Editor’s note: This story contains offensive language that may be upsetting to readers. For decades, the Washoe Tribe has advocated for the removal of a racist, derogatory slur from geographical landmarks and business names in their ancestral lands in the Lake Tahoe region. Now, after a nationwide announcement from the Department of the Interior last week, that slur has officially been removed from several prominent sites, capping an enormous effort that was led by the Washoe Tribe, propelled by a ski resort and supported by the local community to rid the region of a word that historically has been used to degrade Indigenous women. A map compiled by the U.S. Geological Survey now showcases new names for these geographical features, including Washeshu Peak, Washeshu Creek and Olympic Valley.

