Marvel and ‘Mandalorian’ actors played ‘Which Disney Character Are You?’ at D23 and things got weird

Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO