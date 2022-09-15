Read full article on original website
Related
culturemap.com
Art League Houston presents Letitia Huckaby: "Bitter Waters Sweet" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art League Houston presents "Bitter Waters Sweet," an exhibition of new work by Fort Worth artist, Letitia Huckaby. In the exhibition, Huckaby explores the legacy of Africatown, the historic community near Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by a group of West African people who were trafficked to the U.S. as slaves shortly before Emancipation, and long after the Atlantic slave trade was banned. The ship that brought them, the Clotilda, was scuttled in Mobile Bay shortly after delivering its cargo in 1860 to conceal its illegal activity. The wreckage was rediscovered in 2018 and is currently the subject of active archaeological research.
culturemap.com
Downtown Dallas Inc. presents Movie Night: Selena
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Downtown Dallas Inc. will present a special movie showing of Selena in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. Visitors can bring blankets, pillows, and stop by their favorite Downtown businesses to pick up something to enjoy during the film.
culturemap.com
Hyena's presents Slade Ham
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Slade Ham went up against Kevin Pollack at the Just for Laughs festival and won, was a staff writer for the African Film Critics Awards, and most recently appeared on A&E’s Flipped Off alongside Survivor’s Russel Hantz. He is a regular on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show, co-host of The Outlaw Dave Show in Houston, and host of the bi-weekly Whiskey Brothers Podcast.
culturemap.com
Houston Art Gallery Association presents Fall Art Gallery Celebration
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Art Gallery Association will host the city-wide inaugural Fall Art Gallery Celebration. Houston is a vibrant and exciting international city, rich in arts and culture that is also proud of its diversity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
culturemap.com
Houston Symphony presents Juraj Valčuha Inaugural Weekend: Verdi Requiem
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. For his first concerts as Music Director Designate, Juraj Valčuha shares a towering masterpiece from Italian opera master Giuseppe Verdi. Traversing a sweeping emotional arc from fiery anguish and grief to radiant joy and ultimate peace, a live performance of Verdi’s Requiem is moving and cathartic, captivating and euphoric, poignant and profound.
culturemap.com
Bisong Art Gallery presents Cassandra Bohne-L: "The Evolution of Beauty" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cassandra Bohne-L incorporates real butterflies of rare and unique colors and species into various art forms while her oil and acrylic paintings spotlight nature’s gifts (exotic trees and assorted blossoms) and carry you off into your very own dream world.
culturemap.com
Lawndale Art Center presents "Lo que me queda de tu amor (What’s left of your love for me)" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Lo que me queda de tu amor (What’s Left of Your Love for Me)" considers how artists from distinct backgrounds carry and pass on personal, familial, cultural, and communal histories from one generation to another. Mainstream American culture traditionally values and presents these stories differently from the community members themselves. Curated by Francis Almendárez and Mary Montenegro, this exhibition highlights how artists use, contest, and rework traditional notions of an archive.
culturemap.com
Lawndale Art Center presents "Love is a House That Even Death Can’t Knock Down" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Love is a House That Even Death Can’t Knock Down" is a photo-based exhibition that celebrates the sacredness of Black life through the veneration of family archives. This group exhibition is organized by and features the work of mk, Irene Antonia Diane Reece, and Jamie Robertson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
culturemap.com
Sammy Hagar & The Circle in concert
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sammy Hagar and The Circle, the supergroup featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, comes to Houston in support of their new album, Lockdown 2020. They'll be joined by special guest George Thorogood.
Comments / 0