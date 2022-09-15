ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan awards nearly $800K in highway safety funds to Mid-Shore agencies

By NATALIE JONES
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
ANNAPOLIS — As part of a statewide focus to prevent motor vehicle crashes and eliminate roadway fatalities, Gov. Larry Hogan announced over $13 million in federal and state highway safety grants to be distributed to over 90 organizations, agencies and programs across the state Monday.

The highway safety funds will be used for initiatives to increase the use of seatbelts in all seats, prevent impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving, increase safety for pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists, promote the correct use of child passenger safety seats, support police training for highway safety and traffic enforcement, fund overtime enforcement of Maryland’s traffic laws and increase the efficiency and capability of Maryland’s traffic data systems.

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

