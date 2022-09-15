ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

‘Get out the vote’: Student engagement in local races inspires, disappoints

As the 2022 midterm elections near, a question looms: will UC Berkeley students’ voices be heard this November?. UC Berkeley has a reputation as one of the most politically active campuses in the country. Students regularly grapple with hotbed issues like housing insecurity, abortion rights and climate change in the streets and at the ballot box.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area

(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug. The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Daily Californian

Tips on creating game day outfits with pieces in your closet

Fall semester means many things — new classes, move in days and of course, UC Berkeley game days! Countless students spend their Saturdays making the long walk up the hill to Memorial Stadium just to cheer on our Bears. With game days comes an endless amount of school spirit. If this season, though, you find yourself bored with the typical game day attire, The Daily Clog is here to help! Here are some ways to create the best game day outfits this year.
BERKELEY, CA
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Petaluma, California

If you’re looking for a charming town to explore in Northern California, add Petaluma to your list. Just a short drive from San Francisco, Petaluma offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Petaluma is strategically located, as the Pacific Ocean, San Pablo Bay, and...
PETALUMA, CA
#Uc Berkeley#College Applications
sfstandard.com

Take a Psychedelic Trip in the City without Taking Drugs

One thing that always strikes me about books like Michael Pollan’s How to Change Your Mind is the challenge of reporting on the psychedelic experience itself. Mind-altering destinations elude description, and all we can really do is sketch their outlines in charcoal. And so it is during our afternoon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

Sequoia High alums celebrate

The Sequoia High School Alumni Association held its fifteenth annual picnic and barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 20. All alumni were invited; representatives attended from the classes of 1944 through 1998. Campus tours were led by principal Sean Priest, and the day included performances by the school’s choir and cheerleaders. A classic car show delighted more-seasoned alums, who remembered driving the flashy sets of wheels when they were new. As in past years, Bruce Utecht, Class of 1985, served as master of ceremonies.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NewsBreak
Computer Science
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City

The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
universityofcalifornia.edu

New Dual Admission pilot program will help more students transfer to UC

The University of California is launching a pilot program next spring that could help thousands more California students transfer to a UC campus. The UC Dual Admission pilot program creates a new transfer path for California high school students who are ineligible for admission because they haven’t met all of UC’s subject matter requirements.
BERKELEY, CA
Secret SF

Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area

Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFStation.com

Soul Food Festival

We are thrilled to be throwing this year's event featuring shopping, food, and music. Featuring some of the most talked about and unique food trucks from CA and other parts of the country. VENDORS. Featuring various retail, craft and entertainment vendors from all around. Also we will have health and...
PLEASANTON, CA
natureworldnews.com

California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"

After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE

