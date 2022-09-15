Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have teamed up to launch a new line of luxury scarves. Described as one of the rapper’s most personal business ventures to date, The Broadus Collection by Shante & Snoop is dedicated to their daughter, Cori Broadus. At the age of six, Cori was as diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease that results in hair loss. To manage the effect of her condition, Broadus would wear scarves, and in solidarity, the whole Broadus family sported scarves alongside her, making it the family’s signature look. Now, the Broaduses have decided to add a more...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 HOUR AGO