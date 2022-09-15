ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego, CA
California Lifestyle
California State
Maxwell, CA
San Diego, CA
ABC10

Middle Class Tax Refund payments headed to Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Middle Class Tax Refund payments are heading to thousands of Californians to help with the growing cost of inflation. Some families may get up to $1,050 in the coming weeks. Here’s the criteria to qualify for the payments:. California resident for more than half of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

California inflation relief checks coming next month

(KRON) — The State of California is due to start sending out inflation relief checks next month. The program, known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, will see direct payments being sent out to more than 20 million Californians. The size of the payments will range from between $200 to $1,050, based on factors that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters

FORESTHILL, CALIF. - A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to more...
CALIFORNIA STATE

