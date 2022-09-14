ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Drought-ridden Texas harvest could make life leaner next year

The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, following a tentative deal reached by union freight train workers and management. Spencer has been fascinated with firefighters most of his life, so he put on his firefighter Halloween costume and went to work for LFD. Longview 6 year old...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

East Texas angler teen 1 of 7 to represent Texas in fishing combine

CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Chireno High School student Barrett Bennefield has been fishing ever since he was four years old and has been participating in tournaments since the 7th grade. Now he will be heading to Alabama for a high school combine hosted by Bassmaster. “There’s all kind of kids...
CHIRENO, TX
KTRE

Housing Market

“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
KTRE

Fort Hood families complain about housing conditions, say promised improvements never materialized

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Some families at Fort Hood told KWTX they’re frustrated with living conditions on post and tired of hearing promises of coming improvements. Lily Kelley and her family moved on post in October 2019, and not long after, they started getting sick. “Our daughter would get ear infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, just over and over again,” Kelley said.
FORT HOOD, TX
KTRE

Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTRE

Ector County street racer receives 20 year sentence

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - District Attorney Dusty Gallivan’s office reports that Albertico Valenzuela, 21, has received a 20-year sentence for four cases of racing on a highway (causing serious bodily injury or death). Valenzuela was arrested after a multiple-vehicle crash that left 4 people dead in West Odessa...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fingertips#East Texas#Most East Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy