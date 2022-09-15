Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
CBS News
The High School Football Report: American Heritage vs Chaminade-Madonna, St. Thomas Aquinas vs Weste
Chaminade-Madonna beat Plantation American Heritage 42-34. St. Thomas Aquinas beat Western 38-0. The High School Football Report is brought to you by Baptist Health.
'Shock the world': Pahokee becomes big dog with game of the year victory at Palm Beach Central
WELLINGTON — When the Blue Devils loaded the bus to make the trek from the Muck to Palm Beach Central on Friday, Palm Beach County knew the teams' first meeting in history would be a dogfight. Little did the Broncos know, hours later, Pahokee would take them to the...
3 takeaways: How Palm Beach Gardens football stunned Glades Central
PALM BEACH GARDENS — Palm Beach Gardens football earned a nail-biting 13-12 win over Glades Central in a game that looked like it was going the Raiders' way early on Friday night. Behind Glades Central running back Nick Workman's steady rushing and the poise and strength of quarterback Casey...
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna wins Broward County battle over No. 13 American Heritage 42-34
With the game tied 28-28 late in the fourth quarter, junior running back Davion Gause plowed Chaminade-Madonna (4-0) up the field and into the end zone to take a 35-28 lead. American Heritage (4-1) drove the ball down field on its next drive but fumbled inside the 20. From there, the Lions kept it on the ground and forced the Patriots to burn their remaining timeouts.
Crowding problem draws new attention at Stoneman Douglas High. ‘We won’t kick the can down the road.’
To ease overcrowding, Broward school district officials say they want to trim Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s enrollment by as many as 500 students. And eventually, other overcrowded schools also could face adjustments. But one of the county’s first priorities is Stoneman Douglas High, one of the most overcrowded schools of them all. It raised the question: Which students would face ...
Week 4 football: Atlantic turns up the defensive heat at Boca Raton
BOCA RATON — Atlantic High football coach Jamael Stewart has spent the early part of the season waiting for his defense to catch up to his offense. If Friday night was any indication, his wait may be over. ...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
Dwyer High School football coaches double as behavioral health specialists
Several football coaches at William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens are doing more than coaching.
'Rowdy' Boca Raton volleyball earns revenge on Jupiter to remain undefeated
BOCA RATON — Boca Raton girls volleyball rolled to 9-0 on Thursday with a four-set win (25-17, 20-25, 25-18, 25-11) over Jupiter, avenging last year's season-ending loss to the Warriors in the Class 7A region finals. The undefeated start contrasts with the Bobcats' 3-6 record at this point last...
luxury-houses.net
Gorgeous Custom Palm Beach Inspired Two Story Home in Boca Raton offers over 7,000 SF Living Space Asking for $4.795 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a Custom Palm Beach inspired estate with large circular driveway and a large pool and spa all overlooking the breathtaking lakes and fairways of St Andrews Country Club is now available for sale. This home located at 17037 Brookwood Dr, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paul Stuart Fishman (Phone: 561-789-3249) & Todd David Lipsich (Phone: 561-702-3918) at Luxury Partners Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Coming soon: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop making its way to Broward, plus Tucci’s Pizza opening 2nd Boca location
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale. His third location is expected to debut later this September across the ...
Artistic opportunities blossoming at Delray Beach school
Plumosa School of the Arts K-8 in Delray Beach is helping students find their rhythm and offering opportunities that many children at the school wouldn't have otherwise.
WPBF News 25
Judge orders West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James to give deposition in Sunset Lounge lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A judge has ordered Mayor Keith James to give a deposition in the lawsuit filed by Vita Lounge, LLC over its disqualification to run the Sunset Lounge, saying the company is entitled to discover what role James played in pushing them out. As Vita...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
Fight Over Bedsheets Leads To Boca Raton Man’s Arrest
Drunken Party, Bleeding Woman, Man Named “Hung.” Crazy Night In West Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing an “Affray” charge (fighting) after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office rushed to a home in the 22700 block of […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cohaitungchi.com
The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best Things to Do In the Lantana Area
Lantana, Florida, along the legendary Palm Beach, is a beautiful location with plenty of sun, sand and fun things to do. Lantana is also home to The Carlisle Palm Beach, a Senior Lifestyle community. You are reading: Things to do in lantana fl | The Carlisle Palm Beach: 15 Best...
Five incredible things happening in West Palm Beach's south end, or SoSo, community
West Palm Beach has experienced some rapid changes since the pandemic with more people and more financial institutions moving to what is now dubbed "Wall Street South." With that has come plans that will transform the city's south end, or SoSo community, with a revamped golf course, an updated plaza with residential units, an added grocery store and new townhomes.
bocamag.com
Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, Sept. 18, and we’ve found the perfect places for you to enjoy this classic American dish. Whether you opt for the basic lettuce, tomato and onion combo or you’re looking for a beefy behemoth of a burger, these spots have got you covered.
Restaurant news: Pizza pop-up with a cult following opens eatery in Palm Beach County
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to palmbeachpost.com A few months into the 2020 pandemic days, I wrote about a Delray pizza pop-up with a remarkable cult following. The square, Detroit-style pies were so in demand, they’d sell out just minutes after the minds at Death by Pizza opened their online reservation window. You’d order the pizza at noon on a Monday – if you were lucky and quick, that is – and pick it up the following Sunday. ...
South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train
A South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale.
