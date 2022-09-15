Read full article on original website
NME
Roger Waters announces European dates for 2023
Roger Waters has announced the European dates for his ‘This Is Not A Drill Tour’. The former Pink Floyd frontman kicks off the European leg of his tour in 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal on March 17. Other confirmed cities on what he has been teasing as his “first...
Hypebae
Harry Styles Announces New 2023 "Love On Tour" Dates
Harry Styles has surprised fans with the announcement of new dates for his 2023 “Love on Tour.” In addition to the initial chapter of his world tour, the upcoming shows will be in support of his third solo album, Harry’s House. The newly announced dates will largely...
NME
Heavenly announce first gig in 28 years and album reissue series
Heavenly have announced details of their first gig in 28 years, alongside details of an extensive album reissue series. The ’90s indie band will reissue all four of their studio albums via the Skep Wax label across a two year period. The first album to be reissued will be...
Popculture
Steve Grimmett, '80s Metal Vocalist, Dead at 62
Steve Grimmett, the frontman of British heavy metal band Grim Reaper, has died. Grimmett passed away on Monday, Aug. 15 at the age of 62, his family confirmed in separate social media posts, with his wife, Millie, paying tribute on social media by writing, "this is the hardest thing I've ever had to write but it's with a heavy & shattered heart to say that my beloved Steve died suddenly & unexpectedly on Monday 15th August. Wait for me my love. Until we are together again." At this time, Grimmett's cause of death is not known.
NME
NIKI releases surprise cover of Phil Collins’ ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’
Indonesian singer-songwriter NIKI has released two new tracks for ‘Spotify Singles’, namely an acoustic version of ‘Nicole’ cut ‘Before’ alongside a cover of Phil Collins’ 1999 smash ‘You’ll Be In My Heart’. Today (14 September), the 88rising star announced the...
Timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Here is a timeline of Queen Elizabeth II's death, including her final days and the aftermath of her passing aged 96, after more than 70 years on the throne. - September 7 - Her final public statement, as queen of Canada, is a message of condolence for victims of a fatal stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.
Britain and the world say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest on Monday, after a grand state funeral attended by leaders from around the world, and a historic last ceremonial journey through the packed streets of London. On Monday, more than 2,000 people, including heads of state from US President Joe Biden to Japan's reclusive Emperor Naruhito, will pack Westminster Abbey, the imposing location for royal coronations, marriages and funerals for more than 1,000 years.
U.K.・
Simon McBride joins Deep Purple full-time, band say he's "up there with the greats"
Simon McBride has been conformed as the permanent replacement for Steve Morse, who left Deep Purple earlier this year
NME
Bruce Springsteen announces ‘Nebraska’ 40th anniversary vinyl reissue
Bruce Springsteen is set to celebrate the 40th birthday of his ‘Nebraska’ LP with a special anniversary vinyl reissue. ‘Nebraska’ followed ‘The River’ and came out in September 1982. The album sits alone in Springsteen’s discography as being recorded entirely solo. Following its 40th...
NME
Spoon’s Britt Daniel joins Interpol on stage to perform ‘Next Exit’
Spoon‘s Britt Daniel joined Interpol on stage this week – watch them perform ‘Next Exit’ together below. The two bands are currently on a co-headlining coast-to-coast North American tour, dubbed ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’, which ends this weekend (September 17-18) with two shows at the Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Oregon.
Foo Fighters Announce New Essential Album
Foo Fighters have announced a new greatest hits collection. The physical-only release, called The Essential Foo Fighters, is out October 28 via Legacy Recordings. Find the tracklist—featuring hits like “My Hero,” “Everlong,” and “Best of You”—below. The Essential Foo Fighters follows the...
NME
Watch Phoenix perform Ezra Koenig collaboration ‘Tonight’ on ‘The Late Show’
This week saw Phoenix make an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, teaming up with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig to perform their new single ‘Tonight’. The five-piece French band performed live on Colbert’s New York soundstage, while Koenig’s part comes via synchronised video. It’s appears that his “performance” is the same footage used in the song’s official music video, with Koenig riding in the passenger’s seat of a taxi driving through Tokyo.
The 5 Best New Age Metal Bands From Finland, Chosen by Wolfheart
Here are the five best new metal bands from Finland, as chosen by Wolfheart guitarist/vocalist Tuomas Saukkonen. Finland is a notorious hotbed of heavy metal and has been for decades with fans often describing it as the most metal country on the planet. Home to the icons such as Nightwish, Children of Bodom, Amorphis, Sentenced, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius, Sonata Arctica, HIM, Ensiferum, Korpiklaani, Swallow the Sun, Impaled Nazarene... and just so many more, it's quite the oasis for headbangers.
NME
Watch Fontaines D.C. bring ‘Roman Holiday’ to ‘Corden’
Fontaines D.C. are currently on a US headline tour, and stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden this week to perform ‘Roman Holiday’. The band released their third album ‘Skinty Fia’ back in April, and have been touring it ever since, with sets at Glastonbury and more ahead of an upcoming UK and Ireland headline tour.
NME
Festicket collapse will lead to “detrimental losses” for clubs
UK-based festival ticket booking service Festicket is on the verge of collapse, with clubs set to face “detrimental losses”. The platform entered a period of moratorium in August and was granted 20 days to seek a “rescue deal”, as reported by Mixmag. Now, as confirmed by...
NME
Kanye West ends fashion partnership with Gap
Kanye West has ended his partnership with the fashion company Gap. West’s lawyers sent a letter to the brand notifying them that the rapper would formally sever ties with it, terminating the 10-year agreement they first established in 2020. The letter, sent on West’s behalf, claimed that Gap had failed to meet the terms of its contract.
NME
Watch supergroup L.S. Dunes’ live debut at Riot Fest
L.S. Dunes – fronted by Circa Survive‘s Anthony Green, with My Chemical Romance‘s Frank Iero, Coheed and Cambria‘s Travis Stever and Thursday‘s Tim Payne and Tucker Rule – announced their formation back in August. The post-hardcore outfit made their live debut at day one...
Guitar World Magazine
The world's first vinyl album that's also a guitar pedal has arrived
Indianapolis garage rockers Brother O Brother have teamed up with Romanus Records and A.D.D. Pedals for two innovative vinyls, which also serve as overdrive and delay units. File this under “weirdest guitar innovations of the modern age”: Brother O Brother, a garage rock outfit from Indianapolis, have announced their new album Skin Walker will be released as a limited-edition vinyl, which will also double as a guitar pedal.
NME
Embassy urges Korean residents in Suriname to “pay attention to your safety” amid ‘Narco-Saints’ controversy
A safety notice has been issued to Koreans residing in Suriname amid controversy over Netflix’s series, Narco-Saints, which is set in Suriname. In a statement issued on Tuesday (September 13), the Korean embassy in Venezuela – which also oversees relations with Suriname – advised Koreans residing in the South American country to pay attention to their safety.
