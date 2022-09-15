This paper presents the results of a study on the influence of the degree of impregnation and activation temperature on the formation of the porous structure of activated carbons (ACs) obtained from Pine cones by the chemical activation process using potassium hydroxide as an activator. The advanced new numerical clustering based adsorption analysis (LBET) method, together with the implemented unique numerical procedure for the fast multivariant identification were applied to nitrogen and carbon dioxide adsorption isotherms determined for porous structure characterization of the ACs. Moreover, the Quenched Solid Density Functional Theory (QSDFT) method was chosen to determine pore size distributions. The results showed a significant influence of the primary structure of Pine cones on the formation of the porous structure of the developed ACs. Among others, it was evidenced by a very high degree of surface heterogeneity of all the obtained ACs, irrespective of the degree of impregnation with potassium hydroxide and the activation temperature. Moreover, the analysis of carbon dioxide adsorption isotherms showed, that the porous structure of the studied ACs samples contains micropores accessible only to carbon dioxide molecules. The results also showed a significant advantage of the LBET method over those conventionally used for porous structure analysis based on Brunauer"“Emmett"“Teller (BET) and Dubinin"“Raduskevich (DR) equations, because it takes into account surface heterogeneities. The novel analyses methods were more fully validated as a reliable characterization tool, by extending their application to the isotherms for ACs developed from the same precursor by phosphoric acid activation, and for samples arising from these ACs, further subjected to additional post-treatments. The effect of the raw material used as precursor was moreover analysed by comparison with previous reported results for other ACs. The complementarity of the results obtained with the LBET and QSDFT methods is also noteworthy, resulting in a more complete and reliable picture of the analyzed porous structures.

