Daily Californian
‘Get out the vote’: Student engagement in local races inspires, disappoints
As the 2022 midterm elections near, a question looms: will UC Berkeley students’ voices be heard this November?. UC Berkeley has a reputation as one of the most politically active campuses in the country. Students regularly grapple with hotbed issues like housing insecurity, abortion rights and climate change in the streets and at the ballot box.
sfstandard.com
Where Are All the Undergrads? College Student Population in SF Drops by 10,000, New Data Shows
New numbers confirm what many higher education specialists have long suspected: that college and university enrollment would be hard-hit by the pandemic. In San Francisco, the prediction rings especially true. From 2019 to 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey (ACS), college undergraduate enrollment in SF...
Community concerned about rainbow fentanyl in Bay Area
(KRON) – Rainbow fentanyl is now circulating around the Bay Area. Berkeley police first found more than a pound of the brightly colored drug during a traffic stop earlier this month. This came after a nationwide alert was issued about the rainbow-colored drug. The pills look like candy but are deadly and extremely addictive. They […]
San Francisco Examiner
Both San Francisco public and private high schools are engaged in a fiction about educational equity
When rental prices dropped last summer, I was finally able to return my son to the city of his birth. Too late to play the San Francisco public school lottery, we found an opening at a “good” school. Surely, I thought, my ninth grader would get a solid education at any S.F. high school.
Daily Californian
Tips on creating game day outfits with pieces in your closet
Fall semester means many things — new classes, move in days and of course, UC Berkeley game days! Countless students spend their Saturdays making the long walk up the hill to Memorial Stadium just to cheer on our Bears. With game days comes an endless amount of school spirit. If this season, though, you find yourself bored with the typical game day attire, The Daily Clog is here to help! Here are some ways to create the best game day outfits this year.
People We Meet: Brindissy Garcia, thrift shop owner
Brindissy Garcia was just a teenager in 1989 when she first arrived in San Francisco from Honduras with her one-year-old son. She dropped out of school and was too young to get hired. But she needed money. Someone at a flea market advised that she buy at the Salvation Army...
7 spots in San Francisco to find decadent gluten-free, vegan treats
Strap in for skewered mochi delicately decorated with red bean paste and fresh strawberries.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Petaluma, California
If you’re looking for a charming town to explore in Northern California, add Petaluma to your list. Just a short drive from San Francisco, Petaluma offers a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Petaluma is strategically located, as the Pacific Ocean, San Pablo Bay, and...
KTVU FOX 2
Berner, Cookies founder, makes it big as Latino cannabis trailblazer
Berner is a hard man to define, but the San Francisco native says one word describes him best. "I would just say I'm a workaholic. That's probably the best way to describe it," he said. At 38 years old, he's not putting limits on what's next. It's been 16 years...
sfstandard.com
Take a Psychedelic Trip in the City without Taking Drugs
One thing that always strikes me about books like Michael Pollan’s How to Change Your Mind is the challenge of reporting on the psychedelic experience itself. Mind-altering destinations elude description, and all we can really do is sketch their outlines in charcoal. And so it is during our afternoon...
climaterwc.com
Sequoia High alums celebrate
The Sequoia High School Alumni Association held its fifteenth annual picnic and barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 20. All alumni were invited; representatives attended from the classes of 1944 through 1998. Campus tours were led by principal Sean Priest, and the day included performances by the school’s choir and cheerleaders. A classic car show delighted more-seasoned alums, who remembered driving the flashy sets of wheels when they were new. As in past years, Bruce Utecht, Class of 1985, served as master of ceremonies.
SFStation.com
65th Annual Armenian Food Festival 2022
Admission (kids 6 & under free) admission (kids 6 & under free) (near Lake Merced & SFSU)
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City
The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
universityofcalifornia.edu
New Dual Admission pilot program will help more students transfer to UC
The University of California is launching a pilot program next spring that could help thousands more California students transfer to a UC campus. The UC Dual Admission pilot program creates a new transfer path for California high school students who are ineligible for admission because they haven’t met all of UC’s subject matter requirements.
Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area
Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
berkeleyside.org
‘I hope they don’t call this place a failure’: West Berkeley shelter prepares to close
The West Berkeley Horizon Transitional Village is drawing to a close after opening last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fate of the program, as well as that of the majority of its tenants, is up in the air. Commonly known as the Grayson shelter, the warehouse was converted...
SFStation.com
Soul Food Festival
We are thrilled to be throwing this year's event featuring shopping, food, and music. Featuring some of the most talked about and unique food trucks from CA and other parts of the country. VENDORS. Featuring various retail, craft and entertainment vendors from all around. Also we will have health and...
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
natureworldnews.com
California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"
After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
