KPVI Newschannel 6
Rise in serious injuries a concern for Nebraska child welfare, watchdog says
A state watchdog has raised concerns about an increase in serious injuries among children involved in Nebraska's child welfare system during the past year. But Inspector General of Nebraska Child Welfare Jennifer Carter said, in her latest annual report released Thursday, that the state has made improvements in dealing with two previous crises.
Western Nebraska lake to be drained for maintenance of dam
Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska will be lowered so that repairs can be done to the dam that forms it. The 320-acre lake sits immediately below Lake McConaughy and is known for its cold water and trout fishing. The Nebraska Public Power District and Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation...
Indiana House budget-writing panel has new leader
What likely will be Indiana's biggest and best-funded spending plan in its 207-year history will be managed next year in its early stages by a retired chemistry, physics and math teacher from central Indiana. State Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, was named Friday by House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, as the...
Banner County was set to have Nebraska’s largest wind project. Until the military stepped in.
HARRISBURG — In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. “We get very little rain,” said Jim Young, standing in a field that’s been in his family for 80 years. “And we get a lot of wind.”
SC STATE TRUSTEES: President says more student housing is priority
The first priority for South Carolina State's new vice president of finance and operations/chief financial officer is working on how the university will acquire additional housing for a growing student population, SC State President Alexander Conyers told trustees on Thursday. The president delivered a report that included the introduction Dr....
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
Florida's unemployment rate lowest of 10 largest U.S. states
(The Center Square) – While the national unemployment rate increased to 3.7% in August, Florida’s remained the lowest of the country's 10 largest states at 2.7%, according to the latest jobs numbers reported by the state Department of Economic Opportunity. Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the...
South Highlands first La. public elementary school to earn 3 National Blue Ribbons
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Celebrating its centennial year, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School is entering a new century with a title only it can hold. On Friday, the school was named by the U.S. Department of Education as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School – making South Highlands the only school in north Louisiana and the first public elementary school in the state to earn the honor three times.
Analysis: Illinois housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – A new analysis of listings on Zillow has found that the housing market in Illinois is cooling off. RubyHome, the luxury California brokerage firm that examined 12 months worth of Zillow sales, put Illinois at number 9 on their top 10 list of states where sellers are walking away with less than their asking prices.
Pate, Miller spar over elections and voting laws
JOHNSTON — Paul Pate, the Republican incumbent in the 2022 campaign to be Iowa’s statewide elections official, defended some of Iowa’s recently approved changes to state elections laws, while offering more of a shrug to others. Joel Miller, the Democratic challenger in the campaign, argued that some...
