College Station, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant

No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
EUGENE, OR
College Station, TX
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas drops ANOTHER Top 10 team as Hogs race up polls

Just get out of their way at this point. Arkansas volleyball is on a roll like no other in this, the 2022 season. The Razorbacks, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time in seven years earlier this week, beat their second Top-10 team this year on Thursday. No. 7 Georgia Tech visited Barnhill Arena having lost only two games of their 20 so far this year en route to a 6-0 record. But after falling to sixth-ranked Ohio State on Sunday, 3-1, the Hogs went ahead and handed the Yellow Jackets a second straight loss by the same score, 3-1. Arkansas knocked off then Top-10 team Washington in August, which, combined with Thursday’s victory gives the program their first-ever season with two victories over teams within that Top 10. Knocking off the seventh-ranked Tech team gives Arkansas an upset over the highest ranked opponent the team has had since 2007. The Razorbacks are back at it Friday night against North Carolina State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

