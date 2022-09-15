Manchester is now one of the go-to hubs for creativity in the U.K. Musically, the city has been spotlighting top-class talent across all genres, from rap — Hypebeast recommends Just Banco, Robin Knightz, and SVMI — to soul, with the likes of KSR and Victoria Jane showcasing the highest levels of emotionally-available music the U.K. has to offer. Creatively, you have Michael Adex’s Northern Quarterz hub: an agency that represents the best talent across musicians, magicians, and online personalities. Finally, Manchester’s fashion scene is thriving like never before. For example, Drama Call is using its uncouth marketing tactics flawlessly and Gramm is also preparing for its highly-anticipated comeback. However, one brand currently flying the Mancunian flag to the best of its ability is Clints and the label has just presented its latest “Cali Pack” collection for Fall/Winter 2022.

