was at a family member’s house on the 4900 blk of Date St. A perimeter was set up and the Police waited for the suspect to leave the house. The suspect’s car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say

Clark County elected official accused of murdering local journalist gives jailhouse interview. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles had a lot to say in a jailhouse interview with FOX5 on Friday. But he didn’t say one word about the murder he’s accused of.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot after attempted robbery in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An internet sale gone wrong in Summerlin on Wednesday night leads to a man being hit by gunfire while trying to sell his Rolex watch. The man, who only wants to be identified as M.S. for safety concerns said he was shot at three times at the Village Center Circle around 9:15 p.m. while meeting with a potential buyer he connected with on Facebook Marketplace.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Overton flood victim speaks out about life-saving rescue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were saved from flash flooding in Overton this week and the rescue was all caught on camera. One of the victims spoke to FOX5 about the terrifying ordeal. Steven Wasson has lived in Southern Nevada for over 50 years and never thought he...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy