Marvel and ‘Mandalorian’ actors played ‘Which Disney Character Are You?’ at D23 and things got weird

Letitia Wright opens up on struggling without Chadwick Boseman on ‘Black Panther 2’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is easily the most conflicting upcoming MCU project. On the one hand, Marvel fans are excited to return to this rich corner of the universe, especially with Namor making his debut this time around. On the other, the trailer alone proved to be a hugely emotional experience, so the full film itself is no doubt going to be pretty tough to get through for the millions of people missing Chadwick Boseman around the globe.
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Is Keke Palmer really playing Rogue in the Marvel Studios ‘X-Men’ reboot?
Keke Palmer managed to whip up a storm by campaigning to play a superhero. The actress and singer is known for her roles in Nope, Hustlers, Lightyear, and many others across both film and television. But recently she has expressed interest in playing a superhero character, and the internet seems to have found the perfect one for her to play, the X-Men’s Rogue.
When does Disney’s ‘Wish’ come out, and what is it about?
Disney announced a number of upcoming projects at its D23 Expo. Many are instantly recognizable, like a live-action Little Mermaid, a sequel to Inside Out, and a Lion King spinoff called Mufasa, while others are new to our senses, like Elemental, Elio, and Chang Can Dunk. Perhaps most intriguing of the upcoming originals is Wish, a throwback watercolor/CG animation directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Thankfully, Disney has revealed much more about Wish than mere logistics. Here’s the plot for the film and when we can expect its release.
Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October
Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
Why was ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ removed from Disney’s release calendar?
If there is one franchise on par with the DC Cinematic Universe when it comes to pushing movies on their release schedules or just removing them entirely it is Star Wars. One of the upcoming Star Wars films has been completely removed from Disney’s release calendar — Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which was set to be helmed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. Of course, films get shuffled around all the time, so it is worth unpacking and speculating exactly why Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was removed from Disney’s lineup.
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
A spiritual adviser reportedly told Ezra Miller the Freemasons were sending demons after them
After seizing far too many headlines for their offscreen behavior over the last few months, Ezra Miller has finally started seeking treatment for what they called “complex issues”, ones so severe they threatened to not just derail $200 million comic book blockbuster The Flash, but the 29 year-old’s entire career.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ star Naomi Watts wondered if the movie should’ve even be remade, never mind with her
Goodnight Mommy, the Matt Sobel-directed psychological thriller starring Naomi Watts, recently found its way to Amazon Prime Video, greeted with mediocre-at-best fanfare and a pair of Rotten Tomatoes aggregations (38 percent for critics and 33 percent for audiences) that do it even less justice. We Got This Covered gave the film 3/5 stars.
Marvel updates official Avengers account to show ‘She-Hulk’ solidarity
Ever since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law first premiered on Disney Plus, fans have stuck around during the credits for more than one reason. Not only did the first three installments drop an additional stinger, but the animated portion of the ending sequence has also thrown up plenty of hints, nods, winks, and Easter Eggs for eagle-eyed Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters.
A ‘Constantine’ sequel decision has been made, Keanu fans
Finally, after more than 15 years, we’re getting a sequel to Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. Reeves played the role of the warlock detective John Constantine in the 2005 film, and according to Deadline, we’re getting another round. Francis Lawrence, the director of the original film, is set to return. Interestingly the original Constantine was his first film, but he has since directed I Am Legend, all of The Hunger Games sequels, Red Sparrow, and is set to adapt the video game BioShock for Netflix.
Here’s how Henry Cavill would look as X-Men’s Beast
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can now boast the full swathe of the comic material in its projects, and one of the most requested to return is the X-Men. After a several year hiatus, fans are begging for a bit of mutant action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most desired returns is the character Beast, and fan-art has seen none other than Superman actor Henry Cavill take on the hairy blue role. Cavill has been alienated from his role in the DC Extended Universe, with diehards hoping Marvel extends an olive branch to The Witcher star.
DC defenders instantly shoot down the notion of a contentious crossover
A large number of DCEU fans are very particular about what they want to see, and the only major problem (which is admittedly a fairly glaring one) is that Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to want to give it to them. The masses desire few things more than to see...
Here’s how Cillian Murphy could look as the MCU’s Doctor Doom
One of the most menacing Marvel villains of all-time, Doctor Doom, has yet to see justice in big-screen adaptations despite three different attempts. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe now the home for the Fantastic Four and their range of villains, many are hoping for a big name actor to take on perhaps the most well-known Marvel villain. Cillian Murphy made a name for himself as Batman villain Scarecrow in the Dark Knight trilogy, so why not as Doom?
Who is Elsa Bloodstone? ‘Werewolf By Night’s monster hunter, explained
Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special, is coming to Disney Plus next month, and it’ll be opening the doors to the horror side of the Marvel universe for the very first time. Notably, while we wait for Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot to get here, the special will introduce a different monster hunter into the franchise. Namely, Elsa Bloodstone, an underrated character from the comics who is finally about to get her due.
‘Secret Wars’ supporters warned to temper their expectations to avoid disappointment
Based on the jaw-dropping scope and scale of the comic book source material, the fact that the epic blockbuster will presumably tie a bow around the Multiverse Saga, and the belief the Marvel Cinematic Universe somehow has to deliver a bigger, bolder, braver, and more ambitious spectacle than its last storytelling exclamation point, fans have sky-high hopes for Avengers: Secret Wars.
‘The Rings of Power’ star reveals how episode 3 helped her find her character
While at first it seemed like Poppy Proudfellow would be just another mischief-maker next to her friend Nori Brandyfoot, The Rings of Power has given her character surprising depth by revealing that her entire family was lost in the Harfoots’ last migration. There’s something incredibly tragic about the way...
Ethan Hawke once lost a role to Ewan McGregor and he’s still not over it
Despite a fabled career which has included some very memorable roles, Ethan Hawke still holds a massive grudge against Ewan McGregor. Cast your mind back to the hazy days of the early 2000s. Baz Luhrmann had burst onto the scene as this strange auteur director from Australia, Ewan McGregor was getting mainstream recognition from Star Wars, and Ethan Hawke headed a beloved romance trilogy. Then came along a film that would end up involving all three of them: Moulin Rouge.
DC fans are finding things to love about ‘Batman vs. Superman’ years after its release
Say what you want about Zack Snyder’s Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, fans still found things they love about the film, despite what critics and naysayers think. And maybe people gave this film more hate than it deserves after all. Reddit user u/EnvironmentalWeb1696 pointed out on r/DC_Cinematic that...
