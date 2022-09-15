Read full article on original website
Related
gptx.org
Community Council Navigator
Come meet one-on-one with a Community Council Navigator to help you with free application assistance or answers about insurance coverage.
gptx.org
Rodgers and Hammerstein's State Fair
The farm family Frake heads for the Iowa State Fair. On the first day, discontented daughter Margy and her brother Wayne meet attractive new flames, as does Father's prize hog Blue Boy. As the fair proceeds, so do the romances. Must sweethearts separate when the fair closes?. Saturday, September 17,...
gptx.org
SBA Offers Disaster Assistance for Flood Damage
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22 - 25, 2022, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Governor Greg Abbott on Sept. 13, 2022.
gptx.org
Toddler Time at Shotwell
Ages 1-3 Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at Main (bilingual) Fridays at 1 p.m. at Shotwell (bilingual) Get ready to shake rattle and roll as your toddler dances, marches and runs their way to literacy success!. This interactive discovery time gives your child the opportunity to explore their world with new...
Comments / 0