Why are some people mosquito magnets and others unbothered? A medical entomologist points to metabolism, body odor and mindset
It’s rare to attend an outdoor party in warm weather without hearing people complain about mosquitoes. They swat away, sit in campfire smoke, cover up with blankets and eventually just give up and go indoors. On the other end of the spectrum, there are plenty of people who don’t seem bothered by mosquitoes in the slightest.
Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Analysis
The sleep apnea devices market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sleep apnea devices market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
Pipes a Million Times Thinner Than Human Hair Could Deliver Personalized Therapies to Individual Cells
Pipes a million times thinner than a human hair could deliver personalized therapies to individual cells, according to new research. The ‘world’s tiniest plumbing system’ could transform medicine by funneling drugs, proteins, or molecules to precisely targeted organs and tissue—without any risk of side-effects. It comprises...
Protein-eating cancer cells can be made to starve themselves, research is showing
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg and the Research Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP) in Vienna have joined forces to try to understand what causes cancer cells to survive so efficiently by eating protein, according to a press release published Friday. The work could open new doors to treating cancer by starving its cells.
Microbial food chain: Nutritional interactions promoting periodontitis
In ecology, a forest is a well-known example of a biome—an ecosystem of plants and animals that corresponds to a specific regional climate helping each other. But did you know that the human mouth has its own small-scale biome known as a microbiome? This oral "ecosystem" is composed of a diverse array of bacteria that reside in your mouth impacting oral health. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on one key component of the oral microbiome, a microbe known as Fusobacterium nucleatum (F. nucleatum).
Structure-based discovery of small molecules that disaggregate Alzheimer's disease tissue derived tau fibrils in vitro
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the consequence of neuronal death and brain atrophy associated with the aggregation of protein tau into fibrils. Thus disaggregation of tau fibrils could be a therapeutic approach to AD. The small molecule EGCG, abundant in green tea, has long been known to disaggregate tau and other amyloid fibrils, but EGCG has poor drug-like properties, failing to fully penetrate the brain. Here we have cryogenically trapped an intermediate of brain-extracted tau fibrils on the kinetic pathway to EGCG-induced disaggregation and have determined its cryoEM structure. The structure reveals that EGCG molecules stack in polar clefts between the paired helical protofilaments that pathologically define AD. Treating the EGCG binding position as a pharmacophore, we computationally screened thousands of drug-like compounds for compatibility for the pharmacophore, discovering several that experimentally disaggregate brain-derived tau fibrils in vitro. This work suggests the potential of structure-based, small-molecule drug discovery for amyloid diseases.
Researchers gain an ecological understanding of what happens when two gut microbiomes clash together
Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT)—the transfer of lower intestinal fluids and microbes from one individual to another—is sometimes used to treat inflammatory gut diseases, including ulcerative colitis and bacterial infections. Although a form of it was first recorded in fourth-century China, it was introduced to western medicine in the 1950s. In the last two decades, it has steadily gained prominence.
Mathematical analysis of the effect of process conditions on the porous structure development of activated carbons derived from Pine cones
This paper presents the results of a study on the influence of the degree of impregnation and activation temperature on the formation of the porous structure of activated carbons (ACs) obtained from Pine cones by the chemical activation process using potassium hydroxide as an activator. The advanced new numerical clustering based adsorption analysis (LBET) method, together with the implemented unique numerical procedure for the fast multivariant identification were applied to nitrogen and carbon dioxide adsorption isotherms determined for porous structure characterization of the ACs. Moreover, the Quenched Solid Density Functional Theory (QSDFT) method was chosen to determine pore size distributions. The results showed a significant influence of the primary structure of Pine cones on the formation of the porous structure of the developed ACs. Among others, it was evidenced by a very high degree of surface heterogeneity of all the obtained ACs, irrespective of the degree of impregnation with potassium hydroxide and the activation temperature. Moreover, the analysis of carbon dioxide adsorption isotherms showed, that the porous structure of the studied ACs samples contains micropores accessible only to carbon dioxide molecules. The results also showed a significant advantage of the LBET method over those conventionally used for porous structure analysis based on Brunauer"“Emmett"“Teller (BET) and Dubinin"“Raduskevich (DR) equations, because it takes into account surface heterogeneities. The novel analyses methods were more fully validated as a reliable characterization tool, by extending their application to the isotherms for ACs developed from the same precursor by phosphoric acid activation, and for samples arising from these ACs, further subjected to additional post-treatments. The effect of the raw material used as precursor was moreover analysed by comparison with previous reported results for other ACs. The complementarity of the results obtained with the LBET and QSDFT methods is also noteworthy, resulting in a more complete and reliable picture of the analyzed porous structures.
Humans evolved with their microbiomes. Like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next
When the first humans moved out of Africa, they carried their gut microbes with them. Turns out, these microbes also evolved along with them. The human gut microbiome is made up of hundreds to thousands of species of bacteria and archaea. Within a given species of microbe, different strains carry different genes that can affect your health and the diseases you're susceptible to.
Israel’s Profuse Technology Raises $2.5M for Technology That Lowers Cost of Cultured Meat
As the world awaits the arrival of cultured meat, manufacturers and their suppliers strategize to cope with the realities of this potentially mammoth market. Infrastructure and product scaling for growth remain a challenge from the supply side. Still, concerns over the pricing of lab-grown meat, poultry, and seafood might be the most significant roadblock to consumer acceptance.
Four cups of tea a day can help keep diabetes away, say Chinese scientists
Drinking plenty of tea – at least four cups a day – can help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, research has found. Chinese academics behind the findings say that four or more cups of tea daily can lower the risk by 17% over 10 years. “Our results are exciting because they suggest that people can do something as simple as drinking four cups of tea a day to potentially lessen their risk of developing type 2 diabetes,” said Xiaying Li from the Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China, the lead author.
Children with ADHD: A Latent Profile Analysis Framework for Characterizing Heterogeneity in Neurodevelopmental Data
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in particular, is increasingly recognized as being heterogeneous, making it challenging to discover biomarkers and create guidelines for therapeutic therapy, according to a study. Researchers have historically tried classifying ADHD patients into meaningful subgroups by applying analytical clustering methods to various data sets. However, these studies typically employ algorithmic methods that do not make connections between behavior indicators, neurocognition, and genetic make-up and assume that group membership is error-free. Furthermore, complex latent classification models were rarely used in neurodevelopmental research because of the difficulties of working with small sample sizes. In this study proposed a method for evaluating mixture models on data sets typically encountered in neurodevelopmental research. Model fit was evaluated through both qualitative and quantitative means, and they detail both approaches. Using latent profile analysis (LPA), researchers compared 120 kids with and without ADHD, beginning with established neuropsychological indications and progressing to electroencephalogram (EEG) measurement integration. They found a reliable 5-class LPA model based on 7 neuropsychological indicators. Although they could not identify a trustworthy multimethod indicator model, they extrapolate the neuropsychological model results to identify unique patterns of resting EEG power across 5 frequency bands. Researchers’ approach, which emphasizes both theoretical and empirical evaluation of mixture models, had the potential to make these models more accessible to clinical researchers and aid in the dissection of heterogeneity in neurodevelopmental disorders.
