Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-18 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Hendry and west central Palm Beach Counties through 715 PM EDT At 650 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Devils Garden, or 13 miles south of Montura, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clewiston, Montura, Lake Harbor, Devils Garden and Harlem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Hendry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hendry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Hendry. * WHEN...Until 945 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 751 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Montura, Devils Garden and Harlem. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
