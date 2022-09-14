ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
Health Digest

Why Cancer In Younger Adults Might Be Rising Across The Globe

According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 5% of cancer cases across the country occur in young adults aged 15 through 39. While some young people may be genetically predisposed to cancer, experts acknowledge that other unique factors may be at play when it comes to cancer rates in younger individuals. For example, Forbes points out that teens and young adults are often without health insurance coverage and may lack financial security in comparison to older adults. Additionally, some research suggests that the molecular makeup of tumors in young adults is distinctly different from that of kids and older adults, potentially making them more prone to certain cancers.
Healthline

Understanding Liver Cancer in Young Adults: Causes and Prevalence

According to the , about 41,260 Americans will receive a diagnosis of liver cancer in 2022. Of these people, most will be more than 45 years old. Liver cancer is very rare in younger adults. But it can occur. When it does, it’s almost always a subset of liver cancer called fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC). Unlike other types of liver cancer, FLC isn’t linked to risk factors such as alcohol or viral infections. Most people who develop FLC have livers that are otherwise healthy.
The Independent

Five childhood signs that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood identified

Five childhood risk factors that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood have been identified after being tracked by the world’s largest cardiovascular study. The research that looked at half a century of data found body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides - a type of fat found in blood - and youth smoking, were clinically linked with heart disease.
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?

Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
verywellhealth.com

Thyroid Cancer Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know

Thyroid cancer is the 12th most common cancer in the United States. Healthcare providers often find it early enough that it can be treated with a positive outcome. It has a survival rate of over 98%. Thyroid cancer is a type of growth that starts in the thyroid (located in...
MedicalXpress

Q and A: How early should I be screened for lung cancer?

I am 62 and recently had a physical. My doctor suggested that I should be screened for lung cancer. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day but quit about a decade ago. I've not had any problems, so I'm wondering if this is necessary. What does screening involve?
curetoday.com

Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer

Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
curetoday.com

Endometrial Cancer Rates are Rising, Especially Among Black Women

A recent New York Times article sounds the alarm to draw attention to the rising rates of endometrial cancer among minorities, particularly Black women. Endometrial cancer develops in the lining of the uterus. This type of cancer is rarely talked about and the disparity in its diagnosis, treatment and outcomes among different groups has been overlooked in the past. Experts call for national dialogue and efforts to increase public awareness about this cancer.
