KANGHYUK's SS23 "COLLECTION 12" Explores Various Materials
Continuing to expand on its design language, South Korea’s KANGHYUK has now shared its Spring/Summer 2023 “COLLECTION 12.” Exploring the utilization of materials in their purest form, the latest seasonal range is centered around “Artificialness, Material, and Balance,” “Sustainability,” “Collaboration,” and “Installation.”
다다DADA多多 Delivers FW22 Addition to "Student" Collection
After introducing its “Student” collection back in May, 다다DADA多多 is now adding to the series with a Fall/Winter 2022 release. The latest installment expands on the South Korean creative collective’s daily uniform outlook marked by the simple design and signature logo. Focusing on...
AGLXY and Carrots Come Together for Playful Capsule Collection
Following its BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé release, Indonesian imprint Ageless Galaxy, better known as AGLXY, has returned with its latest collaboration with Carrots by Anwar Carrots. The collision between the two names resulted in a playful capsule collection that blends elements of both names. Comprised of crewneck sweatshirts,...
HUMAN MADE Delivers Beach Pile Sets
Following the release of its “BACK TO SCHOOL” capsule collection, HUMAN MADE has just brought its beach-themed collection to HBX, in time for the last bit of summer. Leading the latest lineup are the Pile sets consisting of matching button-front shirts and shorts, available in white and navy. The pile shirt is embroidered with a flamingo and palm tree graphic on the back, whereas the pile shorts are adorned with the “DRY ALL” text. Similar donning the summery motifs are a basic white t-shirt and pocket t-shirt. Two pairs of beach sandals patterned with the signature heart logo in red and navy round out the range.
Play in the Sand With New Balance’s 550 "Desert"
New Balance is continuing to keep its audience engaged. The footwear specialist has had a solid few months with consistent releases of its popular 2002r, 990v3, and 9060 silhouettes, but now NB is supplying the latest iteration of its 550 design. Releasing hot on the heels of its previous “Marquette” version, New Balance is now presenting the shoe in a “Desert” colorway as it looks to add a slice of heat to the sleek design for Fall/Winter 2022.
Takashi Murakami Leads Roppongi Art Night 2022 With a 32-Foot-Tall Doraemon
The three day event will feature 100 events. Centered around the theme of “Magical Adventure Find Your Art of Wonder in the Town!,” Roppongi Art Night 2022, opening September 17 after a three-year hiatus, will be led by prolific Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Serving as the lead artist, the three-day event held throughout Roppongi will offer 100 events with 70 participating artists.
First Look at the adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Granite"
Ye certainly hasn’t kept quiet lately as he terminated his GAP partnership and participated in several interviews in the past week. Meanwhile,. and the adidas YEEZY team have continued business as usual with a plethora of restocks and new colorways of the line’s various silhouettes on the way.
Official Images of the JJJJound x PUMA Suede
As JJJJound continues to blossom with its sneaker designs in collaboration with various footwear brands, yet another entity joins the fray. Teased last month,. has tapped into JJJJound’s creative vision with two PUMA Suede colorways set to release. Announced as an exclusive to China, the duo has now officially revealed both looks and opened JJJJound’s first pop-up event in China with its creative lab at LABELHOOD BOX.
Clints Heads to the West Coast for Its Latest "Cali Pack" Collection
Manchester is now one of the go-to hubs for creativity in the U.K. Musically, the city has been spotlighting top-class talent across all genres, from rap — Hypebeast recommends Just Banco, Robin Knightz, and SVMI — to soul, with the likes of KSR and Victoria Jane showcasing the highest levels of emotionally-available music the U.K. has to offer. Creatively, you have Michael Adex’s Northern Quarterz hub: an agency that represents the best talent across musicians, magicians, and online personalities. Finally, Manchester’s fashion scene is thriving like never before. For example, Drama Call is using its uncouth marketing tactics flawlessly and Gramm is also preparing for its highly-anticipated comeback. However, one brand currently flying the Mancunian flag to the best of its ability is Clints and the label has just presented its latest “Cali Pack” collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
RIMOWA's Latest Campaign Celebrates Its Iconic Classic Cabin Suitcase
For its latest campaign titled “Ingenieurskunst”, which translates to “The Art of Engineering”, German luxury luggage brand RIMOWA spotlights the process, materials, and manufacturing behind its mobility tools which enable lifelong journeys around the world. Backed by Daft Punk‘s legendary track “Around the World,” the audio-visual...
YMC and Barbour Want You to Ride in Style With Their FW22 Collaboration
Earlier in the year, U.K.-based label YMC launched a collaboration with heritage sportswear label Umbro that took inspiration from the sport of rugby with contemporary pieces that scored both on and off the field. Now, YMC is presenting its latest collaboration, this time with fellow British label Barbour for a motorcycle-inspired offering that taps into military and workwear influence.
Studio Nicholson and ZARA Deliver Timeless Layers for FW22
British fashion house Studio Nicholson has announced a joint partnership with ZARA to create a special menswear capsule that brings the studio’s values and expertise to a broader audience for the first time. Studio Nicholson was founded by Nick Wakeman in 2010 with the mission of creating adaptable, elegant, and functional pieces that form the basis of the ultimate modular wardrobe. Taking inspiration from a variety of influences including Japanese architecture, grunge, ’90s sub-cultures, and landscapes, the brand takes a reductionist approach, delivering powerful yet minimalist silhouettes for effortless urban layering.
S.S. Daley SS23 Was a Love Letter to Vita Sackville-West and Violet Trefusis
As one of Britain’s most influential young designers, S.S. DALEY has set his mark as an emerging talent to watch. Returning to the London Fashion Week calendar for the third time, he now presents his Spring/Summer 2023 collection. For FW22, Steven Stokey-Daley called into question the dissolution of stately homes in the 20th century. London dance school students took part in a theatrical performance that saw the designer pay tribute to the union of theatre and movement.
Here Are the Biggest Street Style Footwear Trends at NYFW SS23
When it comes to street style, no outfit is complete without a pair of eye-catching kicks to round it all off. Taking to the streets of New York Fashion Week for this Spring/Summer 2023 season, show attendees showed up and showed out, bringing an additional flair to their fits. Over...
Dilara Fındıkoğlu SS23 Portrays Life’s Road to Freedom
With an invite that switched up a quote from Dita Von Teese reading: “I have nightmares about like… falling in love with someone who wears Dilara Fındıkoğlu every day,” Dilara Fındıkoğlu’s return to London Fashion Week had many onlookers anticipated, to say the least. Previous seasons saw the Turkish-born designer present “a mass ritual intended to summon the winter back” for SS20, while collections like SS18 were some of her most provocative, igniting a conversation around politics and religion, inviting the fashion week cast to church as looks presented sinners and deviants.
Robosen Releases the Most Authentic Robotic Version of Buzz Lightyear
Robosen — leading innovators in collectible toys and robotics — has joined Disney Pixar to bring fans one of the most authentic versions of Space Ranger Alpha Buzz Lightyear. The collectible figure is fully programmable and has the ability to carry on conversations with lightning-fast responses. Standing at 16.5 inches in height, the Robosen Buzz sees over 50 microchips and uses fluid mobility for smooth and accurate articulation via 23 high-precision servo motors.
Stefan Cooke SS23 Makes a Case for Jorts, Sequins, Trompe-L'œil and Frills
Season after season, Central Saint Martins‘ alumni Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt are one of the most anticipated designers to present at London Fashion Week. Their eponymous brand — Stefan Cooke — was brought up in Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East, and was soon lauded as a brand to watch, notably following it becoming a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2019. Since, collections have become more nuanced and highly-revered by the fashion week glitterati, celebrating Stefan Cooke for its schoolboy-ish themes and reflection of traditional menswear tropes. Ahead of its show for London Fashion Week, Hypebeast spoke to the duo who, at the time, was eager for Raf Simons’ now-axed debut: “We definitely feel positive about the LFW lineup in September, especially Raf Simons as his collections are predominantly menswear too. With strong designers adding weight to the lineup for LFW it will re-center London as the home of the avant-garde.”
FEBEN's SS23 Menswear Proved Tailoring Can Be Flirty
As one of the UK’s most exciting rising female designers, FEBEN crafts sleek and sexy womenswear for her fellow community. Working to shine a light on Black femme bodies, Feben Vemmenby now returns to the London Fashion Week stomping ground to present her third collection under the NEWGEN cohort. For FW22, the designer set on displaying a range infused with love and self-development motifs. The presentation showcased FEBEN in a delicate light while maintaining a refined design language. Now, the designer presents her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, welcoming a fresh slew of menswear.
Helly Hansen x Seiko Prospex Limited Edition Is Ready For Anything
Seiko Prospex has dropped an all-black collaboration with technical outerwear specialist Helly Hansen. The watch – based on Seiko’s ‘1970 Mechanical Divers’ or Willard model – takes its black and ‘flash yellow’ color palate from Helly Hansen’s high visibility Tactician GORE-TEX Race Jacket HH12050 sailing jacket.
