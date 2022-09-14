ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chargers final injury report vs. Chiefs: 2 players out, J.C. Jackson questionable

By Gavino Borquez
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury report ahead of the Week 2 battle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is a look at the report:

Justin Herbert will be without No. 1 wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. In addition, tight end Donald Parham will miss the action for the second consecutive game.

Los Angeles will likely call a wideout up from the practice squad, whether that be Michael Bandy, Joe Reed or Jason Moore Jr. Richard Rodgers or Hunter Kampmoyer will fill in as the third tight end.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson is questionable to play in what would be his debut as a Charger. Jackson has been sidelined for the past few weeks due to an ankle procedure.

