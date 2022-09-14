Read full article on original website
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
Mom, 61, Having ‘Constant Bowel Movements’ Is Grateful She Went To The Doctor About Her Frequent Trips To The Bathroom: It Was Colon Cancer
Christine Amyes, 61, noticed changes in her bowel movements late last year, and when her bathroom trips became even more frequent, she thankfully went and got checked. It was bowel cancer (also known as colon cancer). Like many other bowel cancer survivors in the United Kingdom, Christine was made aware...
Why Cancer In Younger Adults Might Be Rising Across The Globe
According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 5% of cancer cases across the country occur in young adults aged 15 through 39. While some young people may be genetically predisposed to cancer, experts acknowledge that other unique factors may be at play when it comes to cancer rates in younger individuals. For example, Forbes points out that teens and young adults are often without health insurance coverage and may lack financial security in comparison to older adults. Additionally, some research suggests that the molecular makeup of tumors in young adults is distinctly different from that of kids and older adults, potentially making them more prone to certain cancers.
Pregnant Mom, 32, Was Told Her Stomach Troubles Were ‘Part Of Pregnancy’ By Doctors Who Dismissed Her Symptoms: But It Was Cancer
A devoted mom is battling colon cancer; she was diagnosed two months after giving birth. Doctors dismissed her initial symptoms. Colon, or bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel. Always advocate for your health; be pushy, our experts say. Amanda Crossley, a 32-year-old...
Understanding Liver Cancer in Young Adults: Causes and Prevalence
According to the , about 41,260 Americans will receive a diagnosis of liver cancer in 2022. Of these people, most will be more than 45 years old. Liver cancer is very rare in younger adults. But it can occur. When it does, it’s almost always a subset of liver cancer called fibrolamellar carcinoma (FLC). Unlike other types of liver cancer, FLC isn’t linked to risk factors such as alcohol or viral infections. Most people who develop FLC have livers that are otherwise healthy.
Kindly Aunt, 66, Thought Her Bad Cough Was ‘Just A Chest Infection:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer And She Feels ‘Lucky To Be Alive’
In 2018, Karen McCarthy was diagnosed with lung cancer and had surgery to remove a small, non-aggressive tumor. She is now urging others to be aware of the symptoms and take action. Smoking isn’t the only cause of lung cancer; other risks could include air pollution, exposure to asbestos, and...
9 signs you're having a heart attack that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom, but women are more likely to have additional signs, according to the American Heart Association.
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Five childhood signs that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood identified
Five childhood risk factors that predict stroke and heart attacks in adulthood have been identified after being tracked by the world’s largest cardiovascular study. The research that looked at half a century of data found body mass index, blood pressure, cholesterol, triglycerides - a type of fat found in blood - and youth smoking, were clinically linked with heart disease.
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Women Rush To Schedule Pap Smears After Star TV Reporter, 37, Announces Cervical Cancer Diagnosis
Sky Sports TV reporter Jo Wilson, 37, was diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer earlier this summer. The mom-of-one has since inspired women to schedule pap smears and spread gynecological cancer awareness. Cervical cancer is usually detected through a routine Pap smear. During this test, your doctor will collect a...
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?
Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Thyroid Cancer Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Thyroid cancer is the 12th most common cancer in the United States. Healthcare providers often find it early enough that it can be treated with a positive outcome. It has a survival rate of over 98%. Thyroid cancer is a type of growth that starts in the thyroid (located in...
Q and A: How early should I be screened for lung cancer?
I am 62 and recently had a physical. My doctor suggested that I should be screened for lung cancer. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day but quit about a decade ago. I've not had any problems, so I'm wondering if this is necessary. What does screening involve?
Woman, 76, Had ‘Seemingly Benign’ Shoulder Pain That Spread To Her Arm And She Failed To Get It Checked: It Turned Out To Be Lung Cancer
A recently published case report illustrates the scary reality that lung cancer can widely spread before a patient starts feeling any symptoms. Diagnosis and treatment of the lung cancer can be tricky since symptoms often don’t appear until the cancer has spread. Lung cancer, the second most common type...
The 10 ‘most prevalent’ cancer symptoms – seen in up to 84% of people diagnosed
Cancer statistics reflected a sorry state of affairs before the pandemic hit. Now cancer delays are expected to cost thousands of lives in the UK. Despite the gloomy picture, symptom detection is still the best weapon in the fight against cancer. Here, there are some encouraging signs. The researchers found...
Vaping may ‘wake up’ cancer cells and trigger wave of disease in a decade
Vaping could cause a new wave of cancer in ten years’ time, according to scientists. Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute (FCI) say while vaping is safer than smoking cigarettes, the long-term health risks are unclear. Around 3.6 million people in Britain smoke e-cigarettes and are commonly used by...
Chemotherapy Combination May Significantly Prolong Survival for Certain Patients With Pancreatic Cancer
Compared with gemcitabine, a modified FOLFIRINOX regimen improved survival rates over five years of follow-up for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma who underwent resection, although all patients may not be suitable for this treatment, an expert said. Patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a type of pancreatic cancer, who were...
Endometrial Cancer Rates are Rising, Especially Among Black Women
A recent New York Times article sounds the alarm to draw attention to the rising rates of endometrial cancer among minorities, particularly Black women. Endometrial cancer develops in the lining of the uterus. This type of cancer is rarely talked about and the disparity in its diagnosis, treatment and outcomes among different groups has been overlooked in the past. Experts call for national dialogue and efforts to increase public awareness about this cancer.
