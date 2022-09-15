‘Sister Wives’: All of the Places the Browns Have Lived in Since the ’90s

Now that Christine Brown is leaving Kody Brown and moving back to Utah, let’s look back at all the places that the Browns have lived since the start of their family. Here are the many places the Sister Wives stars have lived since the 1990s.

Before ‘Sister Wives’

In the days before TLC started filming Sister Wives , the Browns lived in many places before settling down. As documented in the family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage , Kody and Meri were living in American Fork, Utah, in April 1990.

The young couple decided to move back to be near Kody’s father in Lovell, Wyoming , where they met Janelle. She spent a lot of time on the ranch because Kody’s father added her mother as one of his wives.

In 1994, Kody added Janelle as a second wife, and they moved into the cabin they shared in Montana. After Kody and Christine married in Utah in 1994, Christine revealed in the memoir that she and Kody drove home to Montana that night. She ended up living in a neighboring apartment near Meri, Janelle, and Kody’s house.

For nine years, the family lived like this and spent time working both in Montana and Wyoming. In 2001 the living situation changed; Janelle gave birth to her fifth child, Gabriel, and began struggling with postpartum depression. After that, she moved out of the home with Meri and Kody and moved into a house 30 minutes away.

After two years of Kody bouncing between Meri’s home, Janelle’s home, and Christine’s apartment, they found the perfect home for all four of them in Utah.

Lehi, Utah

Kody found a space that could comfortably fit his three wives and their 10 children — a home in Lehi, Utah, built by a polygamist for polygamists. The home was separated into three segments, each with its own living rooms, kitchens, and private entrances. Janelle lived in one wing of the house while Meri and Christine shared the other side.

During this time in this home, Christine and Janelle each had one more daughter. Kody and his three wives and 12 children lived comfortably like this for over seven years.

Then in 2010, the family began filming Sister Wives for TLC, and everything changed. And in the first episode of the first season, Kody begins courting Robyn. And after they married, she and her three kids moved into a house near the Brown family’s Lehi home, Christine had her sixth child , Truely, and Kody adopted Robyn’s children from her previous marriage.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Four months after going public about their polygamous lifestyle, Kody discovers that there’s an open investigation happening on his family by not only the city of Lehi, but also the county. Since polygamy was a crime that could include jailtime if prosecuted, they were feeling the pressure mounting.

The family decides to move to Las Vegas, Nevada to escape the prying eyes. While many of the three wives and children weren’t excited about the move, Kody believed it was the only thing they could do.

After a month in a vacation home, they found four houses around Las Vegas for each wife to rent. However, with the help of their realtor, they found the perfect way to bring the family back together again. They moved into a cul-de-sac where each wife had their own home. And while they’re not under one roof, they were at least on the same street again. For years the family lived happily in their cul-de-sac.

Flagstaff, Arizona

With the older children moving away to college, the four large homes in Las Vegas became progressively emptier. With four mortgages, Kody decides it’s more economical to get a large piece of land where they can build separate homes for each wife.

In 2018, the Browns bought 12 acres of land on Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona, for $880,100. Kody’s ultimate dream was to build one mega home on the mountainside property for the family. However, the wives were against living together in one large house. So after many Sister Wives seasons dealing with how to divvy up the Coyote Pass land, the Browns finally decided where each wife would live on the property.

When the family moved there, Robyn and Kody bought a million-dollar home together in Flagstaff . Meri lives in a rented house near the Coyote Pass property. Meanwhile, Janelle rents near them and sometimes spends the summers camping in an RV on the family’s land.

After Christine announced her divorce from Kody, she moved with her daughter Truely to the Salt Lake City area to be near her grown children. She bought a $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah, where she moved to after her separation in 2021. Christine has since sold her share of the Coyote Pass property to Kody for $10 and has moved on. Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and Kody have yet to break ground on their homes on Coyote pass .

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

