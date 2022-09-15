Read full article on original website
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
SFGate
The California county where MAGA took control
REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SFGate
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
SFGate
1 dead, 5 hurt in suspected DUI crash in central California
KERMAN, Calif. (AP) — A suspected DUI driver was among five people injured in a head-on crash that killed another motorist in central California, authorities said. The 27-year-old suspect was alone in a 2003 Honda that collided with a 2017 Acura shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday near Kerman, west of Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.
'The people's peak': Racist slur removed from Tahoe landscape after decadeslong effort by the Washoe Tribe
Editor’s note: This story contains offensive language that may be upsetting to readers. For decades, the Washoe Tribe has advocated for the removal of a racist, derogatory slur from geographical landmarks and business names in their ancestral lands in the Lake Tahoe region. Now, after a nationwide announcement from the Department of the Interior last week, that slur has officially been removed from several prominent sites, capping an enormous effort that was led by the Washoe Tribe, propelled by a ski resort and supported by the local community to rid the region of a word that historically has been used to degrade Indigenous women. A map compiled by the U.S. Geological Survey now showcases new names for these geographical features, including Washeshu Peak, Washeshu Creek and Olympic Valley.
SFGate
Motorcyclist ejected in crash, then fatally struck by BART train
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name...
SFGate
A racial reckoning over a festival's disrespect toward Asians in Monterey Bay: Will its demise bring healing?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Walking the oceanfront footpath toward the fabled fish-packing warehouses of Cannery Row, Randy Sabado stops at a historical mural. As always, he grimaces. It depicts white men and women strolling in Victorian dress, Japanese abalone divers on the hunt at sea and Chinese villagers fishing...
SFGate
Free, Real-Time Tutoring Offered To All Californians In Statewide Library Pilot
Every California can access a free online tutoring program for homework help and skill resources thanks to a statewide pilot led by the California State Library, which is backed by a $254 million grant awarded by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday. Available 24/7, the real-time tutoring program can assist students...
SFGate
Gov. Kristi Noem silent on possible appeal to ethics board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem faced a Friday deadline to appeal a state ethics board's finding that there was evidence she improperly intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license. The Government Accountability Board voted unanimously last month that there was...
