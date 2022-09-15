ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MaxPreps

High school football: No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna wins Broward County battle over No. 13 American Heritage 42-34

With the game tied 28-28 late in the fourth quarter, junior running back Davion Gause plowed Chaminade-Madonna (4-0) up the field and into the end zone to take a 35-28 lead. American Heritage (4-1) drove the ball down field on its next drive but fumbled inside the 20. From there, the Lions kept it on the ground and forced the Patriots to burn their remaining timeouts.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
West Palm Beach, FL
Sports
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Bradley Junction, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’

To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
PARKLAND, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022

People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Dillon
luxury-houses.net

Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crusader Club#E R Bradley
BOCANEWSNOW

Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest

Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area

Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Palm Beach Daily News

Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community

West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we’ve found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you’re looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
WELLINGTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday.   ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy