A reward that would lead to the arrest of a third suspect still at large for the shooting death of a security guard and former police officer has been increased to $40,000. Days before a preliminary hearing is set to begin for the alleged killers of security guard Kevin Nishita -- a security guard who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland during an attempted armed robbery of a television news crew last year -- the reward for information leading to the arrest of the third suspect still at large has been increased.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO