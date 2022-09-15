Billionaire Kim Kardashian wants to remind you that she cried when she wasn’t given a free Chanel bag

Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian slammed by ‘Skinnygirl’ boss in wake of lottery lawsuit
A feud between reality stars is playing out on social media amidst a lawsuit being leveled at Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick related to an alleged fake lottery scam. Specifically, The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is being vocal about her criticism of the Keeping up with the Kardashians stars.
Can’t touch this: man arrested for getting too close to the Queen’s casket
Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, the late monarch’s casket has been lying in state at Westminster Abbey this weekend so that members of the public can pay their respects to the beloved British royal. Thousands upon thousands of people have descended upon the English capital to get the chance to honor Her Majesty, including David Beckham. Despite the solemnity of the occasion, things have turned scandalous thanks to the shocking actions of one rogue mourner.
A spiritual adviser reportedly told Ezra Miller the Freemasons were sending demons after them
After seizing far too many headlines for their offscreen behavior over the last few months, Ezra Miller has finally started seeking treatment for what they called “complex issues”, ones so severe they threatened to not just derail $200 million comic book blockbuster The Flash, but the 29 year-old’s entire career.
How Taylor Swift’s friendship with Blake Lively pops up in her music
Among Taylor Swift’s closest friends are the superstar actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Married since 2012, they first connected to the singer through comments that Blake, who is a longtime fan, made online around the time the “Bad Blood” music video came out. And the rest is history.
Billy Dee Williams reveals who he always wanted to play in a movie but never got to
The Empire Strikes Back star Billy Dee Williams is revealing the one person he always wanted to play in a movie — and almost did at one point — in a life and career he describes as filled with very few regrets if any. “Do you ever regret...
Who is BLACKPINK songwriter Teddy Sinclair and where have we seen her before?
BLACKPINK just released their second studio album BORN PINK, just weeks before their world tour begins. But if you look at the album’s credits, you’ll notice that there were fewer producers involved compared to their first studio release The Album. Familiar names such as Bekuh Boom make a return to work on BORN PINK, but a new collaborator has made her way to work on one of BLACKPINK’s newest tracks.
Is the feud between Drake and Anthony Fantano really about vegan cookies?
The relationship between artists and critics has always been a strenuous one, to say the least. It makes sense, right? When you devote yourself to creating a piece of art that you think perfectly represents you, only for someone to tear it down on an established and public platform, that could be discouraging. However, music juggernaut Drake may have taken things to a new level following some seemingly nonchalant comments from famed music reviewer and YouTube personality Anthony Fantano.
Three episodes in, fans can’t stop memeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially airing, Tolkien fans are living the dream. They’re getting weekly doses of Middle-earth delivered straight to their living rooms via Amazon Prime’s visually stunning prequel series. The hype surrounding Rings of Power has inevitably yielded two things:...
List of easter eggs found in BLACKPINK’s ‘Shut Down’ music video
On the same day BLACKPINK released their latest album BORN PINK and embarked on their world tour, the female K-Pop group released their newest single titled, ‘Shut Down’. This song is the second featured single from their second studio album and prior to its release, a teaser for the music video was released.
What’s the deal with those weird gold metal wine glasses on ‘Love is Blind’?
Love is Blind is already headed back to Netflix with a third season next month, and it should come as little surprise that the new season will once again feature that ubiquitous metallic gold drink ware from the first two seasons. Though the season 3 teaser is only 30 seconds long, several contestants can be seen clinking gold shot glasses. One has to imagine the golden wine goblets are not far behind.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ star Naomi Watts wondered if the movie should’ve even be remade, never mind with her
Goodnight Mommy, the Matt Sobel-directed psychological thriller starring Naomi Watts, recently found its way to Amazon Prime Video, greeted with mediocre-at-best fanfare and a pair of Rotten Tomatoes aggregations (38 percent for critics and 33 percent for audiences) that do it even less justice. We Got This Covered gave the film 3/5 stars.
Nick Cannon Welcomes His Ninth Child
Nick Cannon is soon to be a father of 10. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), the Wild ‘N Out host announced the birth of his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole. In a letter to his newborn shared on Instagram, Cannon wrote, “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities […] I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little...
David Beckham proves his Britishness by queuing for 12 hours to pay respects to the Queen
After the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s unfortunate passing last week, politicians, celebrities, and everyday citizens alike are paying their respects to the U.K.’s longest-reigning monarch — which now includes notable European football star David Beckham. The 47-year-old footballer garnered immense applause on Twitter today after it...
Alexander Ludwig wants an R-rated ‘Super Freaky Girl’ movie with Nicki Minaj
Alexander Ludwig had so much fun working with Nicki Minaj on her latest music video that he’s manifesting an R-rated “Super Freaky Girl” film version for a chance to collaborate with the rapper once more. While chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the Vikings star (who served as...
Brie Larson trolls us all by ‘spoiling’ the plot of ‘The Marvels’
D23 saw a heap of teases for upcoming projects and Brie Larson decided to go above and beyond to “spoil” The Marvels during an interview on the red carpet. The long-awaited sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel saw a teaser air at D23 Expo, with stars Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Paris, and director Nia DaCosta in jubilation on stage. Little is known of the film so far, with the plot following the three superpowered individuals teleporting every time they use their powers.
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser broke up because he’s a ‘lone wolf’
Mad Men actors Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have split after eight years of marriage. The pair met on the set of the acclaimed AMC series in 2012 and have maintained a low profile in the past few years without having appeared in public together for a good while. And it seems that Kartheiser’s idiosyncratic “lone wolf nature” may lie at the heart of the breakup.
