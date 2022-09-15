All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Over the Lege is the No. 1, and some say only, political satire show based solely on the Texas Legislature. It's a little Saturday Night Live meets Colbert Report meets So You Think You Can Dance. Opening with sketches, the show ends with a legislative celebrity interview with a legislator, journalist, or advocate.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO