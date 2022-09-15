ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Street artist Lonac creates another amazing mural

As part of the annual Okolo art project we previewed recently, a mural by renowned street artist Lonac has appeared on a firewall of the Agency04 building at ulica Vjekoslava Klaića 37. Phlegmatic depicts a portrait of a young person at the end of adolescence, illustrating a certain period...
Works at MoMA from Former President William Paley’s Collection Likely To Sell at Auction for Over $70 M.

A foundation set up by media mogul and CBS founder William Paley will sell a trove of artworks at Sotheby’s that have long been on loan to the Museum of Modern Art in New York. The groups of works, which include paintings and sculptures by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Francis Bacon, and Auguste Rodin are expected to fetch a collective $70 million at auctions in New York and London this fall. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s announced plans by Paley’s namesake foundation to sell off 29 of the some 80 artworks that have been in the MoMA’s care since Paley’s death in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The First Exhibition Exploring Basquiat’s Relationship With Music Opens Next Month

When Jean-Michel Basquiat was growing up in Brooklyn, he would lie on the floor drawing while his father, a music buff, played jazz and classical records. “So for him,” curator Mary-Dailey Desmarais observes, “the hand was making art while the ear was listening to music from a very young age.”  The inextricable link between the visual and the aural in Basquiat’s work is the subject of an exhibition opening this month at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music is the first museum show to offer an in-depth exploration of the musical references and performance history of...
Academy Museum Explores Black Cinema’s Early Years

The gown Lena Horne wore in the 1943 musical Stormy Weather. The Nicholas Brothers’ tap-dancing shoes. One of Louis Armstrong’s trumpets. All these items are on display at “Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898–1971,” the second major temporary exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which opened last year.
Groundbreaking Fashion Photographer Melvin Sokolsky Has Died

Melvin Sokolsky, a photographer whose fantastical and occasionally surreal work brought an experimental energy to Harper’s Bazaar and fashion imagery in the 1960s, died on August 29 in Beverly Hills, California. He was 88 years old. Sokolsky’s death was announced on Instagram by David Fahey, the co-founder of his...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Legendary Painter Pat Steir Gets Global Representation with Hauser & Wirth

Pat Steir, the artist behind giant abstractions composed of gorgeous pours of paint, has officially joined Hauser & Wirth, one of the biggest galleries in the world. Her first show with Hauser & Wirth will take place in New York in November. The representation, rumors of which were first reported in Artnet News‘s “Wet Paint” column last month, will be global, meaning that Hauser & Wirth will be able to show Steir’s art at all 16 of its galleries, in cities like New York, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Zurich. Her New York show this fall will carry the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
50 years ago, an artist convincingly exhibited a fake Iron Age civilization – with invented maps, music and artifacts

Invented civilizations are usually thought of as the stuff of sci-fi novels and video games, not museums. Yet in 1972, the Andrew Dickson White Museum of Art at Cornell University exhibited “The Civilization of Llhuros,” an imaginary Iron Age civilization. Created by Cornell Professor of Art Norman Daly, who died in 2008, the show resembled a real archaeological exhibition with more than 150 objects on display.
The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England

The Tudors and their tumultuous reigns have captured our imaginations for centuries—see The Tudors, Wolf Hall, Elizabeth, The Other Boleyn Girl and the William Shakespeare plays—and now, an exhibit focusing on art created during their dynasty will be on display here in NYC. “The Tudors: Art and Majesty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Huntington acquires new art pieces to add to British collections

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens has acquired a group of art works to add to its British collections, including a large-scale Jacobean portrait of a noblewoman, probably by Robert Peake the Elder, and a rare British painting of a Black man made around 1800. Among other purchased works were a set of drawings relating to the girl depicted in The Huntington’s “Pinkie” by Thomas Lawrence; a modernist pastel by C.R.W. Nevinson; and a vase by Christopher Dresser, one of Britain’s most important designers of the late 19th century.
Ai Weiwei Wins $105,000 Praemium Imperiale, Philadelphia Museum of Art Workers Plan One-Day Strike, and More: Morning Links for September 16, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST UPDATES. It’s Friday! Why not enjoy a bevy of newly published artist profiles with a coffee or cocktail? The always incisive text artist Jenny Holzer is in Vogue, on the occasion of her current Hauser & Wirth show in New York. Jamie Diaz, a Mexican American trans woman who has been making radiant watercolors while incarcerated, is in NBC News , in conjunction with her exhibition at Daniel Cooney Fine Art in New York. The rules-flouting cartoonist R. Crumb is in T: The New York Times Magazine, and the polymath Linda Goode Bryant is in Harper’s Bazaar in advance of the Museum of Modern Art‘s survey...
MUSEUMS

