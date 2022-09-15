ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Selfless Wildfire Survivors Help Those Affected by Devastating Mosquito Fire

The Mosquito Fire has officially been declared California’s largest wildfire of 2022, now spanning more than 70,000 acres. Since the blaze broke out on September 6th, thousands of residents of Placer and El Dorado counties have evacuated. And considering its rapid growth, many left home with just the clothes on their backs. Now, survivors of the devasting 2018 Camp Fire—which killed 85 people, destroyed 19,000 residential and commercial structures, and just about leveled the town of Paradise—have stepped forward to aid evacuees of the Mosquito Fire. Many of this year’s evacuees are experiencing the same grief and tragedy Camp Fire survivors experienced several years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Placer Food Bank assists Mosquito Fire evacuees

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — For residents who had no choice but to leave their homes as the Mosquito Fire started to inch closer, there's currently no answer as to when they'll be able to return. Among the temporarily displaced residents is Placer Food Bank's Executive Director Dave Martinez who...
GEORGETOWN, CA
FOX40

Firefighters resuscitate unconscious dog in Arden Arcade house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters recused and resuscitated an unconscious dog from a house fire in the Arden Arcade. According to Metro Fire, firefighters located the dog inside unconscious and were able to resuscitate it and reunite the dog with its family. Firefighters also rescued a cat from the home, but […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

In emotional return, Mosquito Fire evacuee finds home still standing

FORESTHILL (KPIX) -- The Mosquito Fire, California's largest wildfire of the year, is still raging in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Since it flared to life on Sept. 6, it is only 20% contained and has forced more than 11,000 people to flee their homes.Leaving her family's temporary lodging in Roseville, Jamie Knutsen heads back to her home in Foresthill, Placer County for the first time in 10 days.Knutsen and her family were forced to evacuate when the Mosquito Fire overran the canyon by their property.  As Knutsen made the 45-minute drive, she mentally prepared for the worst."It's like I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocklin, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
Rocklin, CA
Society
KSBW.com

Mosquito Fire evacuees return to homes in Georgetown area

The phones at Mar Val Market in Georgetown rang off the hook Friday evening as the store's manager, Troy Neidigh, and a skeleton crew of staff members answered calls about store hours and prepared for a big weekend ahead. “In this town, this store's kinda the hub,” Neidigh said. “Everybody...
GEORGETOWN, CA
ABC10

‘There's no bickering, there's no anger’: Foresthill evacuees try to stay positive, build community

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Crews are still working to put out hot spots in Foresthill after the Mosquito Fire pushed closer to the town earlier this week. Some evacuated residents at Sierra College in Rocklin now worry for their homes and pets that have been left alone for over a week. Many residents are filled with anxiety and uncertainty about the situation moving forward.
FORESTHILL, CA
ABC10

Sacramento firefighters rescue, resuscitate dog from house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters in Sacramento are credited for saving the life of a dog that had been rescued from a house fire in the Arden-Arcade area Sunday. Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Sacramento Metro Fire District were sent to a home near Whitney Avenue and Country Club Lane after reports came in that the home had caught fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Destiny Christian Church#El Dorado
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove threatened by Mosquito Fire

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County shared on Friday that fire crews are working to protect California’s most northern, isolated and smallest sequoia grove. The Big Tree Grove in remote Placer County is being protected by members of the Angeles National Forest Valyermo Hotshots, according to Placer County. The county said that first responders […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
ABC10

Tens of thousands expected to attend annual Lodi Grape Festival

LODI, Calif. — The familiar sight of large tractors and trucks funneling in and out of the farmlands surrounding the city of Lodi has returned, according to Lodi resident Mark Armstrong. “I live in an area where I know the grape harvest has started because the picker machines go...
LODI, CA
WSB Radio

Mosquito Fire: Photos, videos capture destruction left by California’s largest blaze of 2022

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Northern California’s Mosquito Fire, which erupted Sept. 6 near Foresthill, grew to nearly 106 square miles this week, surpassing the McKinney Fire as the state’s largest blaze of 2022, according to The Associated Press. The fire, which has destroyed at least 70 structures, is about 20% contained, Cal Fire said Thursday night.
FORESTHILL, CA
abc10.com

Renderings and maps offer insight into Stockton's proposed Delta Cove community

Renderings and maps provided by the A.G. Spanos Companies in filings with the City of Stockton offer insight as to what the "Delta Cove" project may look like when completed. Renderings and maps provided by the A.G. Spanos Companies in filings with the City of Stockton offer insight as to what the "Delta Cove" project may look like when completed.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy