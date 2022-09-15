ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Sister Wives’: All of the Places the Browns Have Lived in Since the ’90s

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Now that Christine Brown is leaving Kody Brown and moving back to Utah, let’s look back at all the places that the Browns have lived since the start of their family. Here are the many places the Sister Wives stars have lived since the 1990s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StHP1_0hwA9LLr00
Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Before ‘Sister Wives’

In the days before TLC started filming Sister Wives , the Browns lived in many places before settling down. As documented in the family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage , Kody and Meri were living in American Fork, Utah, in April 1990.

The young couple decided to move back to be near Kody’s father in Lovell, Wyoming , where they met Janelle. She spent a lot of time on the ranch because Kody’s father added her mother as one of his wives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuZT3_0hwA9LLr00
Kody Brown and Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In 1994, Kody added Janelle as a second wife, and they moved into the cabin they shared in Montana. After Kody and Christine married in Utah in 1994, Christine revealed in the memoir that she and Kody drove home to Montana that night. She ended up living in a neighboring apartment near Meri, Janelle, and Kody’s house.

For nine years, the family lived like this and spent time working both in Montana and Wyoming. In 2001 the living situation changed; Janelle gave birth to her fifth child, Gabriel, and began struggling with postpartum depression. After that, she moved out of the home with Meri and Kody and moved into a house 30 minutes away.

After two years of Kody bouncing between Meri’s home, Janelle’s home, and Christine’s apartment, they found the perfect home for all four of them in Utah.

Lehi, Utah

Kody found a space that could comfortably fit his three wives and their 10 children — a home in Lehi, Utah, built by a polygamist for polygamists. The home was separated into three segments, each with its own living rooms, kitchens, and private entrances. Janelle lived in one wing of the house while Meri and Christine shared the other side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4CJF_0hwA9LLr00
Brown’s family home in Lehi, Utah, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

During this time in this home, Christine and Janelle each had one more daughter. Kody and his three wives and 12 children lived comfortably like this for over seven years.

Then in 2010, the family began filming Sister Wives for TLC, and everything changed. And in the first episode of the first season, Kody begins courting Robyn. And after they married, she and her three kids moved into a house near the Brown family’s Lehi home, Christine had her sixth child , Truely, and Kody adopted Robyn’s children from her previous marriage.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Four months after going public about their polygamous lifestyle, Kody discovers that there’s an open investigation happening on his family by not only the city of Lehi, but also the county. Since polygamy was a crime that could include jailtime if prosecuted, they were feeling the pressure mounting.

The family decides to move to Las Vegas, Nevada to escape the prying eyes. While many of the three wives and children weren’t excited about the move, Kody believed it was the only thing they could do.

After a month in a vacation home, they found four houses around Las Vegas for each wife to rent. However, with the help of their realtor, they found the perfect way to bring the family back together again. They moved into a cul-de-sac where each wife had their own home. And while they’re not under one roof, they were at least on the same street again. For years the family lived happily in their cul-de-sac.

Flagstaff, Arizona

With the older children moving away to college, the four large homes in Las Vegas became progressively emptier. With four mortgages, Kody decides it’s more economical to get a large piece of land where they can build separate homes for each wife.

In 2018, the Browns bought 12 acres of land on Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona, for $880,100. Kody’s ultimate dream was to build one mega home on the mountainside property for the family. However, the wives were against living together in one large house. So after many Sister Wives seasons dealing with how to divvy up the Coyote Pass land, the Browns finally decided where each wife would live on the property.

When the family moved there, Robyn and Kody bought a million-dollar home together in Flagstaff . Meri lives in a rented house near the Coyote Pass property. Meanwhile, Janelle rents near them and sometimes spends the summers camping in an RV on the family’s land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQ6IR_0hwA9LLr00
Coyote Pass map from ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

After Christine announced her divorce from Kody, she moved with her daughter Truely to the Salt Lake City area to be near her grown children. She bought a $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah, where she moved to after her separation in 2021. Christine has since sold her share of the Coyote Pass property to Kody for $10 and has moved on. Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and Kody have yet to break ground on their homes on Coyote pass .

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Kody Worried About His Reputation and Being Labeled ‘Bad Person’ After Divorce From Christine

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?

Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
realitytitbit.com

Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sister Wives#Browns#Utah House#Tlc#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Greyson F

New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

183K+
Followers
114K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy