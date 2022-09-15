Read full article on original website
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
A ‘Constantine’ sequel decision has been made, Keanu fans
Finally, after more than 15 years, we’re getting a sequel to Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. Reeves played the role of the warlock detective John Constantine in the 2005 film, and according to Deadline, we’re getting another round. Francis Lawrence, the director of the original film, is set to return. Interestingly the original Constantine was his first film, but he has since directed I Am Legend, all of The Hunger Games sequels, Red Sparrow, and is set to adapt the video game BioShock for Netflix.
Exclusive interview: Director Tom George talks ‘See How They Run’
Whodunnits and Agatha Christie adaptations are all the rage these days, and if you’re seeking the best of both worlds, then Tom George’s See How They Run is the ideal movie for you. Having already topped the box office in the United Kingdom after opening last week, overcoming...
An explosively unsung war epic overcomes the odds on 3 rival streaming platforms
Michael Bay remains a cinematic mystery wrapped in a filmmaking enigma, having spent the better part of 30 years proving himself to be one of the very best at what he does, even if he does it in films that aren’t very good. Prior to the release of this year’s Ambulance, the film that best summed up his oxymoronic nature was 2016’s 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.
Letitia Wright opens up on struggling without Chadwick Boseman on ‘Black Panther 2’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily the most conflicting upcoming MCU project. On the one hand, Marvel fans are excited to return to this rich corner of the universe, especially with Namor making his debut this time around. On the other, the trailer alone proved to be a hugely emotional experience, so the full film itself is no doubt going to be pretty tough to get through for the millions of people missing Chadwick Boseman around the globe.
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October
Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
DC defenders instantly shoot down the notion of a contentious crossover
A large number of DCEU fans are very particular about what they want to see, and the only major problem (which is admittedly a fairly glaring one) is that Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to want to give it to them. The masses desire few things more than to see...
A spiritual adviser reportedly told Ezra Miller the Freemasons were sending demons after them
After seizing far too many headlines for their offscreen behavior over the last few months, Ezra Miller has finally started seeking treatment for what they called “complex issues”, ones so severe they threatened to not just derail $200 million comic book blockbuster The Flash, but the 29 year-old’s entire career.
Here’s how Cillian Murphy could look as the MCU’s Doctor Doom
One of the most menacing Marvel villains of all-time, Doctor Doom, has yet to see justice in big-screen adaptations despite three different attempts. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe now the home for the Fantastic Four and their range of villains, many are hoping for a big name actor to take on perhaps the most well-known Marvel villain. Cillian Murphy made a name for himself as Batman villain Scarecrow in the Dark Knight trilogy, so why not as Doom?
A crime story jam-packed with future stars ignites gang warfare on the streaming Top 10
Even though it was directed by one of the greatest of all-time in Francis Ford Coppola, and found reasonable success at the box office after recouping its $10 million budget at the box office three times over and then some, a very strong point can be made that the longest-lasting legacy of The Outsiders is what became of the young cast, most of whom were young and unproven at the time.
Why was ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ removed from Disney’s release calendar?
If there is one franchise on par with the DC Cinematic Universe when it comes to pushing movies on their release schedules or just removing them entirely it is Star Wars. One of the upcoming Star Wars films has been completely removed from Disney’s release calendar — Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which was set to be helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. Of course, films get shuffled around all the time, so it is worth unpacking and speculating exactly why Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was removed from Disney’s lineup.
Is Keke Palmer really playing Rogue in the Marvel Studios ‘X-Men’ reboot?
Keke Palmer managed to whip up a storm by campaigning to play a superhero. The actress and singer is known for her roles in Nope, Hustlers, Lightyear, and many others across both film and television. But recently she has expressed interest in playing a superhero character, and the internet seems to have found the perfect one for her to play, the X-Men’s Rogue.
A new ‘Karate Kid’ movie will be high-kicking its way onto screens, says Sony
We are all set to wax on, as Sony has announced a new movie set in the Karate Kid franchise. The franchise has not seen a new film since the 2010 reboot starring Jackie Chan and the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith. However, that does not mean the Karate Kid franchise has been dormant this entire time, as the highly successful Cobra Kai series has just released its fifth season on Netflix. According to Variety, Sony announced that it was making the film by updating its roster of films, with a new Karate Kid movie slated for June 7, 2024.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ star Naomi Watts wondered if the movie should’ve even be remade, never mind with her
Goodnight Mommy, the Matt Sobel-directed psychological thriller starring Naomi Watts, recently found its way to Amazon Prime Video, greeted with mediocre-at-best fanfare and a pair of Rotten Tomatoes aggregations (38 percent for critics and 33 percent for audiences) that do it even less justice. We Got This Covered gave the film 3/5 stars.
Latest Marvel News: Studio forced to confront ‘Captain America 4’ controversy as ‘tired’ Brie Larson talks needing help on ‘The Marvels’
Let’s do this, Avengers experts! It’s time for another Marvel news roundup. Unfortunately, controversy has been the name of the game on the MCU front over the past 24 hours as the studio has been forced to release a statement after a divisive casting announcement set the fandom alight with fury. On the lighter side of things, the cast of The Marvels has come clean about working together as a team, and fans make a Thor/Teletubbies comparison that we’ll never forget.
‘Secret Wars’ supporters warned to temper their expectations to avoid disappointment
Based on the jaw-dropping scope and scale of the comic book source material, the fact that the epic blockbuster will presumably tie a bow around the Multiverse Saga, and the belief the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow has to deliver a bigger, bolder, braver, and more ambitious spectacle than its last storytelling exclamation point, fans have sky-high hopes for Avengers: Secret Wars.
Tom Cruise finally meets his match as rogue sheep interrupt ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ shoot
Tom Cruise is famous for doing Tom Cruise things, which is basically risking life and limb in order to entertain audiences by pulling off some of the most dangerous, death-defying, and mind-blowing stunts imaginable solely for our entertainment. However, the action icon got a lot more than he bargained for during shooting on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, when a flock of rogue sheep interrupted the shoot.
What is the sword Narsil in ‘Rings of Power’ and who wields it?
Most fans recognize the name Narsil as the sword Isildur used to unlimber Sauron’s fingers and thus take the One Ring from him. But with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power centering around the events of that period and depicting them in earnest, a lot of Tolkienists are now patiently waiting to see Narsil in the hands of Elendil, who will go on to become the first king of Gondor and Arnor.
