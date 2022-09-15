Read full article on original website
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to CharityMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®San Francisco, CA
From “Baby Bull” to Icon in Bronze: Remembering Orlando Cepeda at Age 85IBWAASan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
12 Pianos Spread Throughout Golden Gate Park in San Francisco
A colorful musical event has returned to San Francisco. A dozen pianos have been placed throughout Golden Gate Park for the public to enjoy. The event runs through Tuesday and is expected to go on despite the rain in the forecast. NBC Bay Area photojournalist Robbie Beasom has more in...
NBC Bay Area
No Agreement Reached Yet as Kaiser Mental Health Worker Strike Reaches One Month
Thursday marks one month since over 2,000 Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers went on strike to demand increased staffing and improved access to care for patients who sometimes must wait months for therapy appointments. The National Union of Healthcare Workers said in a statement that Kaiser refused to consider...
NBC Bay Area
SF Muni Subway Fire Raises Safety Concerns
A fire in the yet-to-be opened Central Subway in San Francisco has triggered a safety investigation by state regulators and could threaten the already-delayed opening date for the new Muni line until next year, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned. The June 20th fire began in an electrical...
NBC Bay Area
Advocates Raise Concerns as Richmond Plans Homeless Encampment Cleanup
Dozens of unhoused people in Richmond are about to lose the place they call home, as their encampment is scheduled to be cleared in a matter of weeks. Payton Skillet, a community organizer put together Thursday’s press conference to bring attention to homelessness along Rydin Road in Richmond. The...
NBC Bay Area
BART Service Restored Between Oakland, SF After Equipment Problem Disables 2 Trains
BART has restored service in the Transbay Tube after two trains stopped moving near Oakland, the public transportation service announced on Sunday morning. Just before 1:30 p.m., BART officials said they restored service through the Transbay Tube in both directions. Red and Green line service was also restored. At 11:14...
NBC Bay Area
American Airlines Closing Flight Attendant Base at SFO
American Airlines announced that it will be closing the flight attendant hub at San Francisco International Airport by the end of Jan. 2023. The announcement was a surprise for frequent flyers at SFO. "I fly American all the time. This is my second flight in two weeks. So, obviously hubs...
NBC Bay Area
North Bay Residents Prepare for Upcoming Rain
Areas of the North Bay are bracing for some of the heaviest rain this weekend, including parts of Marin County. San Anselmo city officials told NBC Bay Area Saturday that flooding could occur later on when they get more big rain storms, but for now, the first big storm will probably just saturate the soils.
NBC Bay Area
$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez
A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.
NBC Bay Area
Much-Needed Rain, Winds Return to the Bay Area
Some much-needed rain arrived in the Bay Area Sunday as an early-season storm system is slated to bring widespread rain and wind to rest of the area into early next week, according to forecasters. Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the region. Overnight lows will range...
NBC Bay Area
Evergreen School District Will Keep O.B. Whaley Elementary Open
A South Bay school that had been on track to close is getting a new lease on life. Dr. Antoine Hawkins, the new superintendent for the Evergreen School District, found a way to keep O.B. Whaley Elementary School open by repurposing the campus with a new program. The plan also...
NBC Bay Area
3 Kids Still Hospitalized Following Antioch Collision
Three children are still in the hospital after a collision in a neighborhood in Antioch on Friday. Those children included two boys and a girl. They are siblings and are each twelve-years-old. They were walking home from school at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon and standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Sycamore Drive and Mansanita Way when a car spun out after a crash, hitting the kids and leaving them all badly hurt.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Shares Tips With Community Before Forecasted Rainfall
Likely rain is forecasted in Oakland for Sunday. While the rains are not anticipated to arrive at storm levels, the first rain after a dry period frequently flushes out debris, according to Oakland Public Works. Residents and businesses in Oakland are encouraged to clear storm drains in their neighborhood and...
NBC Bay Area
4 Injured Following Balcony Collapse in Daly City
Two adults and two children were injured when a balcony on the front of a home in Daly City collapsed on Friday afternoon, according to the North County Fire Authority. The balcony collapse was reported shortly after 1 p.m. at a two-story home in the 400 block of Westmoor Avenue, where firefighters arrived to find the four victims, who were taken to a hospital. Fire officials did not say what the extent of their injuries were.
NBC Bay Area
‘It's an Act': Father of Woman Beheaded in San Carlos Calls Out Suspect's Court Behavior
The father of a San Carlos woman who police believe was beheaded by her ex-boyfriend spoke exclusively with NBC Bay Area on Thursday, sharing more about his grief, his daughter and the suspect's courtroom behavior. Martin Castro Jr. has been in constant torment since his daughter, 27-year-old Karina Castro, a...
NBC Bay Area
Reward Increased to $40K for Information Leading to Arrest of Third Suspect in Kevin Nishita Shooting
A reward that would lead to the arrest of a third suspect still at large for the shooting death of a security guard and former police officer has been increased to $40,000. Days before a preliminary hearing is set to begin for the alleged killers of security guard Kevin Nishita -- a security guard who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland during an attempted armed robbery of a television news crew last year -- the reward for information leading to the arrest of the third suspect still at large has been increased.
NBC Bay Area
Brush Fire Spreads to at Least 4 Structures Next to I-580 in Oakland
A brush fire that broke out Friday afternoon next to Interstate 580 in Oakland spread to at least four structures, according to the fire department. The blaze, which was reported at about 2:15 p.m., burned in the area of 35th Avenue and Quigley Street. The fire department said at about...
NBC Bay Area
Boy Dies, Babysitter Hurt After Vehicle Hits Them Near San Jose School
An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries Friday morning after he was hit by a vehicle near a San Jose elementary school, according to police. At about 8:05 a.m., units responded to reports of the collision at Castlemont Avenue and Driftwood Drive, near Castlemont Elementary School, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating.
NBC Bay Area
Man Injured in West Oakland Shooting: Police
A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to...
NBC Bay Area
Ghost Ship Defendant Accused of Parole Violation After Weapons Found
The master tenant sentenced in a deadly Oakland warehouse fire returned to court Friday after prosecutors said a recent search of his home revealed violated conditions of his probation by possessing weapons. Derick Almena is supervised by the Alameda County Probation Department stemming from his conviction for involuntary manslaughter after...
NBC Bay Area
5 Hurt After Multiple-Vehicle Crash in Antioch: Officials
Two adults and three children were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in a residential neighborhood in Antioch late Friday afternoon. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the incident happened at Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive. A spokesperson for the Con Fire said that the injured were transported...
