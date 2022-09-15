Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Day of the Dead Party to be held at Sacramento's California Museum on October 14D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Farm-to-Fork Festival returns to Sacramento September 23-24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Never Buy Brussels Sprout Plants if You Grow in Sacramento!michael w clarkSacramento, CA
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Selfless Wildfire Survivors Help Those Affected by Devastating Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has officially been declared California’s largest wildfire of 2022, now spanning more than 70,000 acres. Since the blaze broke out on September 6th, thousands of residents of Placer and El Dorado counties have evacuated. And considering its rapid growth, many left home with just the clothes on their backs. Now, survivors of the devasting 2018 Camp Fire—which killed 85 people, destroyed 19,000 residential and commercial structures, and just about leveled the town of Paradise—have stepped forward to aid evacuees of the Mosquito Fire. Many of this year’s evacuees are experiencing the same grief and tragedy Camp Fire survivors experienced several years ago.
Placer Food Bank assists Mosquito Fire evacuees
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — For residents who had no choice but to leave their homes as the Mosquito Fire started to inch closer, there's currently no answer as to when they'll be able to return. Among the temporarily displaced residents is Placer Food Bank's Executive Director Dave Martinez who...
Firefighters resuscitate unconscious dog in Arden Arcade house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters recused and resuscitated an unconscious dog from a house fire in the Arden Arcade. According to Metro Fire, firefighters located the dog inside unconscious and were able to resuscitate it and reunite the dog with its family. Firefighters also rescued a cat from the home, but […]
In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing
FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property. As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
KSBW.com
Mosquito Fire evacuees return to homes in Georgetown area
The phones at Mar Val Market in Georgetown rang off the hook Friday evening as the store's manager, Troy Neidigh, and a skeleton crew of staff members answered calls about store hours and prepared for a big weekend ahead. “In this town, this store's kinda the hub,” Neidigh said. “Everybody...
‘There's no bickering, there's no anger’: Foresthill evacuees try to stay positive, build community
ROCKLIN, Calif. — Crews are still working to put out hot spots in Foresthill after the Mosquito Fire pushed closer to the town earlier this week. Some evacuated residents at Sierra College in Rocklin now worry for their homes and pets that have been left alone for over a week. Many residents are filled with anxiety and uncertainty about the situation moving forward.
Sacramento firefighters rescue, resuscitate dog from house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters in Sacramento are credited for saving the life of a dog that had been rescued from a house fire in the Arden-Arcade area Sunday. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Sacramento Metro Fire District were sent to a home near Whitney Avenue and Country Club Lane after reports came in that the home had caught fire.
spectrumnews1.com
New ban on camping along the American River Parkway set to displace thousands of homeless residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For most of us during this hot summer, if we’re thirsty, we simply turn on a tap. For people experiencing homelessness like Dominic, water isn’t simple. It, like so many other seemingly simple tasks, is a huge issue. “One of the hardest things we...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
Animal rescue risks lives to save animals left behind in Mosquito Fire
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — 'Have fire will travel' is what the Hold Your Horses Livestock Emergency Evacuation Response Team has been doing every year, and it is dangerous work. Not only does it mean finding a way to rescue a scared, unwilling animal, but it's all done in an active wildfire zone where rescuers risk their lives.
Power mostly restored to 10,000 customers in Rio Linda area after outage | Update
RIO LINDA, Calif — Update: 4:50 p.m. According to SMUD's outage map, most customers have had their power restored in the Rio Linda area. Roughly 632 customers were still without power by 4:55 p.m. Original Story:. The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD) is looking into an outage in the...
California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
Tens of thousands expected to attend annual Lodi Grape Festival
LODI, Calif. — The familiar sight of large tractors and trucks funneling in and out of the farmlands surrounding the city of Lodi has returned, according to Lodi resident Mark Armstrong. “I live in an area where I know the grape harvest has started because the picker machines go...
Map shows status of Placer County properties within Mosquito Fire perimeter
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a report showing which homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire. Residents in Placer County can check their addresses to see the status of their homes. When clicking on a home, a photo is also available to see the […]
Mosquito Fire: Photos, videos capture destruction left by California’s largest blaze of 2022
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Northern California’s Mosquito Fire, which erupted Sept. 6 near Foresthill, grew to nearly 106 square miles this week, surpassing the McKinney Fire as the state’s largest blaze of 2022, according to The Associated Press. The fire, which has destroyed at least 70 structures, is about 20% contained, Cal Fire said Thursday night.
abc10.com
Renderings and maps offer insight into Stockton's proposed Delta Cove community
Renderings and maps provided by the A.G. Spanos Companies in filings with the City of Stockton offer insight as to what the "Delta Cove" project may look like when completed. Renderings and maps provided by the A.G. Spanos Companies in filings with the City of Stockton offer insight as to what the "Delta Cove" project may look like when completed.
California is home to the world’s largest corn maze: How you can visit
While the American Midwest is known for its endless fields of corn, the world's largest corn maze is actually in a small town outside of California's capital.
Roughly 5,000 customers have power restored in downtown Sacramento | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:. According to the SMUD outage map, most customers have had their power restored after a blackout in downtown Sacramento. More than 5,000 customers are without power in the downtown Sacramento area. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD) outage map, the blackout happened around...
Back to the Boulevard | Highlighting some of the local businesses that call Franklin Boulevard home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Taking place Sunday, the second annual Back to the Boulevard hosted by the Franklin Boulevard Business District will be taking over Franklin Boulevard between 12th Avenue and Fruitridge Road. Below are quotes from businesses that will be at the event and who call Franklin Boulevard home.
'I was kind of scared' | Sacramento students explain what it was like facing a language barrier in the classroom
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pashto, Chinese, Russian. Those are just three of the more than 13 languages spoken throughout schools in the Sacramento City Unified School District. In fact, thousands of young local students are English Learners — students whose first language is not English. So what’s the point?...
